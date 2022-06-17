ANDOVER

Theft, burglary

• On June 4 in the 15100 block of Round Lake Boulevard forced entry to a shed was reported, with appliances and an air conditioner taken.

• On June 5 in the 17900 block of University Avenue a theft of money and jewelry was reported.

On June 10 in the 16000 block of Crane Street work tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Property damage

• On June 9 in the 3900 block of 169th Lane vandalism was reported.

BETHEL

Theft, burglary

• On June 6 in the 100 block of Main Street money drops were reported stolen from a secured safe.

COON RAPIDS

Drugs

• On June 2 police made an arrest in the 9400 block of Springbook Drive for drug paraphernalia and/or a bench warrant.

Theft, burglary

• On June 3 in the 126000 block of Hanson Boulevard theft was reported.

• On June 3 in the 200 block of 101st Ave. NW police recovered a stolen vehicle.

• On June 3 in the 700 block of 86th Lane Federal Trade Commission Fraud was reported.

• On June 3 in the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard a theft from a motor vehicle was reported.

• On June 3 in the 200 block of 101st Ave. a stolen vehicle was recovered.

• On June 3 in the 2800 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard shoplifting was reported.

• On June 4 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard a theft was reported.

• On June 4 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard shoplifting was reported.

• On June 4 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard theft was reported.

• On June 4 in the 3000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard theft was reported.

• On June 4 in the 11200 block of Hanson Boulevard Northwest a residential burglary was reported.

• On June 4 in the 3300 block of Northdale Boulevard a residential burglary was reported.

• On June 5 in the 400 block of Egret Boulevard a residential burglary was reported.

• On June 5 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Dr. NW a theft was reported.

• On June 6 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Boulevard shoplifting was reported.

• On June 6 in the 3800 block of 123rd Ave. theft from a motor vehicle was reported.

• On June 6 in the 11100 block of Robinson Drive Northwest felony fraud was reported.

• On June 7 in the 12600 block of Riverdale Boulevard theft from a motor vehicle was reported.

• On June 7 in the 11400 block of Ivywood St. felony fraud was reported.

• On June 7 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard shoplifting was reported.

• On June 7 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Boulevard shoplifting was reported.

• On June 7 in the 4100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard shoplifting was reported.

Assault

• On June 4 in the 11800 block of Round Lake Boulevard an assault was reported.

• On June 5 in the 3500 block of River Rapids Drive an assault was reported.

• On June 6 in the 1800 block of 121st Ave. NW an assault was reported.

Property damage

• On June 3 in the 0-99 block of 120th Lane Northwest property damage was reported.

• On June 4 in the 11800 block of Round Lake Boulevard property damage was reported.

• On June 4 in the 1300 block of 111th Ave. property damage was reported.

DWI/Drugs

• On June 7 at the intersection of Coon Rapids and Hanson boulevards a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.

• On June 8 in the 8700 block of University Ave. a driver was arrested for Fourth-degree DWI and/or drug possession.

Miscellaneous

• On June 3 in the 10900 block of Magnolia St. fireworks were reported.

• On June 4 in the 12500 block of Riverdale Boulevard Northwest there was a call of disturbing the peace.

• On June 7 a vehicle hit a deer on Coon Rapids Boulevard Northwest under the railroad underpass.

HAM LAKE

Theft, burglary

• On June 5 in the 13900 block of Lincoln Street a catalytic converter theft was reported.

• On June 5 in the 1700 block of Constance Boulevard theft of two UPS packages was reported.

Property Damage

• On June 4 in the 700 block of 173rd Avenue vandalism was reported.

OAK GROVE

Theft, burglary

• On June 9 at 189th Avenue and Lake George Boulevard a deputy stopped a vehicle for expired tabs and it was learned that the vehicle was stolen, as well as the motorcycle in the back of the truck.

ST. FRANCIS

Theft, burglary

• On June 3 A golf cart was stolen by not returning it at the Ponds Golf Course.

On June 6 in the 23200 block of Ivywood St. a bicycle was reported stolen

Assault

• On June 2 at the intersection of Bridge and Woodbine streets an assault was reported.

On June 3 in the 4100 block of Kanabec St. police arrested a man for first and second degree possession of a controlled substance.

Miscellaneous

• On June 7 at the intersection of 243 Avenue Northwest and Raven St. Northwest a caller reported a tow truck pulling a vehicle with no tires at a high rate of speed.

ANOKA

Theft, burglary

• On May 30 in the 600 block of Harrison Street a motorcycle was reported stolen.

• On May 30 in the 1900 block of Sixth Avenue theft of a catalytic converter was reported.

• On June 1 in the 600 block of Monroe Street a residential burglary was reported.

• On June 1 in the 3200 block of 12th Avenue, a utility trailer was reported stolen.

• On June 2 in the 2000 block of Ferry street a robbery was reported at a local business.

• On June 3 in the 2800 block of Cutters Grove Avenue there was a report of a residential burglary and fifth-degree assault.

• On June 3 in the 200 block of Jackson Street a motorcycle was reported stolen.

• On June 4 in the 600 block of Church Street theft was reported.

• On June 4 at Highway 10 and Ferry Street a vehicle was reported to be stolen at gunpoint and the victim sustained minor injuries. A possible suspect has been identified.

• On June 5 in the 200 block of Jackson Street theft of an e-bike was reported.

Assault

• On May 30 in the 2500 block of Fifth Avenue an assault was reported.

Property damage

• On 31 in the 2800 block of Greenhaven Road property damage to a golf cart was reported.

• On May 31 in the 1400 block of South Ferry Road damage to city property was reported.

