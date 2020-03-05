ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 21 in the 15900 block of Valley Drive NW a burglar forced their way into a back door and took a furnace, guns, purse and a truck.
• On Feb. 22 in the 14500 block of Jonquil Street NW batteries and a tote were stolen from a detached garage.
DWI
• On Feb. 23 near the intersection of Hanson Boulevard NW and 161st Avenue NW a man was stopped for poor driving conduct and arrested on DWI charges with a .14 blood alcohol content.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 24 in the 2800 block of Cutters Grove Avenue a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 24 in the 1400 block of Fifth Avenue a victim’s load of laundry was stolen from a dryer.
• On Feb. 25 in the 700 block of West Main Street a driver of a car with stolen plates drove off without paying for gas.
Assault
• On Feb. 29 in the 2700 block of Ninth Lane a father pushed his son onto a couch and the son tried to choke his father. The son was arrested.
• On March 1 in the 500 block of Madison Street a domestic assault occurred.
DWI
• On Feb. 28 in the 800 block of Birch Street a driver was arrested for first-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 29 in the 3100 block of Saint Francis Boulevard a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 21 in the 10200 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 21 in the 700 block of 99th Avenue NW a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 23 in the 10000 block of Grouse Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Feb. 23 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 23 in the 1500 block of 97th Lane NW a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 25 in the 300 block of 11th Avenue NW a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 26 in the 9900 block of Bluebird Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Feb. 26 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Feb. 20 in the 11600 block of Raven Street NW property was damaged.
• On Feb. 23 in the 12600 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On Feb. 24 in the 600 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a motor vehicle was tampered with.
Assault
• On Feb. 22 in the 10900 block of Vale Street NW a domestic assault occurred.
• On Feb. 23 in the 9000 block of University Avenue NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On Feb. 26 in the 10400 block of Xeon Street NW a domestic assault by strangulation occurred.
• On Feb. 26 in the 9000 block of University Avenue NE an individual was arrested for domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call.
• On Feb. 26 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW an assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 20 in the 600 block of 86th Lane NW an individual was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession.
• On Feb. 20 in the 1700 block of 113th Avenue NW an individual was charged with fifth-degree controlled substance possession.
• On Feb. 21 at Round Lake Boulevard NW and Highway 10 NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 22 at Northdale Boulevard NW and 112th Lane NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 23 at Olive Street NW and 117th Lane NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 26 in the 100 block of 104th Avenue NW there was a first-degree DWI.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 21 in the 18100 block of Highway 65 NE a fake job scam resulted in the loss of $2,200.
• On Feb. 21 in the 20400 block of Highway 65 NE the catalytic converters were stolen off six vehicles at a business.
• On Feb. 23 in the 19000 block of Jackson Street NE an unattended purse was stolen from a church.
• On Feb. 23 in the 20900 block of Ghia Street NE $1,000 were lost in a Facebook Marketplace scam.
Assault
• On Feb. 27 in the 24300 block of Highway 65 NE a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.
DWI
• On Feb. 24 near the intersection of 229th Avenue NE and Buchanan Street NE a driver was stopped for not having a license plate light and was arrested on DWI charges with a blood alcohol content of .18.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 26 in the 17600 block of Central Avenue NE winter gear and a jump pack were stolen from an unsecured vehicle.
• On Feb. 26 in the 17600 block of Central Avenue NE headphones and a cooler were stolen from an unsecured vehicle.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 9 in the 14600 block of Hematite Street NW medication was reported stolen from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Feb. 10 in the 15500 block of Yakima Street NW two vehicles were spray painted while parked in a driveway.
Assault
• On Feb. 8 in the 6900 block of 139th Avenue NW officers were dispatched on an assault report, but the complainant stated she did not want to press charges.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 7 in an undisclosed location police received a report of revenge porn being distributed.
• On Feb. 9 in an undisclosed location there were reports of sexual images of minors being posted to social media.
DWI
• On Feb. 8 in the 6800 block of Highway 10 NW a 26-year-old man was arrested on third-degree DWI, fifth-degree possession, possession of a hypodermic needle and driving after suspension charges.
• On Feb. 9 in the 14300 block of Xkimo Street NW a man found slumping in a vehicle was arrested on third-degree DWI charges.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 19 in the 23000 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 19 in the 23200 block of Kerry Street NW a license plate was stolen.
• On Feb. 23 in the 23500 block of Tamarack Street NW someone potentially broke into a residential shed.
Property damage
• On Feb. 24 in the 23100 block of Guarani Street NW a residential garage door was damaged after a UPS driver hit it.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 20 in the 3300 block of Bridge Street NW controlled substance possession charges were filed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.