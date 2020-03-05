ANDOVER

Theft, burglary

• On Feb. 21 in the 15900 block of Valley Drive NW a burglar forced their way into a back door and took a furnace, guns, purse and a truck.

• On Feb. 22 in the 14500 block of Jonquil Street NW batteries and a tote were stolen from a detached garage.

DWI

• On Feb. 23 near the intersection of Hanson Boulevard NW and 161st Avenue NW a man was stopped for poor driving conduct and arrested on DWI charges with a .14 blood alcohol content.

ANOKA

Theft, burglary

• On Feb. 24 in the 2800 block of Cutters Grove Avenue a theft occurred.

• On Feb. 24 in the 1400 block of Fifth Avenue a victim’s load of laundry was stolen from a dryer.

• On Feb. 25 in the 700 block of West Main Street a driver of a car with stolen plates drove off without paying for gas.

Assault

• On Feb. 29 in the 2700 block of Ninth Lane a father pushed his son onto a couch and the son tried to choke his father. The son was arrested.

• On March 1 in the 500 block of Madison Street a domestic assault occurred.

DWI

• On Feb. 28 in the 800 block of Birch Street a driver was arrested for first-degree DWI.

• On Feb. 29 in the 3100 block of Saint Francis Boulevard a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

COON RAPIDS

Theft, burglary

• On Feb. 21 in the 10200 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On Feb. 21 in the 700 block of 99th Avenue NW a theft occurred.

• On Feb. 23 in the 10000 block of Grouse Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Feb. 23 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On Feb. 23 in the 1500 block of 97th Lane NW a theft occurred.

• On Feb. 25 in the 300 block of 11th Avenue NW a theft occurred.

• On Feb. 26 in the 9900 block of Bluebird Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Feb. 26 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

Property damage

• On Feb. 20 in the 11600 block of Raven Street NW property was damaged.

• On Feb. 23 in the 12600 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW property was damaged.

• On Feb. 24 in the 600 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a motor vehicle was tampered with.

Assault

• On Feb. 22 in the 10900 block of Vale Street NW a domestic assault occurred.

• On Feb. 23 in the 9000 block of University Avenue NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.

• On Feb. 26 in the 10400 block of Xeon Street NW a domestic assault by strangulation occurred.

• On Feb. 26 in the 9000 block of University Avenue NE an individual was arrested for domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call.

• On Feb. 26 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW an assault occurred.

DWI, drugs

• On Feb. 20 in the 600 block of 86th Lane NW an individual was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession.

• On Feb. 20 in the 1700 block of 113th Avenue NW an individual was charged with fifth-degree controlled substance possession.

• On Feb. 21 at Round Lake Boulevard NW and Highway 10 NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Feb. 22 at Northdale Boulevard NW and 112th Lane NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.

• On Feb. 23 at Olive Street NW and 117th Lane NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Feb. 26 in the 100 block of 104th Avenue NW there was a first-degree DWI.

EAST BETHEL

Theft, burglary

• On Feb. 21 in the 18100 block of Highway 65 NE a fake job scam resulted in the loss of $2,200.

• On Feb. 21 in the 20400 block of Highway 65 NE the catalytic converters were stolen off six vehicles at a business.

• On Feb. 23 in the 19000 block of Jackson Street NE an unattended purse was stolen from a church.

• On Feb. 23 in the 20900 block of Ghia Street NE $1,000 were lost in a Facebook Marketplace scam.

Assault

• On Feb. 27 in the 24300 block of Highway 65 NE a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.

DWI

• On Feb. 24 near the intersection of 229th Avenue NE and Buchanan Street NE a driver was stopped for not having a license plate light and was arrested on DWI charges with a blood alcohol content of .18.

HAM LAKE

Theft, burglary

• On Feb. 26 in the 17600 block of Central Avenue NE winter gear and a jump pack were stolen from an unsecured vehicle.

• On Feb. 26 in the 17600 block of Central Avenue NE headphones and a cooler were stolen from an unsecured vehicle.

RAMSEY

Theft, burglary

• On Feb. 9 in the 14600 block of Hematite Street NW medication was reported stolen from a vehicle.

Property damage

• On Feb. 10 in the 15500 block of Yakima Street NW two vehicles were spray painted while parked in a driveway.

Assault

• On Feb. 8 in the 6900 block of 139th Avenue NW officers were dispatched on an assault report, but the complainant stated she did not want to press charges.

Miscellaneous

• On Feb. 7 in an undisclosed location police received a report of revenge porn being distributed.

• On Feb. 9 in an undisclosed location there were reports of sexual images of minors being posted to social media.

DWI

• On Feb. 8 in the 6800 block of Highway 10 NW a 26-year-old man was arrested on third-degree DWI, fifth-degree possession, possession of a hypodermic needle and driving after suspension charges.

• On Feb. 9 in the 14300 block of Xkimo Street NW a man found slumping in a vehicle was arrested on third-degree DWI charges.

ST. FRANCIS

Theft, burglary

• On Feb. 19 in the 23000 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On Feb. 19 in the 23200 block of Kerry Street NW a license plate was stolen.

• On Feb. 23 in the 23500 block of Tamarack Street NW someone potentially broke into a residential shed.

Property damage

• On Feb. 24 in the 23100 block of Guarani Street NW a residential garage door was damaged after a UPS driver hit it.

DWI, drugs

• On Feb. 20 in the 3300 block of Bridge Street NW controlled substance possession charges were filed.

