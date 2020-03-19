ANDOVER

Theft, burglary

• On March 6 in the 13300 block of East Marigold Court NW a generator was stolen from the side of a garage.

• On March 9 in the 2100 block of Andover Boulevard NW a catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle.

• On March 9 in the 2100 block of Andover Boulevard NW AirPods were stolen from school bleachers.

• On March 10 in the 13300 block of Partridge Street NW several unlocked vehicles were rifled through.

• On March 11 in the 300 block of 139th Avenue NW a Craigslist fraud resulted in the loss of $70.

Property damage

• On March 6 in the 16900 block of Tulip Street NW a window as damaged by a bullet.

Assault

• On March 6 in the 1300 block of 149 Lane NW a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.

ANOKA

Theft, burglary

• On March 9 in the 100 block of Monroe Street a mountain bike was stolen.

• On March 9 in the 1800 block of Fifth Avenue an individual reported identity theft.

• On March 9 in the 600 block of Monroe Street an individual reported his car was broken into and multiple items were stolen about two weeks ago.

• On March 9 in the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue a girl reported her Airpods as stolen.

• On March 10 in the 600 block of Monroe Street a license plate was stolen.

• On March 12 in the 1100 block of Lund Boulevard vehicle parts were stolen.

• On March 12 in the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue a girl reported her Airpods stolen.

Property damage

• On March 9 in the 2200 block of Second Avenue a fence was vandalized with spray paint.

• On March 9 in the 2300 block of Seventh Avenue a building was spray painted with the word “blood” near where blood was found on a sidewalk.

• On March 14 in the 1900 block of 10th Avenue a vehicle’s back window was broken.

• On March 14 in the 2000 block of Ferry Street a license plate was stolen.

• On March 14 in the 500 block of Taylor Street a vehicle was stolen after its owner lent it to a friend of a friend.

Assault

• On March 14 in the 200 block of Jackson Street two people were charged with fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

DWI, drugs

• On March 10 in the 1100 block of Cleveland Street an individual in a minivan was charged with fifth-degree drug possession, possession of a hypodermic needle and third-degree drug possession.

• On March 12 in the 600 block of East Garfield Street a driver was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, possessing over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a car and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• On March 14 in the 1400 block of Fifth Avenue a woman stole another woman’s purse, which was returned. The suspect was located and charged with drug possession and theft.

COON RAPIDS

Theft, burglary

• On March 5 in the 10900 block of Tamarack Street NW a theft occurred.

• On March 7 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW a theft occurred.

• On March 7 in the 10300 block of Ibis Street NW a robbery occurred.

• On March 8 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW a theft occurred.

• On March 9 in the 2900 block of 113th Lane NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On March 9 in the 9600 block of Unity Street a theft occurred.

• On March 9 in the 3400 block of River Rapids Drive NW a theft occurred.

• On March 9 in the 11600 block of Raven Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On March 10 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

Property damage

• On March 10 in the 11100 block of Robinson Drive NW property was damaged.

Assault

• On March 8 in the 10900 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a harassment restraining order was violated.

• On March 8 in the 400 block of 105th Avenue NW a domestic assault occurred.

• On March 8 in the 10600 block of Killdeer Street NW a harassment restraining order was violated.

• On March 9 in the 10700 block of Hanson Boulevard criminal sexual conduct was reported.

• On March 10 in the 1900 block of 108th Avenue NW a domestic assault was reported.

• On March 11 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW a domestic assault occurred.

DWI

• On March 7 at Northdale Boulevard NW and Cottonwood Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On March 7 at Northdale Boulevard NW and Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On March 9 at 113th Avenue NW and Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On March 9 at Hanson Boulevard NW and 113th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.

Miscellaneous

• On March 8 in the 1800 block of 99th Avenue NW someone littered.

EAST BETHEL

Theft, burglary

• On March 11 in the 100 block of Ivy Road NE a rifle, vintage cameras and miscellaneous items were stolen.

Assault

•On March 9 in the 18100 block of Highway 65 NE a man was arrested after threatening a neighbor with a knife.

• On March 10 in the 24300 block of Highway 65 NE a woman was arrested on domestic assault charges.

DWI

• On March 6 in the 1300 block of 221 Avenue NE a woman was arrested on fourth-degree DWI charges after she was stopped for speeding. She had a .10 blood alcohol content when arrested.

• On March 11 in the 500 block of 193 Lane NE a woman was arrested on third-degree DWI charges with a .142 blood alcohol content after crashing into a power pole.

HAM LAKE

Theft, burglary

• On March 6 in the 1540 block of Marmon Street NE an Apple iPhone was stolen from the mail.

Property damage

• On March 8 in the 800 block of 181st Avenue NE a garage door panel was damaged.

DWI

• On March 9 in the 14200 block of Xebec Street NE a man was arrested on third-degree DWI charges with a .19 blood alcohol content.

NOWTHEN

Theft, burglary

• On March 7 in the 5700 block of Verde Valley Road a construction trailer was stolen from a property.

• On March 9 in the 5700 block of Verde Valley Road NW tools were stolen.

• On March 12 in the 20400 block of Potassium Street NW a padlock was cut off a shed and a chainsaw, auger, hedge clippers and other tools were stolen.

OAK GROVE

Theft, burglary

• March 8 in the 19600 block of Dogwood Street NW tools were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

• On March 12 in the 19600 block of Yellowpine Street NW a license plate was stolen.

RAMSEY

Theft, burglary

• On Feb. 25 in the 7200 block of Sunwood Drive NW an employee was cited for stealing gloves.

• On Feb. 26 in the 14700 block of Willemite Way NW a series of thefts over six years was reported.

Assault

• On Feb. 22 in the 6200 block of 151st Lane NW a 40-year-old man was arrested on domestic assault charges.

• On Feb. 23 in the 17300 block of Germanium Street NW a woman was arrested on misdemeanor domestic assault charges.

• On Feb. 23 in the 14100 block of Xenon Street NE a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.

Miscellaneous

• On Feb. 21 in the 7900 block of Riverdale Drive NW four tires were stolen from a business.

• On Feb. 26 in the 14100 block of Sunfish Lake Boulevard NW a personal injury crash was reported.

DWI

• On Feb. 24 in the 8700 block of 173rd Avenue NW a man was arrested on third-degree DWI charges.

