ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On March 6 in the 13300 block of East Marigold Court NW a generator was stolen from the side of a garage.
• On March 9 in the 2100 block of Andover Boulevard NW a catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle.
• On March 9 in the 2100 block of Andover Boulevard NW AirPods were stolen from school bleachers.
• On March 10 in the 13300 block of Partridge Street NW several unlocked vehicles were rifled through.
• On March 11 in the 300 block of 139th Avenue NW a Craigslist fraud resulted in the loss of $70.
Property damage
• On March 6 in the 16900 block of Tulip Street NW a window as damaged by a bullet.
Assault
• On March 6 in the 1300 block of 149 Lane NW a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On March 9 in the 100 block of Monroe Street a mountain bike was stolen.
• On March 9 in the 1800 block of Fifth Avenue an individual reported identity theft.
• On March 9 in the 600 block of Monroe Street an individual reported his car was broken into and multiple items were stolen about two weeks ago.
• On March 9 in the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue a girl reported her Airpods as stolen.
• On March 10 in the 600 block of Monroe Street a license plate was stolen.
• On March 12 in the 1100 block of Lund Boulevard vehicle parts were stolen.
• On March 12 in the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue a girl reported her Airpods stolen.
Property damage
• On March 9 in the 2200 block of Second Avenue a fence was vandalized with spray paint.
• On March 9 in the 2300 block of Seventh Avenue a building was spray painted with the word “blood” near where blood was found on a sidewalk.
• On March 14 in the 1900 block of 10th Avenue a vehicle’s back window was broken.
• On March 14 in the 2000 block of Ferry Street a license plate was stolen.
• On March 14 in the 500 block of Taylor Street a vehicle was stolen after its owner lent it to a friend of a friend.
Assault
• On March 14 in the 200 block of Jackson Street two people were charged with fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
DWI, drugs
• On March 10 in the 1100 block of Cleveland Street an individual in a minivan was charged with fifth-degree drug possession, possession of a hypodermic needle and third-degree drug possession.
• On March 12 in the 600 block of East Garfield Street a driver was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, possessing over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a car and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On March 14 in the 1400 block of Fifth Avenue a woman stole another woman’s purse, which was returned. The suspect was located and charged with drug possession and theft.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On March 5 in the 10900 block of Tamarack Street NW a theft occurred.
• On March 7 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW a theft occurred.
• On March 7 in the 10300 block of Ibis Street NW a robbery occurred.
• On March 8 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW a theft occurred.
• On March 9 in the 2900 block of 113th Lane NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 9 in the 9600 block of Unity Street a theft occurred.
• On March 9 in the 3400 block of River Rapids Drive NW a theft occurred.
• On March 9 in the 11600 block of Raven Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On March 10 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On March 10 in the 11100 block of Robinson Drive NW property was damaged.
Assault
• On March 8 in the 10900 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a harassment restraining order was violated.
• On March 8 in the 400 block of 105th Avenue NW a domestic assault occurred.
• On March 8 in the 10600 block of Killdeer Street NW a harassment restraining order was violated.
• On March 9 in the 10700 block of Hanson Boulevard criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On March 10 in the 1900 block of 108th Avenue NW a domestic assault was reported.
• On March 11 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW a domestic assault occurred.
DWI
• On March 7 at Northdale Boulevard NW and Cottonwood Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 7 at Northdale Boulevard NW and Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On March 9 at 113th Avenue NW and Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On March 9 at Hanson Boulevard NW and 113th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On March 8 in the 1800 block of 99th Avenue NW someone littered.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On March 11 in the 100 block of Ivy Road NE a rifle, vintage cameras and miscellaneous items were stolen.
Assault
•On March 9 in the 18100 block of Highway 65 NE a man was arrested after threatening a neighbor with a knife.
• On March 10 in the 24300 block of Highway 65 NE a woman was arrested on domestic assault charges.
DWI
• On March 6 in the 1300 block of 221 Avenue NE a woman was arrested on fourth-degree DWI charges after she was stopped for speeding. She had a .10 blood alcohol content when arrested.
• On March 11 in the 500 block of 193 Lane NE a woman was arrested on third-degree DWI charges with a .142 blood alcohol content after crashing into a power pole.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On March 6 in the 1540 block of Marmon Street NE an Apple iPhone was stolen from the mail.
Property damage
• On March 8 in the 800 block of 181st Avenue NE a garage door panel was damaged.
DWI
• On March 9 in the 14200 block of Xebec Street NE a man was arrested on third-degree DWI charges with a .19 blood alcohol content.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On March 7 in the 5700 block of Verde Valley Road a construction trailer was stolen from a property.
• On March 9 in the 5700 block of Verde Valley Road NW tools were stolen.
• On March 12 in the 20400 block of Potassium Street NW a padlock was cut off a shed and a chainsaw, auger, hedge clippers and other tools were stolen.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• March 8 in the 19600 block of Dogwood Street NW tools were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On March 12 in the 19600 block of Yellowpine Street NW a license plate was stolen.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 25 in the 7200 block of Sunwood Drive NW an employee was cited for stealing gloves.
• On Feb. 26 in the 14700 block of Willemite Way NW a series of thefts over six years was reported.
Assault
• On Feb. 22 in the 6200 block of 151st Lane NW a 40-year-old man was arrested on domestic assault charges.
• On Feb. 23 in the 17300 block of Germanium Street NW a woman was arrested on misdemeanor domestic assault charges.
• On Feb. 23 in the 14100 block of Xenon Street NE a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 21 in the 7900 block of Riverdale Drive NW four tires were stolen from a business.
• On Feb. 26 in the 14100 block of Sunfish Lake Boulevard NW a personal injury crash was reported.
DWI
• On Feb. 24 in the 8700 block of 173rd Avenue NW a man was arrested on third-degree DWI charges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.