ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On April 3 in the 15200 block of Bluebird Street NW five propane tanks were stolen from a business.
• On April 9 in the 13300 block of Lilly Street NW tabs were stolen off a license plate.
Property damage
• On April 9 in the 3200 block of 165 Lane NE a juvenile was arrested after damaging property.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On April 9 in the 1000 block of Washington Street a resident called police to report someone broke into his apartment and stole $800 and a roll of quarters.
• On April 10 in the 1200 block of Benton Street a snowmobile trailer, snowmobile and four-wheeler were stolen from a residence.
Property damage
• On April 8 in the 600 block of Monroe Street a passenger window was smashed.
• On April 8 in the 600 block of Harrison Street NW a girl damaged a door and closet.
Assault
• On April 8 in the 50 block of Maple Lane a 16-year-old boy was arrested on domestic assault charges after attacking two people because he was grounded.
Miscellaneous
• On April 6 near the intersection of Seventh Avenue and North Street a personal injury crash occurred.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On April 5 in the 11800 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW a theft was reported.
• On April 6 in the 9600 block of Foley Boulevard NW a theft was reported.
• On April 6 in the 1500 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft was reported.
• On April 6 in the 11500 block of Yukon Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On April 6 in the 2400 block of 109th Avenue NW a residential burglary was reported.
• On April 7 in the 9600 block of Foley Boulevard NW a theft was reported.
• On April 8 in the 12200 block of Partridge Street NW a theft was reported.
• On April 8 in the 900 block of 106th Lane NW a theft from a vehicle was reported.
Assault
• On April 6 in the 12300 block of Drake Street NW a domestic assault was reported.
DWI
• On April 7 in the 1800 block of Gateway Drive NW a third-degree DWI arrest was made.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On April 3 in the 1100 block of 137 Avenue NE a scam for $12,000 was prevented.
• On April 7 in the 1400 block of Lombardy Drive NE a license plate was stolen off a vehicle.
• On April 9 in the 16800 block of Leyte Street NE a license plate was stolen off a vehicle.
• On April 9 in the 1500 block of 143rd Lane NE a fake check was used to purchase a car over Craig’s List.
Assault
• On April 7 in the 1400 block of Lombardy Drive NE a juvenile was arrested on assault charges.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On April 6 in the 6800 block of 190 Lane NW items were stolen from a shed, but the suspect dropped the items and fled when a neighbor shouted.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On April 3 in the 2000 block of 201st Avenue NW an attempted fraud was reported.
• On April 9 in the 4000 block of 210 Lane NW an email attempting to blackmail someone for Bitcoin was reported.
• On April 9 in the 22600 block of Cedar Drive NW plates and other materials were stolen off a vehicle.
DWI
• On April 4 in the 4800 block of Viking Boulevard NW a driver was stopped for going 38 mph in a 65 mph zone. The driver was arrested on third-degree DWI charges with a .196 blood alcohol content.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On March 20 in the 7000 block of Highway 10 NW a stolen golf cart was found.
• On March 23 in the 6400 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a catalytic converter was stolen from a car.
• On March 24 in the 7600 block of Veterans Drive NW a caller reported license plates stolen from his vehicle.
• On March 25 in the 14000 block of Ramsey Boulevard NW a man purchased lottery tickets with a fake $5 bill before fleeing on foot.
Property damage
• On March 20 in the 14100 block of Ramsey Boulevard NW a squad car hit a sign in the median while en route to a call for service.
• On March 20 in the 16800 block of Feldspar Street NW a woman destroyed property at a residence with a knife.
Assault
• On March 26 in the 7599 block of 147th Terrace NW a man was arrested on assault charges after attempting to kick in the front door of a residence.
Miscellaneous
• On March 26 near the intersection of Nowthen Boulevard NW and 151st Lane NW a personal injury crash resulted in minor injuries.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On April 3 in the 3700 block of 232nd Avenue NW a license plate was stolen.
• On April 7 in the 4100 block of 228th Avenue NE a burglary was reported.
Assault
• On April 5 at the intersection of Bridge Street NE and Butterfield Drive NW a fight occurred.
• On April 7 in the 3700 block of Bridge Street NW an assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On April 2 at the intersection of 234th Avenue NW and Underclift Street NW there was a report of a driver swerving into oncoming traffic and driving out of the lane. The driver was located and arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.