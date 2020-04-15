ANDOVER

Theft, burglary

• On April 3 in the 15200 block of Bluebird Street NW five propane tanks were stolen from a business.

• On April 9 in the 13300 block of Lilly Street NW tabs were stolen off a license plate.

Property damage

• On April 9 in the 3200 block of 165 Lane NE a juvenile was arrested after damaging property.

ANOKA

Theft, burglary

• On April 9 in the 1000 block of Washington Street a resident called police to report someone broke into his apartment and stole $800 and a roll of quarters.

• On April 10 in the 1200 block of Benton Street a snowmobile trailer, snowmobile and four-wheeler were stolen from a residence.

Property damage

• On April 8 in the 600 block of Monroe Street a passenger window was smashed.

• On April 8 in the 600 block of Harrison Street NW a girl damaged a door and closet.

Assault

• On April 8 in the 50 block of Maple Lane a 16-year-old boy was arrested on domestic assault charges after attacking two people because he was grounded.

Miscellaneous

• On April 6 near the intersection of Seventh Avenue and North Street a personal injury crash occurred.

COON RAPIDS

Theft, burglary

• On April 5 in the 11800 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW a theft was reported.

• On April 6 in the 9600 block of Foley Boulevard NW a theft was reported.

• On April 6 in the 1500 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft was reported.

• On April 6 in the 11500 block of Yukon Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle was reported.

• On April 6 in the 2400 block of 109th Avenue NW a residential burglary was reported.

• On April 7 in the 9600 block of Foley Boulevard NW a theft was reported.

• On April 8 in the 12200 block of Partridge Street NW a theft was reported.

• On April 8 in the 900 block of 106th Lane NW a theft from a vehicle was reported.

Assault

• On April 6 in the 12300 block of Drake Street NW a domestic assault was reported.

DWI

• On April 7 in the 1800 block of Gateway Drive NW a third-degree DWI arrest was made.

HAM LAKE

Theft, burglary

• On April 3 in the 1100 block of 137 Avenue NE a scam for $12,000 was prevented.

• On April 7 in the 1400 block of Lombardy Drive NE a license plate was stolen off a vehicle.

• On April 9 in the 16800 block of Leyte Street NE a license plate was stolen off a vehicle.

• On April 9 in the 1500 block of 143rd Lane NE a fake check was used to purchase a car over Craig’s List.

Assault

• On April 7 in the 1400 block of Lombardy Drive NE a juvenile was arrested on assault charges.

NOWTHEN

Theft, burglary

• On April 6 in the 6800 block of 190 Lane NW items were stolen from a shed, but the suspect dropped the items and fled when a neighbor shouted.

OAK GROVE

Theft, burglary

• On April 3 in the 2000 block of 201st Avenue NW an attempted fraud was reported.

• On April 9 in the 4000 block of 210 Lane NW an email attempting to blackmail someone for Bitcoin was reported.

• On April 9 in the 22600 block of Cedar Drive NW plates and other materials were stolen off a vehicle.

DWI

• On April 4 in the 4800 block of Viking Boulevard NW a driver was stopped for going 38 mph in a 65 mph zone. The driver was arrested on third-degree DWI charges with a .196 blood alcohol content.

RAMSEY

Theft, burglary

• On March 20 in the 7000 block of Highway 10 NW a stolen golf cart was found.

• On March 23 in the 6400 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a catalytic converter was stolen from a car.

• On March 24 in the 7600 block of Veterans Drive NW a caller reported license plates stolen from his vehicle.

• On March 25 in the 14000 block of Ramsey Boulevard NW a man purchased lottery tickets with a fake $5 bill before fleeing on foot.

Property damage

• On March 20 in the 14100 block of Ramsey Boulevard NW a squad car hit a sign in the median while en route to a call for service.

• On March 20 in the 16800 block of Feldspar Street NW a woman destroyed property at a residence with a knife.

Assault

• On March 26 in the 7599 block of 147th Terrace NW a man was arrested on assault charges after attempting to kick in the front door of a residence.

Miscellaneous

• On March 26 near the intersection of Nowthen Boulevard NW and 151st Lane NW a personal injury crash resulted in minor injuries.

ST. FRANCIS

Theft, burglary

• On April 3 in the 3700 block of 232nd Avenue NW a license plate was stolen.

• On April 7 in the 4100 block of 228th Avenue NE a burglary was reported.

Assault

• On April 5 at the intersection of Bridge Street NE and Butterfield Drive NW a fight occurred.

• On April 7 in the 3700 block of Bridge Street NW an assault occurred.

DWI, drugs

• On April 2 at the intersection of 234th Avenue NW and Underclift Street NW there was a report of a driver swerving into oncoming traffic and driving out of the lane. The driver was located and arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

