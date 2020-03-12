ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 28 in the 3000 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a wallet was stolen from a backpack.
• On Feb. 29 in the 3300 block of 133 Lane NW mail was stolen.
• On March 2 in the 1400 block of 158 Lane NW a phone scam was reported.
• On March 4 in the 13600 block of Martin Street NW a jacket was stolen.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On March 3 in the 800 block of Sunny Lane a license plate was stolen.
• On March 3 in the 400 block of Pierce Street a catalytic converter was stolen off a work van.
• On March 3 in the 800 block of West Main Street an individual was a victim of fraud.
• On March 4 in the 700 block of East Main Street a bicycle was stolen.
• On March 4 in the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue two catalytic converters were stolen from cars.
• On March 5 in the 900 block of Brisbin Street a woman’s grandson and his girlfriend stole hundreds of dollars in cash from her home and used her checking account to pay for Lyft rides and to send money orders to themselves.
Property damage
• On March 2 in the 2300 block of State Avenue a garage door was damaged.
• On March 7 in the 800 block of West Main Street an apartment building fire was thought to be arson.
• On March 7 in the 1900 block of First Avenue a building was vandalized.
Assault
• On March 2 in the 600 block of East Garfield Street a man was arrested for domestic assault.
DWI, drugs
• On March 4 in the 600 block of Buchanan Street an individual was arrested on a warrant and for fifth-degree drug possession.
• On March 5 in at Ferry Street and West Main Street a driver was arrested for DWI and test refusal.
• On March 5 at Ferry Street and the railroad a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On March 5 in the 1300 block of Highway 10 a man was arrested for stealing used needles out of sharps containers, possessing methamphetamine, returning within in one year after being trespassed and drug paraphernalia possession.
• On March 6 in the 600 block of East Main Street a man was found to be using heroin in a store bathroom. Hypodermic needles in his possession were disposed of in a sharps container.
BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On March 4 in the 23700 block of University Avenue NW a trailer was stolen.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 27 in the 10400 block of Uplander Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Feb. 29 in the 11100 block of Cottonwood Street NW a residential burglary and fifth-degree assault occurred.
• On Feb. 29 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive NW a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 29 in the 2400 block of 110th Avenue NW a burglary was attempted.
• On March 2 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On March 3 in the 10200 block of Flamingo Street NW a residential burglary occurred.
• On March 3 in the 9700 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On March 4 in the 11200 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
Property damage
• On March 1 in the 3000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW felony damage to property occurred.
• On March 2 in the 11500 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW city property was damaged.
• On March 3 in the 1600 block of 103rd Avenue NW property was damaged.
Assault
• On Feb. 28 in the 1300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW misdemeanor disorderly conduct occurred.
• On Feb. 28 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On March 1 in the 10100 block of Dogwood Street NW a domestic assault was reported.
• On March 1 in the 12400 block of Crane Street NW disorderly conduct occurred.
• On March 4 in the 1300 block of 119th Lane NW a domestic assault was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On March 1 at Foley Boulevard NW and 107th Lane NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On March 1 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Round Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 1 in the 2500 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, a property damage accident and driving without a license.
• On March 2 at 119th Avenue NW and Northdale Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 3 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and East River Road NW a driver refused to take a DWI test.
• On March 3 at Main Street NW and Northdale Boulevard NW fifth-degree controlled substance possession charges were filed.
• On March 3 at 115th Avenue NW and Partridge Street NW an individual was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession and on a warrant.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 27 in the 3800 block of 119th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for a stop-arm violation.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 29 in the 18100 block of Highway 65 NE a fake check scam was reported.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 28 in the 1500 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a vehicle with the keys inside was stolen.
Assault
• On March 1 in the 3500 block of 172 Lane NE a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On March 2 in the 19200 block of Uranium Street NW a Social Security scam was attempted.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On March 1 in the 1900 block of 202 Avenue NW a license plate was stolen.
• On March 1 in the 21200 block of Old Lake George Boulevard NW electronics and gas were stolen from an unsecured car.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 16 in the 6600 block of Sunwood Drive NW a vehicle was stolen from in front of the owner’s place of employment.
• On Feb. 19 in the 15500 block of Xkimo Street NW a forged business check was reported.
Property damage
• On Feb. 16 in the 6600 block of Alpine Drive NW the passenger-side window of a vehicle was smashed and a purse was stolen while it was parked at a dog park.
• On Feb. 19 in the 14200 block of Waco Street NW gang graffiti was found in the Rivers Bend Park tunnel.
Assault
• On Feb. 15 in the 14300 block of Tungsten Street NW a woman was punched during an argument over the use of her vehicle. No charges were filed.
