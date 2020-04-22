ANDOVER

Theft, burglary

• On April 10 in the 13300 block of Hummingbird Street NW a vehicle was stolen from a driveway.

• On April 15 in the 4800 block of 170 Avenue NW mail was stolen from mailboxes in the area.

• On April 15 in the 100 block of 139 Avenue NW a license plate was stolen.

• On April 15 in the 13700 block of Cottonwood Street NW a fake ad resulted in the loss of $150.

• On April 16 in the 3400 block of 152 Lane NW mail was stolen.

Property damage

• On April 13 in the 15200 block of Fox Street NW a mailbox was damaged with a bat.

• On April 13 in the 3800 block of 174 Lane NW fireworks were placed in a mailbox overnight.

• On April 14 in the 16000 block of Enchanted Drive NW multiple mailboxes were damaged.

• ON April 15 in the 700 block of 141 Lane NW a window was shot with a BB gun.

Assault

• On April 16 in the 1000 block of 161st Lane NW a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.

ANOKA

Theft, burglary

• On April 13 in the 600 block of West Main Street the use of a fake $20 bill at Taco Bell was reported.

• On April 14 in the 1100 block of Highway 10 a caller reported someone had hacked online accounts and stolen $315.

• On April 14 in the 60 block of Maple Lane a locker was broken into, and a key stolen from there was used to access an apartment and take $350.

• On April 16 in the 2600 block of Cutters Grove Avenue tools were stolen from a garage at an apartment complex.

• On April 16 in the 3500 block of West Mineral Pond Boulevard a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen.

• On April 16 in the 2900 block of Cutters Grove Avenue a trolling motor was stolen off a boat.

• On April 17 in the 500 block of Greenhaven Road a shotgun, pistol magazines and ammo were stolen from a vehicle.

Property damage

• On April 15 in the 1300 block of Highway 10 the ignition of an ambulance was drilled.

DWI

• On April 18 in the 600 block of Johnson Street officers were dispatched to a property damage crash, and the driver was arrested on third-degree DWI charges.

Miscellaneous

• On April 16 in the 700 block of West Main Street the ex-boyfriend of a restaurant manager allegedly broke into the restaurant and kidnapped the manager, who was later able to escape.

COON RAPIDS

Property damage

• On April 13 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW misdemeanor damage to property was reported.

• On April 13 in the 11100 block of Robinson Drive NW damage to city property was reported.

Theft, burglary

• On April 12 in the 10600 block of Arrowhead Street NW a misdemeanor theft was reported.

• On April 12 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive NW a license plate theft was reported.

• On April 13 in the 10600 block of Tamarack Street NW a gross misdemeanor burglary attempt was reported.

• On April 13 in the 12200 block of Grouse Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle was reported.

• On April 13 in the 10600 block of Tamarack Street NW a felony burglary was reported.

• On April 14 in the 11000 block of Mississippi Boulevard NW a misdemeanor theft was reported.

• On April 14 in the 11800 block of Zea Street NW a felony theft from a motor vehicle was reported.

• On April 15 in the 11900 block of Xeon Street NW a motor vehicle theft was reported. The suspect fled police, and there was an accident.

• On April 15 in the 2200 block of 129th Avenue NW mail theft was reported.

• On April 15 in the 10100 block of Redwood Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle was reported.

Miscellaneous

• On April 12 in the 10900 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW a social distancing complaint was made.

• On April 13 in the 2600 block of 130th Circle NW harassment was reported.

• On April 14 in the 9800 block of Larch Street NW a death was reported. No crime was suspected.

• On April 15 in the 9900 block of Butternut Street NW a death was reported. No crime was suspected.

• On April 15 in the 12800 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW a death was reported. No crime was suspected.

EAST BETHEL

Theft, burglary

• On April 10 in the 20000 block of Jefferson Street NE blackmail was reported.

• On April 13 in the 1300 block of 241st Avenue NE batteries and hand tools were stolen from work trailers.

• On April 14 in the 300 block of 218th Avenue NE a fake check was received in exchange for a wedding ring.

HAM LAKE

Theft, burglary

• On April 15 in the 13700 block of Aberdeen Street NE a window was smashed in a business to gain access.

• On April 14 in the 15300 block of Central Avenue NE a catalytic converter was cut off a work vehicle.

• On April 15 in the 17100 block of Nassau Street NE tools were stolen from a vehicle.

• On April 15 in the 13800 block of Johnson Street NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

• On April 15 in the 15300 block of Jackson Street NE a man was arrested on burglary charges after getting stuck in the woods on someone’s property.

Property damage

• On April 13 in the 2800 block of 162 Avenue NE a home was egged.

Assault

• On April 11 in the 18100 block of Highway 65 NE a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.

OAK GROVE

Theft, burglary

• On April 11 in the 20100 block of Walden Boulevard NW a fraudulent call was reported.

• On April 13 in the 4300 block of Viking Boulevard NW modems and tools were stolen from a work van.

Property damage

• On April 10 in the 22400 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a vehicle was vandalized.

• On April 11 in the 1700 block of 191 Avenue NW a mailbox was damaged by a vehicle doing doughnuts.

RAMSEY

Theft, burglary

• On March 27 in the 14100 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a forged check was reported at a bank.

• On March 29 in the 14300 block of Dysprosium Street NW multiple garages at an apartment building were burglarized.

• On March 29 in the 6000 block of 167th Avenue NW a business’s front door was smashed, and glass cases inside were broken with goods taken.

• On March 30 in an undisclosed location a vehicle was stolen.

• On April 1 in the 6100 block of 147th Avenue NW mail was stolen.

• On April 2 in the 7900 block of 161st Avenue NW an officer stopped a driver who admitted to stealing metal signs from the park.

Property damage

• On March 27 in the 15500 block of Roanoke Street NW a city employee reported damage to grass in a city park.

