ANDOVER
Thefts
• On July 1 in the 1800 block of Bunker Lake Blvd. NW Deputies were called to a male who was shoplifting and had left in a vehicle. They located the vehicle and stopped it. Items stolen were found in the vehicle and the male was arrested.
• On July 5 in the 2300 block of 135th Lane NW a padlock was cut off an enclosed trailer. The trailer was empty.
• On July 5 in 1300 block of the 156th Lane NW a city lift station vandalized with spray-paint.
DWI/Arrests
• On July 4 in the 4300 block of 155th Ave NW a deputy observed a vehicle driving abnormally slow. He ran the plate and the registered owner came back with two warrants for DWI’s, and stopped the driver. The male appeared impaired and said “let’s get on with it.” A bottle of alcohol was found in his pocket and a bubble pipe commonly used to smoke meth was also located in the vehicle. He was arrested and charged with first degree DWI. BAC: 0.10%
• On July 4 at the intersection of Constance and University avenues Northwest deputies responded to a single vehicle crash. When they arrived, they located a male bleeding and he smelled of alcohol. First aid was rendered, and he was taken to the hospital. A warrant for blood/urine was obtained. Charges are pending.
• On July 5 at the intersection of 140th Lane and Round Lake boulevards Northwest deputies arrested a woman for a Hennepin County warrant.
• On July 7 in the 13800 block of Palm St. Northwest deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash where a driver hit a tree. When they arrived, the driver appeared impaired. She was transported to the hospital and a warrant was obtained for a blood draw. An open bottle of alcohol was found in the vehicle. Charges are pending. BAC: 0.248%
ANOKA
Arrests
• On June 22 at 3:41 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and Seventh Avenue officers arrested man after finding narcotics in the car during a traffic stop for driving on a revoked license.
• On June 22 at 2:41 p.m. a 30-year-old man was arrested during a traffic stop in the 2900 block of Ferry St. on multiple warrants.
• On June 23 at 5:08 a.m. in the 800 block of E. River Road a caller reported being threatened with a firearm. Officers located the male suspect and took him into custody.
• On June 24 at 10:10 p.m. in the 2000 block of Ferry St. an officer arrested a driver during a traffic stop for fourth degree DWI.
• On June 27 at 5:37 p.m. in the 400 block of W. Main St. officers responded to a report about a man who appeared heavily intoxicated and was talking about showing another patron a gun. The officer arrested the man for disorderly conduct and driving after revocation.
• On June 29 at 12:08 p.m. at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Johnson Street an officer witnessed a unlicensed driver driving an uninsured car. While telling the man the officer would have the car towed, he witnessed the man try to conceal a glass pipe. The man was taken into custody and suspected methamphetamine was located on his person.
• On July 2 at 12:43 p.m. in the 500 block of Fremont St. police arrested a 47-year-old man on outstanding warrants and probable cause drug charges.
• On July 2 at 11:50 p.m. in the 600 block of Buchanan St. an officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle because the plated did not match the vehicle. The officer determined the vehicle was stolen, and the female driver was taken into custody.
• On July 3 in the 1100 block of Highway 10 police made a warrant arrest.
Assault
• On June 23 at 5:08 a.m. in the 800 block of E. River Road police responded to a threat with a firearm. The suspect was taken into custody.• On July 2 at 3:16 a.m. on the Anoka-Chaplin Bridge a caller reported that a man grabbed his neck. The suspect was cited for misdemeanor assault.
• On July 3 at 6:44 p.m. in the 3300 block of Seventh Ave. an assault was reported.
Theft/fraud
• On June 20 at 3:37 p.m. in the 2700 block of Ninth Lane a caller reported that a Mexican drug cartel kidnapped her daughter and was demanding money. It was a scam.
• On June 20 at 8:28 p.m. in the 2000 block of Sixth Ave. a man flagged down an officer to report that his vehicle was just stolen.
• On June 24 at 12:09 p.m. in the 600 block of Benton St. theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On June 26 at 12:23 p.m. in the 3300 block of Seventh Ave. a caller reported one or two females damaged the caller’s car.
• On June 27 at 9:37 p.m. in the 800 block of E. River Road a woman reportedly attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill. The cashier confiscated the bill, and an officer placed it into evidence.
• On June 29 at 11:26 p.m. in the 2300 block of Sixth Ave. a shepherd’s hook flower pot was stolen.
• On June 30 at 11:33 a.m. in the 2800 block of Euclid Ave. a caller reported that his roommate stole his passport when he moved out.
• On June 30 at 7:16 p.m. in the 500 block of E. Main St. a caller reported someone stole new license plate tabs from inside her vehicle.
• On July 1 at 3:28 p.m. in the 800 block of E. River Road a delayed car vandalism was reported.
• On July 3 at 10:59 p.m. in the 200 block of E. Main St. a caller reported that a patron did not pay his tab. An officer identified and located the suspect and told him that he will mail him a citation for theft along with a trespass notice.
Property damage
• On June 20 at 8:48 a.m. in the 500 block of South St. vandalism was reported.
• On June 20 at 10:08 a.m. in the 500 block of W. Main St. vandalism was reported.
• On June 20 at 8:14 p.m. in the 700 block of Adams St. vandalism was reported.
• On June 22 at 3:12 p.m. in the 600 block of Monroe St. a caller reported that someone jammed a shopping cart under the drive side rear of their vehicle.
Miscellaneous
• On July 1 in the 500 block of Taylor St. a caller reported they found a bone. The bone was clearly a dog bone. The bone was properly disposed of.
COON RAPIDS
Assault
• On July 1 at 4:04 p.m. in the 400 block of 124th Lane NW an assault was reported.
Theft
• On July 1 at 6:39 a.m. in the 2500 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW. theft was reported.
• On July 1 at 6:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of 118th Ave NW. a felony theft was reported.
• On July 1 at 8 p.m. in the 1500 block of 121st Ave. NW mail theft was reported.
• On July 1 at 9:10 p.m. in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW shoplifting was reported.
• On July 2 at 3:10 p.m. in the 12700 block of Riverdale Drive NW shoplifting was reported.
• On July 2 at 3:26 p.m. in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive shoplifting was reported.
• On July 3 at 5:20 p.m. in the 12600 block of Riverdale Drive theft was reported.
• On July 4 at 10:03 a.m. at the intersection of Coon Rapids and Crooked Lake boulevards Northwest a robbery was reported.
DWI/Arrests
• On July 2 at 3:29 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 Northwest and Foley Boulevard Northwest police made a fourth degree DWI arrest.
• On July 2 at 6:46 a.m. in the 600 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW police made a fourth degree DWI arrest.
• On July 2 at 3:29 a.m. at the intersection of Coon Rapids Boulevard Northwest and Pheasant Ridge Drive Northwest police made a fourth degree DWI arrest.
• On July 3 at 6:03 p.m. in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive police made a DWI/Possession of Controlled substance arrest.
On July 3 at 12:06 a.m. at the intersection of Pheasant Ridge Drive NW and 119th Avenue NW police made a felony DWI-1st degree arrest.
Miscellaneous
• On July 1 at 5:35 p.m. in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW a driver attempted to flee from officers in a motor vehicle.
• On July 2 at 2:19 a.m. in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW a driver attempted to flee from officers in a motor vehicle again.
• On July 2 at 1:08 p.m. in the 11300 block of Robinson Drive NW disorderly conduct was reported.
• On July 4 in the 2400 block of 103rd Lane NW a harassment straining order was reportedly violated.
EAST BETHEL
Theft
• On July 6 in the 20000 block of Highway 65 NE a stolen vehicle out of Minneapolis was dumped on the property.
HAM LAKE
Thefts
•On July 7 in the 1200 block of McKay Drive Northeast tools and air compressor were stolen from the property. Police caught the suspect.
DWI/Arrests
• On July 5 in the 15200 Block of Highway 65 NE a caller reported a possible drunk driver. The deputy located the vehicle and pulled it over for poor driving conduct. When the deputy made contact with the driver, he smelled alcohol. The driver stated he had a few drinks that morning, but nothing recent. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He was arrested and charged with third degree DWI. 0.272%
• On July 8 in the 16700 block of Fraizer St. NE a deputy arrested a man during a traffic stop for driving without a license on an outstanding Pine County warrant.
NOWTHEN
Property damage
• On July 7 in the 6100 block of Norris Lake Road NW a mailbox destroyed by an explosive.
OAK GROVE
Thefts
• On July 6 in the 21200 block of Old Lake George Blvd. NW a lawnmower and trailer were stolen.
Arrests
• On July 2 in the 22900 block of Ibis St. NW a deputy observed a vehicle sitting in the middle of a traffic lane, not moving. He stopped to assist. The male refused to roll down his window more than three inches and the deputy smelled alcohol emitting from the driver. Eventually, the male agreed to get out of the truck. Field sobriety tests were attempted and failed. He refused to provide a breath sample for the official test. He was arrested for DWI refusal.
• On July 4 at the interaction of Lake George and Old Lake George Boulevard a deputy stopped a driver for speeding by doing 75 MPH in 55 MPH zone. When she made contact with the driver, she smelled marijuana. When the deputy asked if there was marijuana in the vehicle, the driver said, “I do have stuff in there.” The vehicle was searched and multiple bags of marijuana, cash, a scale, and fake ID’s were located. The driver was arrested for drug possession.
RAMSEY
Arrests/DWI
• On June 17 at 7:45 p.m. police were dispatched to an assault in progress to an undisclosed address. Police arrested a 17-year-old male juvenile and charged him with felony second degree assault and misdemeanor.
• On June 21 at 9:15 p.m. in the 14000 block of Ramsey Blvd. police arrested a woman on a gross misdemeanor warrant.
• On June 22 at 11:28 p.m. in the 7400 block of 147th Lane NW police arrested a man on an Anoka County gross misdemeanor warrant.
Theft
• On June 17 at 11:39 a.m. the community service officer found an abandoned vehicle at the intersection of Baugh Street NW and 181 Ave. NW. The vehicle was listed as stolen from Minneapolis. Minneapolis was notified and the car was towed.
• On June 17 at 6:19 p.m. a juvenile’s bike was reported stolen in the 14700 block of Erkium St. NW. An officer was able to locate the bike.
• On June 20 at 11:11 a.m. Minnesota Lottery Tickets were stolen from a business in the 14000 block of St. Francis Blvd. The store manager believes the suspect is an employee he fired this morning.
• On June 22 at 11:17 a.m. a delayed theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On June 23 at 10:14 a.m. the owner of Indigo Motors reported a Chevrolet Avalanche was stolen from his lot on June 11.
Fire
• On June 23 at 7:17 a.m. a garage fire in the 15400 block of Ramsey Blvd. NW was reported. Smoke was visible, but no flames were seen.
Miscellaneous
• On June 17 at 8:42 a.m. a house in the 15400 block of Tungsten St. NW was egged.
• On June 22 at 3:41 p.m. at an unlisted location a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order was reportedly violated.
• On June 23 at 11:35 p.m. a walk-in report was made about past abuse by a family member.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft
• On June 29 at 11:58 p.m. in the 4400 block of 236th Ave. NW a delayed theft was reported.
• On June 30 in the 4000 block of 233rd Ave NW a delayed theft was reported.
• On July 1 at 2:33 p.m. in the 4000 block of 223rd Ave. NW theft was reported.
• On July 1 at 2:33 p.m. in the 4000 block of 223rd Ave. NW counterfeit money was reported.
Property damage
• On June 30 at 8:56 a.m. in the 23000 block of Ambassador Blvd. NW vandalism was reported.
