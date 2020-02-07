ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 24 in the 210 block of Station Parkway Northwest counterfeit bills were reportedly used at a business.
• On Jan. 27 in the 200 block of 139 Lane Northwest a sub-woofer and amplifier were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On Jan. 27 in the 700 block of 143 Avenue Northwest a vehicle’s window was broken and a gym bag stolen.
• On Jan. 27 in the 13700 block of Marigold Street Northwest an attempted fraud was reported.
• On Jan. 28 at 2115 Andover Blvd. NW cash was stolen from a coat in a locker room.
• On Jan. 28 at 2115 Andover Blvd. NW cash was stolen from a student.
• On Jan. 30 in the 17200 block of Round Lake Boulevard Northwest a U.S. Marshall Office fraud was attempted.
Property damage
• On Jan. 27 at 2115 Andover Blvd. NW a school building was graffitied.
• On Jan. 27 in the 13800 block of Round Lake Boulevard Northwest a sunroof was smashed on a vehicle.
Assault
• On Jan. 24 in the 13600 block of hidden Creek Drive Northwest a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.
• On Jan. 26 in the 4400 block of 1749 Avenue Northwest a man was tracked by a canine and arrested on domestic assault charges.
• On Jan. 26 in the 14000 block of 7 Avenue Northwest a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 20 in the 700 block of Western Street a fraudulent email was reported.
• On Jan. 23 in the 1000 block of Lincoln Street a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Jan. 24 in the 600 block of East River Road an individual took coins out of laundry machines and damaged them while doing so.
Property damage
• On Jan. 26 in the 2900 block of Euclid Avenue a vehicle’s back window was smashed out.
Assault
• On Jan. 22 in the 1500 block of Fifth Avenue a boy was charged with disorderly conduct and third-degree damage to property.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 25 in the 1700 block of Fifth Avenue a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 26 in the 1500 block of Fifth Avenue a driver was arrested for DWI and criminal vehicular operation.
• On Jan. 26 in the 2600 block of Cutters Grove Avenue an individual was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 23 in the 700 block of 99th Avenue NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Jan. 23 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 23 in the 11600 block of Raven Street NW a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 25 in the 10500 block of Robinson Drive NW a residential burglary occurred.
• On Jan. 26 in the 10600 block of University Avenue NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Jan. 26 in the 3500 block of 124th Avenue NW a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 27 in the 10400 block of Jay Street NW a residential burglary occurred.
• On Jan. 27 in the 9600 block of Foley Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 27 in the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Jan. 27 in the 12400 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 28 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW a theft from a motor vehicle and property damaged occurred.
• On Jan. 28 in the 11600 block of Unity Street NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 29 in the 10300 block of Eagle Street NW a burglary occurred and domestic abuse no contact order was violated.
• On Jan. 29 in the 2600 block of 106th Lane NW a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 29 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 29 in the 900 block of 106th Lane NW a residential burglary occurred.
Assault
• On Jan. 23 in the 10600 block of Hummingbird Street NW terroristic threats were reported.
• On Jan. 23 in the 3000 block of Main Street NW disorderly conduct occurred.
• On Jan. 24 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a no contact order was violated.
• On Jan. 24 in the 12700 block of Flamingo Street NW an assault occurred.
• On Jan. 26 in the 11700 block of Xeon Boulevard NW disorderly conduct occurred.
• On Jan. 29 in the 1300 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW disorderly conduct occurred.
• On Jan. 29 in the 11300 block of Robinson Drive NW disorderly conduct occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 24 in the 0 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second degree DWI.
• On Jan. 24 at 113th Avenue NW and Heather Street NW a driver was arrested for third degree DWI.
• On Jan. 24 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Avocet Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth degree DWI.
• On Jan. 26 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second degree DWI.
• On Jan. 27 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Thrust Street NW an individual was charged with fifth degree controlled substance possession.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 24 in the 2100 block of 109th Lane NW a felony level obscenity offense occurred.
• On Jan. 27 in the 9000 block of University Avenue NW possession of stolen property charges were filed.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 27 in the 500 block of Beaver Dam Drive Northeast a fraudulent sale of an Airstream trailer on Facebook.
• On Jan. 30 in the 18500 block of Highway 65 Northeast siding was stolen from a construction trailer.
Property damage
• On Jan. 29 in the 21900 block of Durant Street Northeast a vehicle was used to damage multiple garbage cans and mailboxes.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 27 in the 900 block of 136 Lane Northeast a wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
Assault
• On Jan. 25 in the 3900 block of 149 Avenue Northeast a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.
DWI
• On Jan. 27 in the 4000 block of 166 Lane Northeast a man was arrested in a park car on fourth-degree DWI charges with .17 blood alcohol content.
OAK GROVE
DWI
• On Jan. 25 near the intersection of Evergreen Road and Sims Road Northwest a man was found slumped over in his vehicle. Officers had to break the window to get to him, arrest him and obtained a warrant for his blood.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 10 in the 6800 block of 154th Lane Northwest a caller reported fraudulent use of her credit card.
• On Jan. 16 in the 7700 block of Sunwood Drive Northwest a Toyota Prius was reported stolen from a parking ramp of a residence in The COR. The vehicle was found abandoned in the parking lot of Sunfish Lake Park. Another vehicle was reported stolen nearby the abandoned vehicle and two juvenile boys were found in the second vehicle and charged with the thefts.
• On Jan. 16 near the intersection of St. Francis Boulevard Northwest and Bunker Lake Boulevard a juvenile boy was stopped while fleeing police by an officer performing a PIT maneuver. The boy was charged with felony fleeing police and theft.
• On Jan. 16 a juvenile boy was arrested after stealing a vehicle that was warming up from an unreported location.
Property damage
• On Jan. 13 in the in the 7200 block of Alpine Drive Northwest a portion of a fence was torn down.
• On Jan. 15 in the 17300 block of Rabbit Street Northwest a work trailer was reported stolen.
Assault
• ON Jan. 13 in the 14600 block of Rhinestone Street Northwest a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.
• On Jan. 15 in the 7500 block of 147th Circle Northwest a woman was arrested on domestic assault charges.
DWI
• On Jan. 10 in the 6800 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard Northwest a woman was arrested on fourth-degree DWI charges after being stopped for speeding.
• On Jan. 10 in the 15700 block of Variolite Street Northwest a man was arrested on fourth-degree DWI charges.
