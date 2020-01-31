ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 18 in the 2100 block of 135th Avenue NW a theft from unsecured vehicles was reported.
• On Jan. 23 in the 15600 block of Drake Street NW a woman reported her Social Security number was used to fraudulently open credit card accounts.
• On Jan. 23 in the 14300 block of Underclift Street NW a saxophone and a lunch box were stolen from an unsecured vehicle.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 15 in the 1100 block of North Street, tools worth about $1,000 were reported stolen.
• On Jan. 15 in the 3400 block of Placer Avenue, a dark green Honda CR-V was reported stolen.
• On Jan. 17 at the 500 block of Greenhaven Road, a trailer and snowmobile reported stolen out of Plymouth were recovered.
• On Jan. 17 in the 2500 block of Fairoak Avenue an officer responded to a marijuana complaint. A male agreed to stop smoking in the building.
• On Jan. 17 in the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue a juvenile male reported his earbuds were stolen from his unlocked locker.
Property damage
• On Jan. 16 at Fifth Avenue and East Main Street, a school bus rear ended a vehicle, which was sent forward and hit a marked police security squad.
• On Jan. 17 in the 3000 block of Fourth Avenue, spray-painted graffiti was reported near a loading dock.
• On Jan 19 in the 2500 block of Fair Oak Avenue a woman reported her vehicle’s rear window had been shattered and there was a small hole through the window. Nothing was reported missing.
Assault
• On Jan. 17 in the 800 block of West Main Street, a man reported that a woman from another apartment said she was sick of his dog and pushed him out of his wheelchair on the front ramp of the building. He was not hurt. The officer helped the man back in his chair. He didn’t want to press charges.
• On Jan. 17 in the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue two juvenile males were charged with disorderly conduct after a fight at the location.
• On Jan. 17 in the 800 block of West Main Street, a woman was arrested for fifth-degree assault by grabbing a man’s arm.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 13 in the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue, juvenile male was found in possession of marijuana.
• On Jan. 14 at Ninth Avenue and North Street, a male was arrested for DWI after hitting an electrical pole. He had a blood alcohol level of .17, according to a breath test.
• On Jan. 15 at 11th Avenue and North Street, an officer found a man in a portable toilet at a construction site. The man was trespassing and had a second-degree burglary warrant out of Anoka County. The officer arrested the man and found suspected narcotics and a glass bubble pipe in the waste.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 13 at Highway 10 and Greenhaven Road in Anoka a driver started sliding and hit a concrete barrier. She was transported by Mercy Hospital with injuries.
• On Jan. 16 on Highway 10 at Fairoak Avenue there was a three-vehicle personal injury crash.
• On Jan. 17 in the 2800 block of Verndale Avenue an officer responded to a verbal domestic dispute at 5:52 a.m. The caller said his wife had woken up and urinated on the bedroom floor so he told her she’d have to leave. The officer counseled both parties, and the man agreed to let his wife stay if she didn’t cause any problems. At 6:49 a.m. an officer responded to the same block, and a man was saying his wife was highly intoxicated and causing problems and they had started arguing because she had urinated on the carpet. The woman requested to go to the hospital and was transported by Allina.
• On Jan. 17 in the 1800 block of Ferry Street, a man was arrested for public intoxication and taken to North Memorial Hospital. He was uncooperative and tried spitting on officers.
BETHEL
Assault
• On Jan. 19 in the 23700 block of Cooper Avenue NW a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 19 in the 9600 block of Foley Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 20 in the 1600 block of 103rd Avenue NW a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 20 in the 10700 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 20 in the 3300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Jan. 21 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 21 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 22 in the 2200 block of 113th Avenue NW a residence was burglarized.
Property damage
• On Jan. 20 in the 3300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW property was damaged.
Assault
• On Jan. 16 in the 1800 block of 105th Lane NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 16 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 16 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 19 at Round Lake Boulevard NW and 140th Lane NW a driver was arrested for DWI.
• On Jan. 20 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Pheasant Ridge Drive NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 21 at Round Lake Boulevard NW and Main Street NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 22 in the 12500 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW an individual was arrested for shoplifting, fifth-degree drugs possession and possession of hypodermic needles.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 17 in the 4400 block of Wild Rice Drive NE a package was stolen from a front step.
• On Jan. 22 in the 23700 block of Highway 65 NE counterfeit bills were reportedly used at a business.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 18 near the intersection of Highway 65 NE and Constance Boulevard NE a man was arrested driving a stolen vehicle, and narcotics were found during a search of the vehicle.
Assault
• On Jan. 20 near the intersection of Crosstown Boulevard NE and Highway 65 NE a man was arrested after a road rage-related assault.
DWI
• On Jan. 18 near the intersection of Crosstown Boulevard NE and 173rd Avenue NE a man was arrested on DWI charges with .16 blood alcohol content.
• On Jan. 22 in the 14100 block of Highway 65 NE a driver was stopped for speeding and arrested on fourth-degree DWI charges with .195 blood alcohol content.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 17 in the 6200 block of 189 Lane NW a gun was stolen from an unsecured vehicle.
DWI
• On Jan. 19 in the 18600 block of Peridot Street NW a man was arrested on DWI charges after a personal injury crash with .13 blood alcohol content.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 23 in the 20700 block of Yellowpine Street NW gas was stolen from a storage tank at a business.
Assault
• On Jan. 19 in the 22100 block of Zion Parkway NW a domestic assault was reported.
DWI
• On Jan. 20 near the intersection of St. Francis Boulevard NW and Norris Lake Road NW a man was arrested on third-degree DWI charges. He was arrested after a single-vehicle personal injury crash with .16 blood alcohol content.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 3 in the 14000 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a shoplifting theft was reported.
• On Jan. 3 in the 14600 block of Cobalt Street NW a license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle.
• On Jan 4 in the 6100 block of Highway 10 NW a delayed shoplifting report was made.
Property damage
• On Jan. 6 in the 6400 block of McKinley Street NW a caller reported someone had attempted to remove a portion of their vehicle’s exhaust.
Assault
• On Jan. 3 in the 16000 block of Uranimite Street NW a father reportedly tackled and choked his son.
• On Jan. 5 in the 16800 block of Andrie Street Northwest a woman reported that a group home staff member had shoved her shoulder.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.