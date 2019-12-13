ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 30 in the 1800 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard Northwest a pair of teenagers stole two shopping full carts of goods from a store.
• On Dec. 1 in the 13700 block of Round Lake Boulevard an attempted burglary at a business was reported. Deputies found a crowbar, bent door frame and broken window at the scene.
• On Dec. 1 in the 2900 block of 141st Avenue Northwest someone attempted to enter the back door of a residence but was scared off by the owner.
• On Dec. 5 in the 15800 block of Sycamore Street Northwest a gun was stolen from an unsecured vehicle.
• On Dec. 5 in the 13500 block of Martin Street Northwest a vehicle’s window was smashed and a purse was stolen.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 25 in the 3600 block of Round Lake Boulevard a generator chained to a tree was reported stolen over the weekend.
• On Nov. 25 in the 3200 block of St. Francis Boulevard, there was a report of a theft a week earlier. The complainant said he’s an employee of the fairgrounds and that someone stole eight sets of multicolored lights used for a light show there.
• On Nov. 26 in the 1600 block of Seventh Avenue an officer found a parked vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Blaine.
Property damage
• On Nov. 27 in the 300 block of Benton Street, two males broke a car window.
• On Dec. 1 in the 2100 block of Seventh Avenue there was a vehicle fire.
Assault
• On Nov. 25 in the 4000 block of 10th Avenue a juvenile male was arrested for physically attacking his father.
• On Nov. 27 in the 3100 block of St. Francis Boulevard, a domestic assault was reported. Officers found two intoxicated family members had argued.
• On Nov. 28 in the 700 block of Jackson Street a man was arrested for domestic assault. His girlfriend had a bump on her head.
DWI, drugs
• On Nov. 27 in the 400 block of Van Buren Street, a man was arrested after being found slumped over in a vehicle with a hypodermic needle on his lap. He was in possession of a white powdery substance that preliminarily tested positive for fentanyl.
• On Nov. 30 at Highway 10 and Seventh Avenue a man was arrested for third-degree DWI and driving after license cancellation.
• On Dec. 1 at Ferry Street and the railroad tracks, a man was arrested for DWI and driving after license suspension.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 25 at 12:25 a.m. in the 1300 block of Eighth Lane, someone was ringing a doorbell and leaving.
• On Nov. 26 in the 1700 block of Second Avenue, police were called to a home where someone let a homeless man in their house and believed he was intoxicated. Officers found him acting irrationally and moving erratically, and he agreed to the hospital.
• On Nov. 27 in the 1900 block of Ferry Street a man was arrested for carrying a “rifle-style gun” in a public place after a caller reported someone may be hunting by the river.
• On Nov. 28 in the 800 block of East River Road, officers responded to a report of a bad smell in another apartment that the caller believed was a dead body. The officer found someone had cooked fish. There was no dead body.
• On Nov. 30 at Bunker Lake Boulevard and Seventh Avenue, there was a personal injury accident. One was transported to the hospital.
• On Nov. 30 in the 600 block of East Garfield Street there was an illegal fire and noise complaint.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 1 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 2 in the 12000 block of Wintergreen Street NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 2 in the 1500 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 3 in the 12100 block of Drake Street NW a burglary occurred.
• On Dec. 4 in the 600 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Nov. 30 in the intersection of Main Street NW and Shenandoah Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for criminal vehicular operation after a four-car crash.
• On Dec. 3 in the intersection of Kumquat Street NW and 106th Avenue NW an individual was arrested for tampering with a motor vehicle and fleeing on foot from police.
• On Dec. 3 in the 2800 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW property was damaged.
Assault
• On Nov. 28 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW criminal sexual conduct occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 1 in the 13500 block of Martin Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 2 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW an individual was arrested for fifth-degree drugs possession and for violating a domestic abuse no contact order.
• On Dec. 3 in the 10000 block of Woodcrest Drive NW an individual was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 1 in the 24300 block of Highway 65 Northeast a burglar forced their way into an occupied home and stole an Xbox, games and medicine.
• On Dec. 2 in the 3100 block of Viking Boulevard Northwest a U.S. border fraud was reported.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 3 in the 15100 block of Leer Street Northeast Social Security fraud was reported.
• On Dec. 4 in the 600 block of 136th Lane Northeast a vehicle window was smashed and a wallet stolen.
DWI
• On Dec. 2 near the intersection of Highway 65 and Crosstown Boulevard Northeast a possible drunken driver was reported. A deputy located the woman and stopped her. She had a blood alcohol content of .277.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 2 in the 22500 block of Zion Parkway a Social Security scam was reported.
• On Dec. 3 in the 2800 block of 209 Lane Northwest a package was reported stolen.
• On Dec. 3 in the 2800 block of 209 Lane Northwest packages were reported stolen.
• On Dec. 3 in the 2800 block of 209 Lane Northwest a package was reported stolen.
• On Dec. 3 in the 20300 block of Ivywood Street Northwest mail was stolen.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 19 in the 14300 block of Potassium Street northwest a theft from a vehicle was reported.
Property damage
• On Nov. 16 in the 15400 block of Flourine Street Northwest a man was reported destroying property and threatened police with a guitar after they arrived.
• On Nov. 19 in the 7500 block of Highway 10 Northwest a hole was cut in a business’s fence, but no other vandalism or theft was identified.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 15 in the 14100 block of Basalt Street Northwest a caller asked police to take care of an increasing population of coyotes.
• On Nov. 19 in the 15800 block of Eland Street Northwest a caller was advised what to do with three abandoned chickens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.