ANDOVER

Theft, burglary

• On Nov. 30 in the 1800 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard Northwest a pair of teenagers stole two shopping full carts of goods from a store.

• On Dec. 1 in the 13700 block of Round Lake Boulevard an attempted burglary at a business was reported. Deputies found a crowbar, bent door frame and broken window at the scene.

• On Dec. 1 in the 2900 block of 141st Avenue Northwest someone attempted to enter the back door of a residence but was scared off by the owner.

• On Dec. 5 in the 15800 block of Sycamore Street Northwest a gun was stolen from an unsecured vehicle.

• On Dec. 5 in the 13500 block of Martin Street Northwest a vehicle’s window was smashed and a purse was stolen.

ANOKA

Theft, burglary

• On Nov. 25 in the 3600 block of Round Lake Boulevard a generator chained to a tree was reported stolen over the weekend.

• On Nov. 25 in the 3200 block of St. Francis Boulevard, there was a report of a theft a week earlier. The complainant said he’s an employee of the fairgrounds and that someone stole eight sets of multicolored lights used for a light show there.

• On Nov. 26 in the 1600 block of Seventh Avenue an officer found a parked vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Blaine.

Property damage

• On Nov. 27 in the 300 block of Benton Street, two males broke a car window.

• On Dec. 1 in the 2100 block of Seventh Avenue there was a vehicle fire.

Assault

• On Nov. 25 in the 4000 block of 10th Avenue a juvenile male was arrested for physically attacking his father.

• On Nov. 27 in the 3100 block of St. Francis Boulevard, a domestic assault was reported. Officers found two intoxicated family members had argued.

• On Nov. 28 in the 700 block of Jackson Street a man was arrested for domestic assault. His girlfriend had a bump on her head.

DWI, drugs

• On Nov. 27 in the 400 block of Van Buren Street, a man was arrested after being found slumped over in a vehicle with a hypodermic needle on his lap. He was in possession of a white powdery substance that preliminarily tested positive for fentanyl.

• On Nov. 30 at Highway 10 and Seventh Avenue a man was arrested for third-degree DWI and driving after license cancellation.

• On Dec. 1 at Ferry Street and the railroad tracks, a man was arrested for DWI and driving after license suspension.

Miscellaneous

• On Nov. 25 at 12:25 a.m. in the 1300 block of Eighth Lane, someone was ringing a doorbell and leaving.

• On Nov. 26 in the 1700 block of Second Avenue, police were called to a home where someone let a homeless man in their house and believed he was intoxicated. Officers found him acting irrationally and moving erratically, and he agreed to the hospital.

• On Nov. 27 in the 1900 block of Ferry Street a man was arrested for carrying a “rifle-style gun” in a public place after a caller reported someone may be hunting by the river.

• On Nov. 28 in the 800 block of East River Road, officers responded to a report of a bad smell in another apartment that the caller believed was a dead body. The officer found someone had cooked fish. There was no dead body.

• On Nov. 30 at Bunker Lake Boulevard and Seventh Avenue, there was a personal injury accident. One was transported to the hospital.

• On Nov. 30 in the 600 block of East Garfield Street there was an illegal fire and noise complaint.

COON RAPIDS

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 1 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW a theft occurred.

• On Dec. 2 in the 12000 block of Wintergreen Street NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Dec. 2 in the 1500 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On Dec. 3 in the 12100 block of Drake Street NW a burglary occurred.

• On Dec. 4 in the 600 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

Property damage

• On Nov. 30 in the intersection of Main Street NW and Shenandoah Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for criminal vehicular operation after a four-car crash.

• On Dec. 3 in the intersection of Kumquat Street NW and 106th Avenue NW an individual was arrested for tampering with a motor vehicle and fleeing on foot from police.

• On Dec. 3 in the 2800 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW property was damaged.

Assault

• On Nov. 28 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW criminal sexual conduct occurred.

DWI, drugs

• On Dec. 1 in the 13500 block of Martin Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Dec. 2 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW an individual was arrested for fifth-degree drugs possession and for violating a domestic abuse no contact order.

• On Dec. 3 in the 10000 block of Woodcrest Drive NW an individual was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

EAST BETHEL

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 1 in the 24300 block of Highway 65 Northeast a burglar forced their way into an occupied home and stole an Xbox, games and medicine.

• On Dec. 2 in the 3100 block of Viking Boulevard Northwest a U.S. border fraud was reported.

HAM LAKE

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 3 in the 15100 block of Leer Street Northeast Social Security fraud was reported.

• On Dec. 4 in the 600 block of 136th Lane Northeast a vehicle window was smashed and a wallet stolen.

DWI

• On Dec. 2 near the intersection of Highway 65 and Crosstown Boulevard Northeast a possible drunken driver was reported. A deputy located the woman and stopped her. She had a blood alcohol content of .277.

OAK GROVE

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 2 in the 22500 block of Zion Parkway a Social Security scam was reported.

• On Dec. 3 in the 2800 block of 209 Lane Northwest a package was reported stolen.

• On Dec. 3 in the 2800 block of 209 Lane Northwest packages were reported stolen.

• On Dec. 3 in the 2800 block of 209 Lane Northwest a package was reported stolen.

• On Dec. 3 in the 20300 block of Ivywood Street Northwest mail was stolen.

RAMSEY

Theft, burglary

• On Nov. 19 in the 14300 block of Potassium Street northwest a theft from a vehicle was reported.

Property damage

• On Nov. 16 in the 15400 block of Flourine Street Northwest a man was reported destroying property and threatened police with a guitar after they arrived.

• On Nov. 19 in the 7500 block of Highway 10 Northwest a hole was cut in a business’s fence, but no other vandalism or theft was identified.

Miscellaneous

• On Nov. 15 in the 14100 block of Basalt Street Northwest a caller asked police to take care of an increasing population of coyotes.

• On Nov. 19 in the 15800 block of Eland Street Northwest a caller was advised what to do with three abandoned chickens.

Load comments