ANDOVER

Theft, burglary

• On Feb. 7 in the 17500 block of Blackfoot Street NW Social Security fraud was reported.

• On Feb. 8 in the 4200 block of 155 Avenue NW tires and rims were stolen from beside a garage.

• On Feb. 8 in the 4500 block of 162 Lane NW a mail theft involving credit cards was reported.

• On Feb. 10 in the 16000 block of Valley Drive NW a mail theft was reported.

• On Feb. 11 in the 15200 block of Hanson Boulevard NW AirPods were stolen from a locker.

• On Feb. 11 in the 15800 block of Sycamore Street NW a Social Security scam was reported.

• On Feb. 12 in the 3900 block of North Enchanted Drive NW blackmail was reported.

COON RAPIDS

Theft, burglary

• On Feb. 6 in the 3500 block of River Rapids Drive NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Feb. 6 in the 2400 block of 109th Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Feb. 6 in the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On Feb. 9 in the 0 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On Feb. 9 in the 0 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Feb. 9 in the 11100 block of Robinson Drive NW a theft occurred.

• On Feb. 10 in the 800 block of 109th Lane NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Feb. 11 in the 3000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On Feb. 12 in the 10800 block of Osage Street NW a residential burglary occurred.

Property damage

• On Feb. 10 in the 10800 block of Hollywood Boulevard NW a vehicle was tampered with.

Assault

• On Feb. 9 in the 10200 block of Woodcrest Drive NW a domestic assault occurred.

• On Feb. 9 in the 11100 block of Robinson Drive NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.

• On Feb. 10 in the 400 block of 112th Lane NW a domestic assault was reported.

• On Feb. 10 in the 11900 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW an assault was reported.

• On Feb. 11 in the 11200 block of Osage Street NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.

DWI, drugs

• On Feb. 8 at Hanson Boulevard NW and 127th Avenue NW an individual got a felony-level narcotics charge.

• On Feb. 10 at Northdale Boulevard NW and Eagle Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Feb. 12 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW fifth-degree controlled substance possession and hypodermic needle possession charges were filed.

• On Feb. 12 at Highway 10 NW and Main Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

Miscellaneous

• On Feb. 6 in the 1700 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW an individual was arrested for obstructing the legal process.

• On Feb. 11 in the 9700 block of Egret Boulevard NW an individual was charged with open bottle.

EAST BETHEL

Assault

• On Feb. 11 in the 20400 block of Highway 65 NE one man was arrested for assaulting another man at a business.

DWI

• On Feb. 9 in the 19200 block of Madison Street NE a man was arrested on fourth-degree DWI charges with .176 blood alcohol content.

HAM LAKE

Theft, burglary

• On Feb. 12 in the 16800 block of Terrace Road NE a thief impersonating a sheriff’s deputy demanded a victim’s Social Security number and credit card information.

• On Feb. 13 in the 1000 block of 141 Street NE Social Security fraud was reported.

DWI

• On Feb. 7 in the 1800 block of Crosstown Boulevard Northeast a man was arrested on fourth-degree DWI charges with a .10 blood alcohol content after being stopped while driving with his high beams on.

OAK GROVE

Theft, burglary

• On Feb. 11 in the 2200 block of 214 Avenue NW a fraud was reported, resulting in the loss of $5,500.

• On Feb. 13 in the 18100 block of Cedar Drive NW a mail theft was reported.

RAMSEY

Theft, burglary

• On Jan. 29 in the 14100 block of Argon Street NW a vehicle was reported stolen.

Assault

• On Jan. 25 in the 6900 block of 139th Lane NW a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.

• On Jan. 25 in the 8200 block of 156th Lane NW a 38-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor domestic assault charges.

• On Jan. 30 in an undisclosed location a domestic assault involving a man with a knife was reported.

Miscellaneous

• On Jan. 25 on Sunfish Lake Boulevard NW a woman was transported to the hospital for neck pain after a two-vehicle collision.

ST. FRANCIS

Theft, burglary

• On Feb. 6 in the 3200 block of Bridge Street NW a person was found in possession of stolen AirPods.

• On Feb. 7 in the 23200 block of Yucca Street NW a bike was reported stolen.

Property damage

• On Feb. 8 in the 3700 block of 227th Avenue NW a vehicle was reported damaged.

Assault

• On Feb. 7 in the 3300 block of Bridge Street NW an assault was reported.

DWI

• On Feb. 10 near the intersection of 229th Avenue NW and Zion Parkway NW a driver was charged with a second-degree DUI.

Load comments