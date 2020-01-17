ANDOVER

Theft, burglary

• On Jan. 6 in the 2200 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW an iPad and duffel bag were stolen from an unsecured vehicle.

• On Jan. 9 in the 16700 block of Dakota Street NW someone forced their way into a model home, but nothing was reported stolen.

• On Jan. 9 in the 16800 block of Dakota street NW a window was smashed in an attempted burglary, but no entry was made.

• On Jan. 9 in the 13300 block of Uplander Street NW a handgun was stolen from an unsecured vehicle.

ANOKA

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 30, 2019 in the 1800 block of Shaw Avenue a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 2 in the 3400 block of Quarry Avenue identity theft was reported.

• On Jan. 4 in the 2600 block of Ferry Street a motor vehicle was stolen.

Assault

• On Jan. 3 in the 800 block of West Main Street man was arrested for violating an order for protection against his ex-girlfriend.

DWI, drugs

• On Jan. 3 in the intersection of Main Street NW and Wedgewood Drive NW a man was arrested on a third-degree DWI warrant. Officers found two used meth pipes on his person.

• On Jan. 4 in the 700 block of East River Road a man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, ineligible possession of a firearm and fleeing a police officer in a vehicle.

• On Jan. 5 in the 200 block of East Main Street a man was arrested on a felony warrant and for fifth-degree drug possession.

• On Jan. 5 in the intersection of East Main Street and Rum River a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

Miscellaneous

• On Jan. 1 in the 2400 block of Maple Lane an individual was cited for pulling a fire alarm when there wasn’t a fire.

• On Jan. 4 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a man was arrested on a warrant and for fleeing a police officer.

COON RAPIDS

Theft, burglary

• On Jan. 2 in the 0 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Jan. 2 in the 12800 block of Bunker Prairie Road NW a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 3 in the 10100 block of University Avenue NW a robbery occurred.

• On Jan. 5 in the 10100 block of University Avenue NE an individual was arrested for theft, fleeing the police on foot and obstructing the legal process.

• On Jan. 5 in the 2300 block of 130th Lane NW mail was stolen.

• On Jan. 5 in the 13000 block of Arrowhead Street NW a residential burglary occurred.

• On Jan. 5 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 6 in the 10400 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 6 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 6 in the 10600 block of Tamarack Street NW a theft occurred.

• On Jan. 6 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

Property damage

• On Jan. 6 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW property was damaged.

Assault

• On Jan. 2 in the 9200 block of Springbrook Drive NW a domestic assault occurred.

• On Jan. 3 in the 2100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW an assault occurred.

• On Jan. 6 in the 0 block of 105th Avenue NW a domestic assault occurred.

DWI, drugs

• On Jan. 2 in the 9200 block of Springbrook Drive NW an arrest was made for fifth-degree controlled substance possession, trespassing and a warrant.

• On Jan. 3 in the intersection of Highway 10 NW and Foley Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Jan. 5 in the intersection of Northdale Boulevard and Ilex Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Jan. 6 in the intersection of 121st Avenue NW and Xeon Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

Miscellaneous

• On Jan. 5 in the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for driving after cancellation.

EAST BETHEL

Theft, burglary

• On Jan. 3 in the 1300 block of 233 Avenue NE someone forced their way through the front door of a residence and stole tools.

Assault

• On Jan. 8 in the 18100 block of Highway 65 NE a man was arrested after deputies responded to a domestic assault report.

HAM LAKE

Theft, burglary

• Jan. 4 in the 800 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NE a Publishers Clearing House scam was reported.

• Jan. 4 in the 14100 block of Lincoln Street Northeast a vehicle’s gas tank had a hole drilled into it.

DWI

• Jan. 3 near the intersection of Xylite Street NE and Swedish Drive NE a motorist was arrested on fourth-degree DWI charges after a single-vehicle crash. A breath test measured the driver’s blood alcohol content at .197.

OAK GROVE

Theft, burglary

• On Jan. 7 in the 20700 block of Lake George Boulevard NW mail was reported stolen.

Miscellaneous

• On Jan. 8 in the 18800 block of Lake George Boulevard NW a man was arrested on charges of possessing controlled substance.

Load comments