ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 6 in the 2200 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW an iPad and duffel bag were stolen from an unsecured vehicle.
• On Jan. 9 in the 16700 block of Dakota Street NW someone forced their way into a model home, but nothing was reported stolen.
• On Jan. 9 in the 16800 block of Dakota street NW a window was smashed in an attempted burglary, but no entry was made.
• On Jan. 9 in the 13300 block of Uplander Street NW a handgun was stolen from an unsecured vehicle.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 30, 2019 in the 1800 block of Shaw Avenue a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 2 in the 3400 block of Quarry Avenue identity theft was reported.
• On Jan. 4 in the 2600 block of Ferry Street a motor vehicle was stolen.
Assault
• On Jan. 3 in the 800 block of West Main Street man was arrested for violating an order for protection against his ex-girlfriend.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 3 in the intersection of Main Street NW and Wedgewood Drive NW a man was arrested on a third-degree DWI warrant. Officers found two used meth pipes on his person.
• On Jan. 4 in the 700 block of East River Road a man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, ineligible possession of a firearm and fleeing a police officer in a vehicle.
• On Jan. 5 in the 200 block of East Main Street a man was arrested on a felony warrant and for fifth-degree drug possession.
• On Jan. 5 in the intersection of East Main Street and Rum River a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 1 in the 2400 block of Maple Lane an individual was cited for pulling a fire alarm when there wasn’t a fire.
• On Jan. 4 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a man was arrested on a warrant and for fleeing a police officer.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 2 in the 0 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Jan. 2 in the 12800 block of Bunker Prairie Road NW a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 3 in the 10100 block of University Avenue NW a robbery occurred.
• On Jan. 5 in the 10100 block of University Avenue NE an individual was arrested for theft, fleeing the police on foot and obstructing the legal process.
• On Jan. 5 in the 2300 block of 130th Lane NW mail was stolen.
• On Jan. 5 in the 13000 block of Arrowhead Street NW a residential burglary occurred.
• On Jan. 5 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 6 in the 10400 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 6 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 6 in the 10600 block of Tamarack Street NW a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 6 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Jan. 6 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW property was damaged.
Assault
• On Jan. 2 in the 9200 block of Springbrook Drive NW a domestic assault occurred.
• On Jan. 3 in the 2100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW an assault occurred.
• On Jan. 6 in the 0 block of 105th Avenue NW a domestic assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 2 in the 9200 block of Springbrook Drive NW an arrest was made for fifth-degree controlled substance possession, trespassing and a warrant.
• On Jan. 3 in the intersection of Highway 10 NW and Foley Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 5 in the intersection of Northdale Boulevard and Ilex Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 6 in the intersection of 121st Avenue NW and Xeon Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 5 in the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for driving after cancellation.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 3 in the 1300 block of 233 Avenue NE someone forced their way through the front door of a residence and stole tools.
Assault
• On Jan. 8 in the 18100 block of Highway 65 NE a man was arrested after deputies responded to a domestic assault report.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• Jan. 4 in the 800 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NE a Publishers Clearing House scam was reported.
• Jan. 4 in the 14100 block of Lincoln Street Northeast a vehicle’s gas tank had a hole drilled into it.
DWI
• Jan. 3 near the intersection of Xylite Street NE and Swedish Drive NE a motorist was arrested on fourth-degree DWI charges after a single-vehicle crash. A breath test measured the driver’s blood alcohol content at .197.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 7 in the 20700 block of Lake George Boulevard NW mail was reported stolen.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 8 in the 18800 block of Lake George Boulevard NW a man was arrested on charges of possessing controlled substance.
