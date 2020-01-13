ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 30 in the 15200 block of Eldorado Street NW a package was stolen from the front steps.
• On Dec. 31 in the 13300 block of Swallow Street NW an Ebay scam was reported.
Assault
• On Dec. 29 in the 3200 block of 165 Lane NW a person was arrested on assault charges.
DWI
• On Dec. 28 near the intersection of Andover Boulevard NW and Hanson Boulevard Northwest a woman was arrested on DWI charges.
• On Dec. 29 in the 3300 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a woman was stopped for speeding and arrested on DWI charges.
• On Dec. 29 near the intersection of Round Lake Boulevard NW and 140 Lane Northwest a man was arrested on second-degree DWI charges with a .275 blood alcohol content.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 28 in the 9600 block of Foley Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 29 in the 10400 block of Mississippi Boulevard NW a home was burglarized.
• On Dec. 29 in the 10200 block of Mississippi Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 29 in the 1200 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Dec. 31 in the 1500 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Dec. 28 in the 8500 block of Cottonwood Street NW an arrest was made for tampering with a motor vehicle, obstructing the legal process and disorderly conduct.
• On Dec. 29 in the 9200 block of University Avenue a motor vehicle was tampered with.
Assault
• On Dec. 26 in the 10300 block of Crocus Street NW an individual was arrested for gross misdemeanor child endangerment and obstructing the legal process.
• On Dec. 27 in the 11200 block of Bittersweet Street NW an assault occurred.
• On Dec. 28 in the 400 block of Egret Boulevard NW an individual was charged with domestic assault and violating a domestic abuse no contact order.
• On Dec. 28 in the 300 block of 11th Lane NW a domestic assault occurred.
• On Dec. 31 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NE an arrest was made for terroristic threats and domestic assault.
• On Jan. 1 in the 1800 block of 113th Lane NW a domestic assault occurred.
DWI
• On Dec. 28 in the intersection of Foley Boulevard NW and Egret Boulevard NW an individual was found to be underage drinking and driving.
• On Dec. 31 in the intersection of Hanson Boulevard NW and Main Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 1 in the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 26 in the 10900 block of Arrowhead Circle NW an individual was arrested for obstructing the legal process.
• On Dec. 26 in the 3800 block of 115th Avenue NW a warrant arrest was made.
• On Dec. 31 in the 3300 block of 124h Avenue NW an individual was arrested on a warrant.
• On Dec. 31 in the 12600 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW an individual was arrested for giving false information to police, on a warrant, and for drugs and shoplifting.
EAST BETHEL
Property damage
• On Dec. 28 in the 18100 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was egged.
DWI
• On Dec. 29 near the intersection of Highway 65 NE and 233 Avenue NE a man was arrested on third-degree DWI charges.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 27 in the 16300 block of Highway 65 NE a trailer was reported stolen.
• On Dec. 31 in the 13800 block of Johnson Street NE a license plate was reported stolen.
• On Jan. 1 in the 1300 block of 153rd Lane NE a catalytic converter was stolen off a vehicle.
• On Jan. 2 in the 3000 block of Hemlock Lane NE an attempted AT&T scam was reported.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 30 in the 18400 block of Krypton Street NW tools were reported stolen from an unsecured garage.
Assault
• On Dec. 29 in the 22400 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a man was arrested on assault charges.
OAK GROVE
DWI
• On Dec. 31 near the intersection of 221st Avenue NW and Nightingale Street NW a woman was arrested on second-degree DWI charges with a .17 blood alcohol content.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 20 in the 6400 block of McKinley Street NW $800 in commercial batteries were stolen from a truck parked near a loading dock.
• On Dec. 24 in the 15300 block of Xkimo Street NW a trailer was reported stolen.
Property damage
• On Dec. 20 in the 17400 block of Gibbon Street NW a window was shot out, and the siding of a house was shot five to six times with a BB gun.
• On Dec. 21 in the 15300 block of Okapi Street NW a woman reported two windows in her home were shot out with a BB gun.
Assault
• On Dec. 25 in the 14000 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW an undisclosed number of people were threatened with a knife in relation to purchasing e-cigarettes.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 23 near the intersection of Sunfish Lake Boulevard Northwest and Sunwood Boulevard a personal injury crash occurred. One party was transported to the hospital due to sustained injuries.
• On Dec. 25 in the 9200 block of Inverness Lane Northwest a resident pepper sprayed a dog after it walked onto his property. The individual said he was afraid for his safety. The dog owner was advised she could be charged with dog at large if the animal leaves her property again.
