ANDOVER
Property damage
• On Jan. 21 in the 1200 block of 143 Lane NW a home and vehicles were shot with paintballs.
Assault
• On Feb. 2 in the 15900 block of Xeon Street NW a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.
• On Feb. 4 in the 3200 block of 165 Lane NW a woman was arrested on assault and damage to property charges.
DWI
• On Feb. 6 in the 2200 block of 140 Avenue NE a man was arrested on DWI charges after being found in a running vehicle and refusing a field sobriety test.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 28 in the 500 block of Rice Street an unknown person spent nearly $1,600 from an individual’s checking account.
• On Jan. 30 in the 3700 block of Thurston Avenue a catalytic converter was stolen from a car.
• On Jan. 30 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue a patient escaped from a mental hospital and stole a police car.
Property damage
• On Jan. 27 in the 1500 block of Sunny Way Court a car’s driver’s side tires were slashed.
Assault
• On Feb. 2 in the 200 block of East Main Street a stabbing occurred. When officers arrived, they found one victim had a stab wound to his back from an unknown weapon. Another victim had been punched in his head multiple times, with visible injuries to his face. Officers also learned another male had been stabbed trying to intervene in the assault, and that victim was at Mercy. Police are investigating.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 31 in the 3300 block of Colfax Avenue two vehicle passengers were found with a methamphetamine pipe, which had a crystal-like substance appearing to be meth inside. Cocaine was found in the purse of one passenger.
• On Feb. 1 at Ferry Street and Highway 10 two people in a car were found to have drugs and drug paraphernalia.
• On Feb. 2 in the 600 block of East Main Street a man was found in possession of methamphetamine. He was locked inside a CVS after close and was stealing items.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 31 in the 3300 block of Fourth Avenue a work release inmate escaped from custody. He was later arrested.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 31 in the 2100 block of 107th Ave. NW a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 31 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW a residential burglary occurred.
• On Jan. 31 in the 1800 block of 105th Lane NW a business was burglarized.
• On Feb. 3 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 3 in the 3400 block of River Rapids Drive NW a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 3 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 4 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 4 in the 11600 block of Unity Street NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 5 in the 2900 block of 121st Avenue NW fraud was reported.
Property damage
• On Jan. 31 at Hanson Boulevard NW and Coon Rapids Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On Feb. 5 in the 11200 block of Mississippi Boulevard NW property was damaged.
Assault
• On Feb. 2 in the 800 block of 120th Lane NW second-degree assault was reported.
• On Jan. 30 in the 1700 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW an assault was reported.
• On Feb. 3 in the 900 block of University Avenue NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 1 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Quinn Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and criminal vehicular operation.
• On Feb. 1 in the 10100 block of Woodcrest Drive NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 3 at Egret Boulevard NW and Drake Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 3 at Robinson Drive NW and 106th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 5 at Northdale Boulevard NW and 113th Avenue NW multiple charges were filed, including fifth-degree controlled substance possession, possession of marijuana over 1.4 grams in a motor vehicle, possession of brass knuckles, uninsured vehicle and driving after revocation.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 4 in the 2600 block of South Heights Drive NW the tattooing of a minor was reported.
• On Feb. 4 in the 12800 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW an individual was reported to be feeding non-domestic animals.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 3 in the 13600 block of Johnson Street NE a check was stolen from a mailbox.
• On Feb. 4 in the 2200 block of 175th Avenue NE two Big Green Egg grills were stolen from a driveway.
• On Feb. 5 in the 1300 block of 143rd Avenue NE a man and woman were arrested while stealing from a property.
• On Feb. 6 in the 17100 block of Highway 65 NE a theft occurred from multiple vehicles at a car lot.
Property damage
• On Feb. 2 in the 1700 block of 143rd Lane NE a vehicle window was smashed.
Assault
• On Feb. 2 in the 1100 block of McKay Drive NE a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 2 in the 21600 block of Nowthen Boulevard NW a trailer was reported stolen.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 31 in the 2100 block of 181 Avenue NW a check in the mail was stolen.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 19 near the intersection of Highway 10 NW and Sunfish Lake Boulevard Ramsey police assisted in arresting a man on charges including fleeing in a motor vehicle and vehicle theft.
• On Jan. 21 in the 7500 block of 146th Avenue NW a theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported.
• On Jan. 23 in the 14400 block of Rhinestone Street NW six rings were reported stolen from an apartment.
Property damage
• On Jan. 17 in the parking lot of Terrace Hills an unknown person drilled a hole in a truck’s gas tank to siphon fuel, causing approximately $1,700 in damage.
DWI
• On Jan. 17 near the intersection of Armstrong Boulevard Northwest and Baugh Street a 19-year-old man was arrested on third-degree DWI charges after being stopped for speeding.
ST FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 29 in the 23000 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW an iPod was reported stolen, but later returned.
Assault
• On Feb. 2 in the 4400 block of 229th Lane NW a domestic assault arrest was made.
DWI
• On Jan. 30 in the 22900 block of Lake George Boulevard NW a driver was charged with a second-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 29 in the 23000 block of Ambassador Boulevard Northwest criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On Feb. 2 in the 22900 block of Lake George Boulevard NW a counterfeit $50 bill was reported.
