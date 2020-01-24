ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 10 in the 2100 block of 140 Lane NW mail was stolen from a mailbox.
• On Jan. 13 in the 1700 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a purse and phone were stolen from a vehicle after the window was smashed.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 6 in the 800 block of Eighth Lane a license plate was stolen.
• On Jan. 6 in the 400 block of Western Street a woman reported her bank card was used without her consent in December.
• On Jan. 6 in the 1100 block of West McKinley Street a catalytic converter was stolen out of a business truck.
• On Jan. 7 in the 300 block of Van Buren Street a man’s pay stubs were stolen from his car.
• On Jan. 7 in the 3600 block of Seventh Avenue a burglary occurred.
• On Jan. 9 in the 1300 block of Third Avenue fraud was reported.
• On Jan. 10 in the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue the contents of an unlocked gym locker were stolen.
• On Jan. 12 in the 100 block of East Main Street a burglary occurred.
Assault
• On Jan. 7 in the 300 block of Van Buren Street a man was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no contact order.
• On Jan. 8 at 12th Avenue and East McKinley Street a man was robbed over a marijuana sale.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 7 in the 1800 block of Ferry Street a woman was arrested for possession of a methamphetamine pipe in her bra.
• On Jan. 12 at Seventh Avenue and 38th Avenue a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 7 in the 2500 block of Wingfield Avenue officers were notified of an illegal burn.
• On Jan. 10 in the 1200 block of Eighth Lane a man was arrested on a Washington State warrant for first-degree rape of a child.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 9 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 9 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive NW a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 9 in the 2300 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 10 in the 11600 block of Raven Street NW a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 10 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 10 in the 8800 block of Springbrook Drive NW a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 11 in the 9700 block of University Avenue NW a burglary was reported.
• On Jan. 12 in the 10600 block of Tamarack Street NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 12 in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Jan. 12 in the 11000 block of Mississippi Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 12 in the 10800 block of Mississippi Boulevard NW a residential burglary occurred.
• On Jan. 12 in the 200 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 12 in the 10600 block of Hollywood Boulevard NW a residential burglary occurred.
• On Jan. 12 in the 3100 block of 109th Lane NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Jan. 13 in the 11000 block of Mississippi Boulevard NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Jan. 13 in the 0 block of 99th Lane NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Jan. 13 in the 2900 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 14 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive NW a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 14 in the 11100 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 14 in the 12500 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 14 in the 11600 block of Kumquat Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
Property damage
• On Jan. 9 in the 10000 block of Drake Street NW property was damaged.
• On Jan. 9 in the 11600 block of Raven Street NW property was damaged.
Assault
• On Jan. 9 in the 400 block of 123rd Avenue NW a domestic assault occurred.
• On Jan. 10 in the 10200 block of Redwood Street NW a domestic assault occurred.
• On Jan. 13 in the 1700 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW an assault occurred.
• On Jan. 14 in the 900 block of 121st Lane NW an assault occurred.
• On Jan. 14 in the 2300 block of 109th Avenue NW terroristic threats were made.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 9 in the intersection of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Highway 47 NW an individual was arrested for drugs and on a warrant.
• On Jan. 9 in the 10100 block of University Avenue NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 14 in the 9200 block of Springbrook Drive NW an individual was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession and theft.
• On Jan. 15 in the intersection of Northdale Boulevard NW and Foley Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 10 in the 11600 block of Kumquat Street NW a driver was driving after revocation.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 15 in the 22200 block of East Bethel Boulevard NE a fake warrant scam was reported.
Assault
• On Jan. 13 22500 block of Seventh Street NE a husband and wife were both arrested on domestic assault charges.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 11 in the 15300 block of Ghia Street NE a license plate was stolen off a vehicle.
• On Jan. 13 in the 1500 block of 134th Avenue NE a hole was drilled in the gas tank of a vehicle.
• On Jan. 13 in the 1600 block of 166th Avenue NE an attempted computer scam was reported.
DWI
• On Jan. 13 in the 1400 block of Crosstown Boulevard NE a driver was stopped for poor driving and arrested on fourth-degree DWI charges.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 11 in the 15000 block of Highway 65 NE a man was arrested on fifth-degree controlled substance crime after he was stopped for having a cracked windshield.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 16 in the 8000 block of Viking Boulevard NW a counterfeit $20 bill was used at a business.
Assault
• On Jan. 11 in the 8100 block of Viking Boulevard NW a woman was arrested on assault charges.
OAK GROVE
DWI
• On Jan. 10 near the intersection of 22nd Avenue NW and St. Francis Boulevard NW a man was stopped for poor driving and arrested on third-degree DWI charges with a .16 blood alcohol content.
• On Jan. 11 in the 21900 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW deputies responded to a single-vehicle personal injury crash. The driver appeared intoxicated and was airlifted to the hospital due to injuries. Charges were pending based on a legal blood sample.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 29, 2019, at an undisclosed location a caller reported a $600 necklace went missing. The caller reported she suspected a person working at her house had taken it.
• On Dec. 30, 2019,, 2019, in the 17300 block of Nowthen Boulevard NW a GPS was reported stolen from a vehicle overnight.
• On Dec. 30 , 2019,in the 17300 block of Nowthen Boulevard NW a caller reported their vehicle had been broken into and items stolen out of it.
• On Dec. 31, 2019, in the 13800 block of Hematite Street NW a delayed vehicle theft report was received by police.
Property damage
• On Dec. 30, 2019, in the 17300 block of Nowthen Boulevard NW a vehicle battery was damaged overnight.
• On Jan. 1 in the 16200 block of Germanium Street NW a mailbox was set on fire using a newspaper.
Assault
• On Dec. 27, 2019, in the 6600 block of 141st Avenue NW police received a delayed domestic assault report.
• On Dec. 31, 2019, in the 5300 block of Sunwood Drive Northwest a man was arrested on charges of domestic assault, interfering with a 911 call and damage to property.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 28, 2019, near the intersection of Variolite Street NW and 161st Avenue NW a two-vehicle personal injury crash was reported. One person was transported to the hospital for head and abdominal pain, and both vehicles were towed.
• On Dec. 30, 2019, in the 6500 block of Green Valley Road NW a personal injury crash involving a rollover was reported.
• On Jan. 1 in the 17400 block of Rabbit Street NW a slide at Rabbit Park was set on fire.
DWI
• On Dec. 30, 2019, in the 14400 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a driver was arrested on third-degree DWI charges after spinning out in the center median.
