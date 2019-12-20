ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 10 in the 1500 block of 158 Lane Northwest a theft from an unsecured vehicle was reported.
• On Dec. 10 in the 15800 block of Yellowpine Street Northwest a theft from an unsecured vehicle was reported.
• On Dec. 11 in the 1800 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard Northwest a license plate was stolen off a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Dec. 8 in the 14000 Eagle Street Northwest Christmas decorations were vandalized.
• On Dec. 11 in the 2500 block of 154 Avenue Northwest tires were slashed on a vehicle.
Assault
• On Dec. 8 in the 3700 block of 139 Lane Northwest a woman was arrested on domestic assault charges.
• On Dec. 9 in the 1800 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard Northwest a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.
• On Dec. 10 in the 700 block of 141 Avenue Northwest a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.
DWI
• On Dec. 12 in the 18000 block of Osage Street Northwest a man was arrested on a third-degree DWI charge after being stopped for speeding.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 4 in the 2800 block of Ninth Lane, there was a report of two males going through vehicles in the area, but officers were unable to locate them. Nothing was reported stolen.
• On Dec. 4 in the 2600 block of Cutters Grove Avenue a woman reported she had a male over for Thanksgiving and now her EBT cards are missing and she suspected the male.
• On Dec. 4 in the 3700 block of Seventh Avenue a lottery theft was reported.
• On Dec. 5 in the 700 block of Fremont Street Christmas light projectors were stolen overnight.
• On Dec. 6 in the 3700 block of Rum River Drive, a complainant reported a 20-inch snowblower was stolen from his driveway Nov. 23.
• On Dec. 6 in the 1000 block of Grant Circle a woman reported her rear license plate stolen in either Anoka or Minneapolis.
• On Dec. 7 in the 600 block of East River Road, theft from a motor vehicle was reported. Three vehicles were involved.
• On Dec. 8 in the 700 block of East River Road, a theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported.
• On Dec. 8 in the 1600 block of Eight Avenue a delayed burglary report was made. The victim said someone had entered his home and taken items.
Assault
• On Dec. 3 in the 2700 block of Ninth Lane, a domestic dispute occurred, and a woman reportedly intervened to prevent an assault.
• On Dec. 6 in the 2000 block of Ferry Street a physical domestic assault and violation of a no-contact order were reported.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 5 in the 1400 block of South Ferry Road, a heroin overdose was reported. Paramedics administered Narcan, which was effective, and the male was transported to Mercy Hospital.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 2 near Highway 10 and Ferry Street a male reported that a man he didn’t know approached him and threatened to hit him with a baseball bat. The suspect reportedly knew the complainant’s name and said something about stalking a girl. Officers were unable to locate the man.
• On Dec. 2 in the 500 block of Madison Street, a fraudulent call was received from someone impersonating a police officer.
• On Dec. 4 in the 1100 block of Highway 10 an officer responded to a complaint about renters arguing in a room at Regency Inn & Suites. From outside the door, officers heard arguing and heard a female say she would pull out her gun and shoot the male and everyone else. When no one would open the door, officers used a key to enter. Officers were informed the two were friends and had been arguing about politics. Both parties were intoxicated and said they would go to bed.
• On Dec. 4 in the 600 block of East Garfield Street a woman reported a neighbor threatened to blow up her apartment due to her mother’s parking. No bomb was found.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 5 in the 3000 block of Main Street NW forgery was reported.
• On Dec. 5 in the 2600 block of 107th Lane NW fraud was reported.
• On Dec. 7 in the 10900 block of University Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 9 in the 500 block of 127th Avenue NW a burglary occurred.
• On Dec. 9 in the 10700 block of Xavis Street NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 9 in the 10500 block of Palm Street NW a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 9 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 10 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW a robbery occurred.
• On Dec. 11 in the 2800 block of 117th Lane NW fraud was reported.
• On Dec. 11 in the 400 block of 105th Avenue NW fraud was reported.
Property damage
• On Dec. 5 in the 400 block of 99th Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On Dec. 7 in the 10600 block of Wren Street NW property was damaged.
Assault
• On Dec. 6 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW an assault occurred.
• On Dec. 7 in the 10600 block of Killdeer Street NW a harassment restraining order was violated.
• On Dec. 9 in the 121090 block of Drake Street NW a domestic assault and burglary were reported.
• On Dec. 10 in the 10700 block of Quince Street NW a domestic assault was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 5 in the intersection of Highway 610 NW and East River Road NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 6 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW an individual was arrested for a felony-level drugs offense.
• On Dec. 8 in the intersection of Highway 10 NW and Hanson Boulevard NW an individual was arrested for controlled substance possession and fourth-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 8 in the intersection of Highway 10 NW and Hanson Boulevard NW an individual was arrested for controlled substance possession and fourth-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 11 in the intersection of Robinson Drive NW and 111th Avenue NW an individual was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance crime.
• On Dec. 11 in the 8800 block of Quince Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 6 in the 500 block of 224 Lane Northeast a victim reported losing $3,600 in a Microsoft scam.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 9 in the 1300 block of 139 Avenue Northeast a business was burglarized and tools and machinery were taken.
• On Dec. 10 in the 1400 block of Crosstown Boulevard Northeast a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 10 in the 16300 block of Aberdeen Street Northeast a catalytic converter was stolen off a vehicle.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 10 in the 9100 block of 194 Lane Northwest an iPad was stolen from an unsecured vehicle.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 12 in the 20000 block of Crocus Street Northwest a package was stolen from a front step.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 23 in the 7700 block of Highway 10 Northwest police were dispatched to a car theft report, but the vehicle was returned before police arrived.
• On Nov. 26 in the 1400 block of Saint Francis Boulevard Northwest Juul Pods were reported stolen from a store.
Property damage
• On Nov. 23 in the 15400 block of Yakima Street Northwest vandalism was reported.
Assault
• On Nov. 23 in the 0000 block of 148th Avenue Northwest a man was brought to Mercy Hospital for treatment of a stab wound.
• On Nov. 24 in the 6500 block of 167th Avenue Northwest a 44-year-old man was arrested on domestic assault charges.
• On Nov. 24 in the 7600 block of 169th Lane Northwest a 42-year-old man was arrested on domestic assault and DWI charges.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 27 near the intersection of Nowthen Boulevard and 150th Lane Northwest a personal injury crash occurred.
DWI
• On Nov. 23 in the 14600 block of Rhinestone Street Northwest a 56-year-old woman was arrested on third-degree DWI charges.
