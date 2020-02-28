ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 16 in the 14300 block of Thrush Street NW a vehicle window was smashed and a GPS stolen.
• On Feb. 19 in the 3200 block of 137th Avenue NW a Social Security scam was reported.
Property damage
• On Feb. 16 in the 14400 block of Osage Street NW a home was egged.
Assault
• On Feb. 15 in the 14300 block of Thrush Street NW a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 13 in the 1000 block of Quince Street NW burglary and narcotics charges were filed.
• On Feb. 17 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 18 in the 2900 block of 109th Lane NW a residential burglary occurred.
• On Feb. 18 in the 9200 block of Springbrook Drive NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Feb. 19 in the 3000 block of 109th Lane NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Feb. 19 in the 1600 block of 107th Avenue NW a residential burglary occurred.
Property damage
• On Feb. 18 at Highway 610 NW and East River Road NW property was damaged.
• On Feb. 18 in the 11400 block of Dogwood Street NW property was damaged.
• On Feb. 18 in the 3500 block of 124th Avenue NW property was damaged.
Assault
• On Feb. 13 in the 12000 block of Unity Street NW a domestic assault occurred.
• On Feb. 17 in the 1100 block of 101st Avenue NW a domestic assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 15 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW drug charges were filed.
• On Feb. 16 at Round Lake Boulevard NW and River Rapids Drive NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and test refusal.
• On Feb. 18 at Hanson Boulevard NW and Highway 10 NW a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 18 in the 2700 block of Main Street NW an individual was arrested for receiving stolen property and obstructing the legal process.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 19 in the 21400 block of Johnson Street NE a fake email scam resulted in the loss of $1,600.
Property damage
• On Feb. 16 near the intersection of Monroe Street NE and 237th Avenue NE a stop sign was spray painted.
Assault
• On Feb. 19 in the 24300 block of highway 65 NE a woman was arrested on domestic assault charges.
• On Feb. 20 in the 24300 block of Highway 65 NE a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.
DWI
• On Feb. 14 in the 23700 block of Highway 65 NE a man found slumped in the driver’s seat of a vehicle was arrested on third-degree DWI charges.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 14 in the 13600 block of Van Buren Street NE a vehicle window was smashed and a purse stolen.
Property damage
• On Feb. 17 in the 13400 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was set on fire.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 17 in the 6000 block of Norris Lake Road NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 20 in the 19500 block of Nowthen Boulevard NW a package was stolen from a front step.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 16 in the 3100 block of 217th Avenue NW ice fishing equipment was stolen from a vehicle.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 31 in the 7000 block of 161st Lane NW an EBay fraud was reported.
• On Feb. 2 in the 14100 block of Sunfish Lake Blvd. NW two counterfeit $50 bills were used to purchase lottery tickets.
• On Feb. 3 in the 7700 block of Highway 10 NW a Honda side-by-side was stolen.
• On Feb. 5 in the 14900 block of Ramsey Blvd. NW a woman with blue hair who is suspected in numerous frauds used a fake $20 bill to purchase lottery tickets.
Assault
• On Feb. 2 in the 6000 block of Highway 10 NW a woman reportedly smashed a glass on another woman’s face.
• On Feb. 3 in an undisclosed location a man was arrested on domestic assault charges.
• On Feb. 5 in the 7600 block of 158th Avenue NW two people were reported for fighting, but they left before police arrived.
ST FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 18 in the 23000 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW theft of cellphones at the middle school was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 12 in the 3900 block of 233rd Avenue NW, a harassment report was made.
• On Feb. 14 in the 23400 block of Inca Street NW, a caller trapped a cat wanted to know what to do with it.
• On Feb. 14 at the intersection of Nightingale Street NW and 229th Avenue NW, someone reported a lost cow.
• On Feb. 14 in the 3300 block of 235th Avenue NW a woman reported she believed her dog was shot with a BB or pellet gun.
• On Feb. 18 in the 23200 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW, a counterfeit $20 bill was reported.
Editor’s note: The Anoka Police Department was unable to send a report this week, but Anoka reports will resume soon.
