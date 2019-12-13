Stay of imposition granted for car theft
A 50-year-old Elk River man pleaded guilty to receiving a stolen car found in Ramsey.
Edward Everett Gerry III was convicted on one misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property with one felony count of theft of a motor vehicle dismissed.
Gerry received a stay of imposition Nov. 12 and was sentenced to 365 days in the Anoka County Jail, credit for time served, and was placed on one day of supervised probation.
On Nov. 17 Ramsey police responded to reports of a vehicle in the ditch at EZ Auto in the 7700 block of Highway 10 Northwest in Ramsey, according to the criminal complaint.
Officers found a key that was later determined to be a copy of the vehicle’s original key. A cigarette butt found in the vehicle linked Gerry to the scene via DNA, according to the complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
6-year sentence for over 100 grams of meth
A 34-year-old Anoka man pleaded guilty to possessing over 100 grams of meth after being caught in Blaine.
Rick James Clemmer was convicted on one felony count of first-degree controlled substance crime.
Clemmer was sentenced Oct. 22 to six years and three months in the St. Cloud prison with 351 days credit for time served.
On Aug. 15, 2017, Clemmer was found in possession of 112 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle after Blaine police pulled him over while he was driving dangerously on Main Street near University Avenue, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
$9,000 in restitution for sideswiping a motorcycle
A 27-year-old Coon Rapids woman received a stay of imposition in relation to an October 2018 drunken driving crash but will pay restitution.
Lauren Anne Green pleaded guilty to one felony count of criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm.
Green was sentenced Nov. 21 to five years of supervised probation, five days in the Anoka County Jail, credit for time served, and is required to pay $9,024.23 in restitution.
On Oct. 19, 2018, Coon Rapids police responded to a personal injury accident at the intersection of 121st Avenue Northwest and Round Lake Boulevard Northwest. Green had crossed the yellow line and sideswiped a motorcycle, and a preliminary breath test showed Green had a blood alcohol content of .149, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Sexual abuser gets 15 years of supervised probation
A 39-year-old Coon Rapids man pleaded guilty to sexually molesting teenage girls.
Francisco Javier Acosta-Cardoza received a stay of imposition on one felony count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a second count dismissed.
Acosta-Cardoza was sentenced Oct. 24 to 15 years of supervised probation and was required to pay $450 in restitution.
On Oct. 29, 2018, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office received reports from two teenage girls that Acosta-Cardoza had repeatedly abused them, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Guilty plea in string of Target thefts
A 21-year-old Apple Valley woman received a stay of imposition for stealing from a Coon Rapids Target.
Marissa Jenee Giles pleaded guilty to one felony count of theft valued between $1,000 and $5,000.
Giles was sentenced Nov. 27 to five years of supervised probation, 96 days in the Anoka County Jail, credit for time served, and owes $449.99 in restitution.
On Aug. 14, 2018, Coon Rapids police received reports of a series of thefts from a Target on Springbook Drive between July 4 and Aug. 6, 2018. During that time Giles had stolen almost $2,000 in goods, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
6 years for almost 400 grams of meth
A 34-year-old Spring Lake Park man pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine after being arrested in Anoka.
Michael Richard Mechelke was convicted on one felony count of first-degree controlled substance crime.
He was sentenced Nov. 20 to six years and three months in the St. Cloud correctional facility with 152 days credit for time served.
On Dec. 3, 2018, Anoka police arrested Mechelke after he left a known drug house they were monitoring and was found with 368 grams of methamphetamine, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
2 years probation in Coon Rapid domestic assault
A 51-year-old Mounds View man received a stay of adjudication for a Coon Rapids domestic assault.
Scott Allen Bormann pleaded guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of domestic assault.
A stay of adjudication means a conviction doesn’t go on the defendant’s record as long as the defendant meets conditions set by the judge. Bormann was sentenced Sept. 6 to two years of supervised probation.
On Dec. 11, 2018 Bormann attacked a woman during an argument about their relationship, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Mental health acquittal for man accused of smashing Volvo
A 57-year-old Anoka man was acquitted on charges of damaging a car due to mental health problems.
Guy Alan Rognrud was found not guilty on one felony count of first-degree criminal damage to property due to mental illness.
Rognrud was charged with causing over $1,000 in damage to a gray Volvo in the 8400 block of Mississippi Boulevard Northwest in Coon Rapids.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Charges: Woman slashed tires, put chocolate in gas tank
An 18-year-old Coon Rapids woman is charged with slashing the tires on a Blaine woman’s car.
Sydney Breonna Handberg faces one felony count of first-degree criminal damage to property.
On Oct. 10 a Blaine police officer responded to a property damage complaint on 95th Avenue Northeast, according to the criminal complaint.
Upon arrival the officer spoke with a woman who said she had received a call from Handberg in which she was challenged to come outside so Handberg could beat her up, according to the complaint.
The victim allegedly observed Handberg slash her tires while watching her on a home security camera. Upon inspecting the vehicle the officer reported three tires leaking air and chocolate stuffed in the gas tank filler neck. The damage cost almost $1,300 to repair, according to the complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Over $10,000 in gift cards faked
A 38-year-old Coon Rapids man is charged with defrauding a Blaine Buffalo Wild Wings out of thousands of dollars.
Michael John Paul Wilson faces one felony count of theft valued over $5,000 and one felony count of theft by swindle valued over $5,000.
Wilson worked for the restaurant between Jan. 1 and June 11, according to the complaint.
While working at Buffalo Wild Wings Wilson allegedly created $10,560 in unsold gift cards to use as promotional items as a DJ.
~ Connor Cummiskey
