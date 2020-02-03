Sentence stayed for trailer theft in Coon Rapids
A 50-year-old Coon Rapids man was sentenced on charges of stealing a trailer.
Jon Lorn Lindberg pleaded guilty to one felony count of theft valued over $5,000.
Lindberg was sentenced Dec. 30 to a year and nine months in the St. Cloud prison, stayed for 10 months.
On Feb. 4, 2018, law enforcement received a report that a large enclosed trailer full of lawn care equipment, valued at $17,000, was stolen from a business’ parking lot.
Lindberg was arrested driving a white Escalade that was caught on tape towing the stolen trailer, according the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Woman who stole from gas station till to pay over $3,700 in restitution
A 27-year-old Coon Rapids woman pleaded guilty to stealing from her employer.
Jenelle Jean Castelluzzo pleaded guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of theft of goods valued between $1,000 and $5,000.
Castelluzzo was sentenced Dec. 16, 2019, to one year in the Anoka County Jail, stayed for two years and two years of supervised probation. Castelluzzo is also required to pay $3,743.84 in restitution.
On Nov. 20, 2017, law enforcement received a report of an employee stealing from a Holiday Store on Gateway Drive Northwest in Coon Rapids. Castelluzzo admitted to repeatedly stealing a total of $4,263.84 over a series of months, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Woman sentenced on shoplifting conviction
A 40-year-old Minneapolis woman was convicted of stealing from a Coon Rapids store.
Dawn Marie Russell pleaded guilty to one felony count of theft of an item valued between $1,000 and $5,000.
Russell was sentenced Dec. 10 to one year and five months in the Shakopee prison, stayed for three years, as well as 68 days in the Anoka County Jail, credit for time served, and three years of supervised probation. If she successfully completes the probation, she won’t serve the prison time.
On Dec. 26, 2018, Coon Rapids police were dispatched to the Sportsman’s Warehouse at 3420 124th Ave. where Russell had stolen approximately $1,460 in goods according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Man sentenced for shoplifting golf clubs
A 31-year-old St. Paul man was convicted of stealing from a Coon Rapids store.
John Lee Williams Jr. pleaded guilty to one felony count of theft valued between $1,000 and $5,000.
Williams was sentenced Dec. 20 to one year and one day in the St. Cloud prison, stayed for five years; 15 days in the Anoka County Jail; five years supervised probation; and owes $700 in restitution. If he successfully completes probation, he won’t serve the prison time.
On Dec. 27, 2018, Williams and another unnamed man stole golf clubs valued at approximately $2,300 from the Dick’s Sporting Goods at 12661 Riverdale Blvd. NW, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
One man sentenced for stealing statues
A 52-year-old Coon Rapids man pleaded guilty to stealing statues from a private residence and the city of Anoka.
Gregory Peter Gerads was convicted on one count of receiving stolen property valued between $1,000 and $5,000.
Gerads was sentenced Dec. 18 to one year and one month in prison, stayed for five years; 118 days in the Anoka County Jail; and five years of supervised probation. If he successfully completes probation, he won’t serve the prison time.
On March 28, 2018, Law enforcement received a report of a custom eagle statue valued at $1,300 stolen from a porch. On April 3 law enforcement received a tip that the eagle and another lion statue valued at $1,200 were at a home in the 400 block of Sand Creek Drive Northwest, according to the criminal complaint. There Gerads and another man were found in possession of the statues.
Charges against the second man were dismissed June 19, 2019.
~ Connor Cummiskey
