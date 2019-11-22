Ramsey man sentenced for assault
A 43-year-old Ramsey man was convicted of assaulting a woman in her bedroom.
Frank Nicholas Colwell was convicted of one misdemeanor count of fifth-degree assault,with one felony count of threats of violence dismissed.
Colwell was sentenced Oct. 16 to 90 days in the Anoka County Jail stayed for one year.
On March 9 Ramsey police responded to a domestic report from a residence on Hedgehog Street Northwest in Ramsey where Colwell attacked a woman during an argument, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Bar burglar behind bars
A 49-year-old Shoreview man pleaded guilty to robbing an Anoka bar.
Terrence John Adams pleaded guilty to one felony count of simple robbery with one felony count of third-degree burglary dismissed.
Adams was sentenced Oct. 7 to three years and eight months in the St. Cloud prison with 174 days credit for time served and is required to pay $105.30 in restitution.
On April 9 Adams was caught on surveillance footage breaking into a secure office in Billy’s Bar and Grill on Jackson Street in Anoka before he was chased from the bar, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
5-year sentence of 1 of 2 convicted in string of burglaries
A 43-year-old Coon Rapids man was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in a string of burglaries.
Anthony Barrett Preston pleaded guilty to one felony count of second-degree burglary and one felony count of possession of a firearm by an ineligible person. Two felony counts of second-degree burglary and one felony count of theft of a firearm were dismissed.
Barrett was sentenced Oct. 28 to five years in the St. Cloud prison with 925 days credit for time served.
Barrett and 22-year-old James Lee Wadkins were linked to a series of burglaries in between March and April in 2017 from various locations in Coon Rapids and Carver, McLeod and Sherburne counties.
Wadkins pleaded guilty to two felony counts of second-degree burglary and is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 8, 2020.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Probation, restitution for man with stolen snowmobile trailer
A 35-year-old Plymouth man pleaded guilty to stealing a snowmobile trailer from a Ramsey residence.
Daniel Robert Miller received a stay of imposition for one felony count of receiving stolen property valued over $5,000, with one felony count of receiving stolen property valued between $1,000 and $5,000 dismissed.
Miller was sentence July 30 to five years of supervised probation, 30 days in the Anoka County Jail with 15 days credit for time served and is required to pay $3,245 in restitution.
On March 8 Ramsey police received a report that a snowmobile and trailer were stolen from a residence on 149th Lane Northwest. Miller’s truck was later identified towing a trailer that matched the description, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Second man in Coon Rapids burglary sentenced
A 35-year-old Minneapolis man pleaded guilty to stealing from a Coon Rapids construction site.
Nicholas Marc McGovern was convicted on one felony count of third-degree burglary.
McGovern was sentenced July 30 to one year and nine months in the St. Cloud prison, stayed for five years, 158 days in the Anoka County Jail with 19 days credit for time served and was placed on five years of supervised probation. If he successfully completes probation, he won’t serve the prison time.
On March 31 McGovern and 28-year-old Russel James Hildebrand Jr. were found in a construction site at 3140 Northdale Blvd. NW in Coon Rapids. Hildebrand was convicted April 30 on one felony count of third-degree burglary.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Time served given to man charged with fleeing police
A 29-year-old Minneapolis man pleaded guilty to fleeing Coon Rapids police.
Victor Lature Jones Jr. pleaded guilty to one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and one gross misdemeanor count of criminal vehicular operation resulting in bodily harm.
Jones was sentenced Aug. 6 to 127 days in the Anoka County Jail, credit for time served.
On April 3 a Coon Rapids police officer attempted to pull over Jones after he ran a red light. Jones pulled over before fleeing at high speeds until his car collided with a Jeep at an intersection, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Woman with stolen firearm gets probation
A 26-year-old Coon Rapids woman received probation after pleading guilty to having a stolen gun.
Shakira Rashae Prince was convicted on one felony count of receiving stolen property.
Prince was sentenced July 22 to two years of supervised probation.
On March 24 Prince was found in possession of a Sig Sauer 1911 .45 that had been reported stolen out of Eagan, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Guilty plea in domestic abuse case
A 51-year-old Ramsey man pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman.
Scott Allen Bachler received a stay of imposition for one felony count of domestic assault.
Bachler was sentenced Aug. 30 to 60 days in the Anoka County Jail with four days credit for time served and three years of supervised probation.
Bachler attacked a woman in their residence on Chameleon Street Northwest during an argument about her speaking with a male friend, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
