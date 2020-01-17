Stolen Bobcat found in Nowthen
A 51-year-old Nowthen man is charged with possessing a Bobcat skid loader that was stolen out of Minneapolis.
John Michale Duffy faces one felony count of receiving stolen property valued over $35,000.
On Nov. 18, 2019 Anoka County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Viking Boulevard in Nowthen on reports of a stolen Bobcat, according to the criminal complaint.
There deputies spoke with an employee of Cerces Environmental Services, a commercial snow removal company, who informed them that a Bobcat that had been parked at a lot in Minneapolis was missing when another employee went to perform maintenance work.
The company had a GPS tracker on the Bobcat, which indicated it was located at the Nowthen address, according to the charges. A photo taken by the software allegedly showed the Bobcat in front of an attached garage.
Deputies drove onto the property and knocked on the door but received no response. Dispatch contacted the deputies about an attorney calling on behalf of his client, and the deputies said Duffy had to exit the residence or they would obtain a warrant, according to the complaint.
Duffy exited the property shortly after and told officers he had a Bobcat he purchased the night before on Craigslist for $9,000. He also said he should have realized it was stolen because it was so cheap, the charges say.
The Bobcat was returned to Cerces, but the bucket loader attached to the vehicle belonged to another subcontractor in Minneapolis, the charge say. The Bobcat was valued between $40,000 and $45,000.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Man arrested for meth possession while searching vehicle
A 26-year-old East Bethel man is charged with possessing drugs and attacking hospital staff.
Aaron Lloyd Ableman faces one felony count of second-degree controlled substance crime, one felony count of fifth-degree controlled substance crime, one misdemeanor count of fifth-degree assault and one misdemeanor count of providing false information to police.
On Nov. 21, 2019 Anoka County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a location in the 3800 block of 140th Lane in Andover on reports of someone going through the inside of an unknown vehicle with a flashlight, according to the criminal complaint.
Upon arrival deputies recognized Ableman, but when asked to identified himself he allegedly provided a false name. Deputies verified Ableman had a warrant out of St. Louis County for domestic assault.
Deputies searched the vehicle and allegedly found a bag containing 34 grams of what tested positive for methamphetamine and three schedule IV pills.
After being transported to the jail, Ableman told police he had ingested heroin and was transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. There Ableman was combative with staff and spit on one of them, according to the complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Arrest in string of SLP burglaries
A 27-year-old Coon Rapids man is charged with a string of burglaries in Spring Lake Park.
John Robert Johnson faces two felony counts of third-degree burglary.
On Sept. 18, 2019 Spring Lake Park police were dispatched to a home on 84th Avenue Northeast on a burglary and theft report, according to the criminal complaint.
Upon arrival officers spoke with a man who told them someone had entered his garage the night before and stole pop, snacks, a cooler, an emergency pack and a cordless drill.
Later that day officers were dispatched to another home on the same street. There a shed had been ransacked and a $550 tricycle stolen sometime that night.
Officers were then dispatched to a location in the 500 block of Northtown Drive near the burglarized properties on a report of a man with a compound bow.
The man was identified as Johnson and possessed numerous items reported stolen, including the tricycle, according to the complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
1 of 3 charged in robbery at Coon Rapids Walmart
An 18-year-old Minneapolis man is charged with robbing a man at a Coon Rapids Walmart.
Hanad Mohamed Ali faces one felony count of simple robbery.
On Nov. 24, 2019 Coon Rapids Police were dispatched to the Walmart at 13020 Riverdale Drive on a robbery report, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim told police he had arranged to buy a set of “Air buds” at the location. When the other party arrived the victim allegedly approached the car and offered a $100 bill, but the car started to pull away and the victim kept his money.
He then fled toward the Walmart and three people allegedly exited the car and gave chase. They reportedly caught the victim in the entryway, attacked him and took his cash, iPhone 11, keys and sweatshirt.
The victim told officers he knew two of the three attackers and allegedly identified one as Ali. The other two were not named in the criminal complaint.
Ali later was arrested and allegedly admitted to taking the property but denied assaulting the victim.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Sentence stayed for trailer theft in Coon Rapids
A 50-year-old Coon Rapids man was sentenced on charges of stealing a trailer.
Jon Lorn Lindberg pleaded guilty to one felony count of theft valued over $5,000.
Lindberg was sentenced Dec. 30, 2019 to a year and nine months in the St. Cloud prison, stayed for 10 months.
On Feb. 4, 2018, law enforcement received a report that a large enclosed trailer full of lawn care equipment, valued at $17,000, was stolen from a business’ parking lot.
Lindberg was arrested driving a white Escalade that was caught on tape towing the stolen trailer, according the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
