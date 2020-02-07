Possession charges dismissed in plea deal
Firearm and drug charges against a 50-year-old Coon Rapids man have been dismissed in a plea deal.
Jon Lorne Lindberg had been charged with one felony count of possession of a firearm or ammunition by an ineligible person due to a prior violent crime, and with one felony county of fifth-degree controlled substance crime.
The charges were dismissed after Lindberg pleaded guilty to one felony count of financial transaction card fraud and one felony count of theft valued over $5,000.
Lindberg was sentenced to one year and nine months in the St. Cloud prison, stayed for five years, with five years of supervised probation on the fraud charge. If he successfully completes probation, he won’t serve the prison time.
On the theft charge Lindberg was sentenced to one year and nine months in the St. Cloud prison stayed for 10 years and 10 years of supervised probation. If he successfully completes probation, he won’t serve the prison time. He was also required to pay $250 in restitution.
Patrick Jerome Burris, 52, of Coon Rapids who was also named in the fraud complaint pleaded guilty to one felony count of financial transaction card fraud and received a stay of imposition June 19, 2019. Burris was sentenced to four days in the Anoka County Jail, credit for time served and three years of supervised probation and must pay $250 in restitution.
On Sept. 23, 2018, Lindberg and Burris used a credit card that was stolen from a vehicle earlier to purchase almost $1,900 in items in Fridley and Blaine stores, according to the criminal complaint.
On Feb. 4, 2018, Lindberg stole a trailer full of lawn care equipment valued at $17,000 from a business on the 11400 block of Robinson Drive Northwest in Coon Rapids, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Theft charges dismissed after death
Theft charges against a 39-year-old Coon Rapids man were dismissed after he died.
John Micheal Kelley was charged with one felony count of theft valued between $1,000 and $5,000. The charges were dismissed Oct. 29, 2019, because he died.
On June 16, 2018, Kelley allegedly stole a bike valued at $1,000 from an apartment building on North Innsbruck Drive Northeast in Fridley.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Charges against Anoka man dismissed
A 49-year-old Anoka man was cleared of theft charges.
Dale Andrew Hummel had been charged with one felony count of simple robbery, one felony count of theft of a motor vehicle and one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
All three charges were dismissed Dec. 18, 2019, in the interest of justice, according to court documents.
~ Connor Cummiskey
