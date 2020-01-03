ANDOVER

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 6 in the 13900 block of Partridge Street Northwest a FedEx package was stolen from a front step.

• On Dec. 23 in the 15200 block of Hanson Boulevard Northwest vehicle keys were stolen from a jacket pocket.

• On Dec. 24 in the 16100 block of Crosstown Boulevard Northwest a vehicle’s back window was smashed and a backpack rummaged through.

• On Dec. 24 in the 2100 block of 161st Avenue northwest a vehicle window was smashed and a wallet stolen.

Assault

• On Dec. 25 in the 13300 block of Poppy Street Northwest officers responded to a fight involving two females.

DWI

• On Dec. 21 in the 14300 block of Raven Street Northwest a man was found sleeping in the driver’s seat of a car. The vehicle was still in drive, and the man failed field sobriety tests. He was arrested on second-degree DWI charges.

Miscellaneous

• On Dec. 24 near the intersection of Bunker Lake Boulevard and Crosstown Boulevard Northwest officers responded to a personal injury crash. At the scene one driver appeared impaired and fell over before he was arrested.

COON RAPIDS

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 20 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW a theft occurred.

• On Dec. 21 in the 9600 block of Foley Boulevard NW a theft occurred.

• On Dec. 22 in the 2600 block of 107th Lane NW a theft occurred.

• On Dec. 22 in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On Dec. 23 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW a theft occurred.

• On Dec. 25 in the 10300 block of Crocus Street NW a theft occurred.

Assault

• On Dec. 20 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.

• On Dec. 20 in the 11900 block of Zion Street NW a domestic assault occurred.

• On Dec. 24 in the intersection of Highway 10 NW and Hanson Boulevard NW an individual was charged with terroristic threats from road rage.

• On Dec. 24 in the 11500 block of Tulip Street NW a domestic assault occurred.

• On Dec. 25 in the 3100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW an individual was arrested for domestic assault by strangulation and high risk lethality.

DWI, drugs

• On Dec. 19 in the intersection of Coon Rapids Boulevard and Crooked Lake Boulevard a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Dec. 20 in the intersection of Highway 610 NW and East River Road NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, carrying a pistol while under the influence and fifth-degree controlled substance.

• On Dec. 21 in the intersection of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Highway 610 NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Dec. 21 in the intersection of Kumquat Street NW and Egret Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for refusing to take a DWI test.

• On Dec. 22 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW an individual was arrested for controlled substance possession, theft and possession of hypodermic needles.

• On Dec. 22 in the intersection of Highway 10 NW and Round Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession and driving after revocation.

• On Dec. 22 in the 100 block of 102nd Lane NW a driver was arrested for refusing to take a DWI test, possession of stolen property and driving after cancellation, among other charges.

Miscellaneous

• On Dec. 20 in the 11600 block of Raven Street NW indecent exposure was reported.

• On Dec. 25 in the 9200 block of Springbrook Drive NW an individual was arrested for obstructing the legal process, giving false information to police and an outstanding warrant.

EAST BETHEL

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 24 in the 18400 block of Highway 65 Northeast a vehicle window was smashed and a wallet stolen.

DWI

• On Dec. 21 in the 19100 block of Greenbrook Drive Northeast a man was pulled over for poor driving conduct and arrested on third-degree DWI charges.

• On Dec. 22 near the intersection of Klondike Drive and Palisade Street Northeast a deputy responded to a property damage crash. One driver appeared impaired and was arrested on second-degree DWI charges with a .156 blood alcohol content.

HAM LAKE

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 20 in the 17100 block of Highway 65 Northeast a vehicle was stolen from a car lot.

• On Dec. 21 in the 13300 block of Jenkins Street Northeast a snowmobile with keys in the ignition was stolen from a backyard.

• On Dec. 23 in the 13900 block of Lincoln Street Northeast a license plate was stolen.

• On Dec. 24 in the 17600 block of Central Avenue Northeast a window was smashed on a vehicle and a purse stolen.

• On Dec. 26 in the 17500 block of Highway 65 Northeast paperwork was stolen from an unlocked car.

OAK GROVE

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 23 in the 2700 block of 225 Lane Northwest a bag and Christmas gifts were stolen after a garage door was left open.

• On Dec. 25 in the 19900 block of Cedar Drive Northwest a stolen vehicle was located in a driveway.

Property damage

• On Dec. 26 in the 19500 block of Marigold Street Northwest a mailbox was damaged.

RAMSEY

Theft, burglary

• On Dec. 6 in the 14100 block of Sunfish Lake Boulevard Northwest a man prepayed for gas with a fake $50 check. He pumped $12 and demanded a refund for the rest, after which employees noticed the fraud.

• On Dec. 12 in the 14000 block of St. Francis Boulevard Northwest a man stole cigarettes and fled the scene.

• On Dec. 12 in the 5600 block of 154th Court Northwest a license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle.

Property damage

• On Dec. 6 in the 17900 block of Roanoke Street Northwest a caller reported a car spinning in the parking lot flung ice at their window, breaking it.

• On Dec. 8 in the 14700 block of Willemite Way Northwest a woman reported her vehicle was vandalized.

Assault

• On Dec. 6 in the 14600 block of Rabbit Street Northwest a woman was arrested on domestic assault charges. She then spit at an officer and was charged with fourth-degree assault.

• On Dec. 6 near the intersection of Sunfish Lake Boulevard Northwest and Highway 10 a passenger assaulted an Uber driver.

Miscellaneous

• On Dec. 7 in the 15200 block of Kangaroo Street Northwest a 28-year-old was reported missing for three weeks.

• On Dec. 8 in the 17400 block of Iguana Street Northwest a bear was reported in the caller’s backyard.

