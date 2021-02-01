The sprinkler system in an Anoka senior living facility may have prevented a tragedy last week after a fire started in a fourth-floor unit.
Around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 25, the Anoka-Champlin Fire Department was dispatched to Walker on the River, a 45-unit, six-story apartment complex on Ferry Street for adults age 62 and older.
Capt. Scott Perrier was the first firefighter on scene.
“There was smoke showing from one of the fourth floor units,” he said. “As I entered the building, Anoka PD did an outstanding job with evacuating occupants from the fourth floor.”
Despite heavy smoke in the hallway and apartment, Perrier found that the fire, which started in a unit’s kitchen, had not spread.
“The sprinkler system and fire alarms were operating as they should,” he said. “The sprinkler system activated and actually extinguished the fire.”
Perrier said the incident highlighted not only the importance of installing fire alarms and sprinklers, but also testing them regularly to ensure they’re working.
“When you have a sprinkler system, it’s your job to maintain it,” he said, adding that the department thanked the property owners for keeping the system in working order.
The fire damage was contained to the unit’s stove and kitchen cabinets. Two units on the third floor had a small amount of water damage due to the sprinkler — but the situation could have been much worse.
“When we talk about how sprinklers save property and save lives, this was a great example of how it could’ve been tragic if the sprinkler system was not operating as it should,” Perrier said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.