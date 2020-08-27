Three men are charged with murder following an Aug. 24 shooting in Columbia Heights.
Columbia Heights men Dominic James Sampson, 19, Brandon Allen Kron, 22, and 21-year-old Fridley man Cashmere Quinton Smith each face one felony count of second-degree murder.
Columbia Heights officers and Anoka County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at 10:36 p.m., Aug. 24 outside a strip mall in the 4600 block of Central Avenue, according to the criminal complaint.
Law enforcement found 22-year-old Charles Ray Mosby Jr. with several gunshot wounds. He was brought to North Memorial Hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
Surveillance footage from nearby businesses allegedly showed several men, including Smith and Kron, loitering near Totem Superette. Smith reportedly is shown retrieving a handgun from a nearby vehicle which he gives to Kron. Kron later allegedly returns the gun the Smith.
Video allegedly shows Mosby arrive at the Superette and greet several people including Kron and Smith. 10 minutes later Kron is allegedly seen handing the gun to Sampson, who pockets it. It is unclear when Kron received the handgun after returning it to Smith. The Sheriff’s Office has not yet responded to a request for clarification.
At 10:33 p.m. Sampson allegedly draws the gun and shoots Mosby in the back as he begins to leave. All three defendants then reportedly flee the area in vehicles. Smith and Sampson were in one vehicle and Kron in another, according to the complaint.
Kron was arrested the evening of Aug. 25. He reportedly denied any knowledge of the incident or the defendants. He later allegedly admitted to being at the scene of the shooting and possessing handguns that day, but continued to deny any knowledge of the shooting itself.
Officers allegedly think Smith has fled to Gary, Indiana. Sampson is alleged to have “pistol-whipped” someone in Brooklyn Park the evening of Aug. 25.
The state has issued warrants for the arrest of Sampson and Smith.
