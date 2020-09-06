BLAINE
The Blaine Police Department was unable to send police blotters due to technical difficulties. This week’s blotters will be in the next edition.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 19 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE there was a theft from a building.
• On Aug. 19 in the 4500 block of Tyler Street NE there was a theft.
• On Aug. 20 in the 4200 block of Madison Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Aug. 18 in the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE city property was damaged.
• On Aug. 19 in the 1400 block of 47th Avenue NE there was a delayed report of property damage.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 19 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a female was cited for a theft.
• On Aug. 19 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a male came up to the counter at a business with a machete and demanded money. The male was then given the money and he fled. The male suspect is wanted for second-degree assault and robbery.
• On Aug. 19 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a female came into a store and claimed another female’s prescription was hers. The female suspect is wanted for theft.
• On Aug. 19 in the 200 block of Craigbrook Way NE yard signs were stolen.
• On Aug. 19 in the 5300 block of Seventh Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 20 in the 6400 block of East River Road NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On Aug. 20 in the 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 20 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On Aug. 20 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and East River Road NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Aug. 20 at the intersection of Hillwind Road NE and Hackmann Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Aug. 20 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 21 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an adult male and female were cited for theft from a business.
• On Aug. 21 in the 7300 block of Central Avenue NE Fridley police officers assisted another agency with arresting a male who was in possession of stolen property.
• On Aug. 22 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE an individual is wanted for aggravated robbery and second-degree assault.
• On Aug. 22 at the intersection of Island Park Drive NE and Anna Avenue NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was located.
• On Aug. 22 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 22 in the 100 block of River Edge Way NE a bicycle was stolen and later recovered.
• On Aug. 23 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE there was a misdemeanor theft of water.
• On Aug. 23 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of an apartment complex.
• On Aug. 24 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a man reported he’d lost his debit cards and that there were four transactions in Fridley. The accounts for the debit cards were subsequently closed.
• On Aug. 24 in the 1000 block of Central Avenue NE in Blaine a Fridley K-9 unit assisted the Blaine Police Department in locating a suspect of a commercial burglary in a building. No suspect was located in the building.
• On Aug. 24 in the 5400 block of Fifth Street NE a man was arrested for first-degree burglary, misdemeanor violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order, fleeing officers on foot and obstruction of the legal process.
• On Aug. 24 in the 6500 block of Anoka Street NE an individual was arrested for aggravated robbery, second-degree assault, for fleeing police in a motor vehicle and on foot, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor obstruction, fourth-degree assault first-degree burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, property damage and for causing a personal injury crash after the suspect fled from police officers, caused a crash, carjacked another vehicle, fled on foot and was then taken into custody.
• On Aug. 25 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE there was an attempted robbery.
Property damage
• On Aug. 19 at the intersection of Island Park Drive NE and East River Road NE an officer located a damaged street sign that had been struck by a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run.
• On Aug. 19 at the intersection of Fairmont Street NE and Broad Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On Aug. 19 in the 200 block of Craigbrook Way NE two signs on a residential property were tampered with.
• On Aug. 19 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE there was a delayed report of property damage.
• On Aug. 19 in the 6300 block of University Avenue NE property was vandalized.
• On Aug. 20 in the 800 block of Osborne Road NE letters on the side of a school were removed from the building.
• On Aug 21 in the 8500 block of University Avenue NE in Blaine Fridley police officers responded to a report of a female who had damaged vehicles and fled. The woman was not located and the Blaine Police Department was informed of the incident.
• On Aug. 21 in the 4600 block of Third Street NE an individual criminally damaged a residence and fled.
• On Aug. 21 in the 500 block of Ironton Street NE a fire occurred.
• On Aug. 21 in the 500 block of Hugo Street NE a fire occurred.
• On Aug. 22 in the 500 block of Ironton Street NE a fire occurred.
• On Aug. 24 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a vehicle was tampered with.
• On Aug. 24 in the 100 block of Liberty Street NE an atrium window and drywall were damaged by taconite pellets.
• On Aug. 25 at the intersection of 53rd Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE two individuals suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash.
• On Aug. 25 in the 8000 block of Ranchers Road NE a male tampered with a vehicle, looked through it and left.
Assault
• On Aug. 20 in the 5600 block of Fourth Street NE a mother was arrested for a domestic assault against her daughter.
• On Aug. 20 in the 5700 block of Central Avenue NE there was a delayed report of property damage at an apartment.
• On Aug. 21 in the 1200 block of Norton Avenue NE Fridley police officers assisted the Coon Rapids Police Department in attempting to locate a domestic assault suspect. The suspect was not located.
• On Aug. 22 in the 5600 block of Hackmann Avenue NE an adult female reported her boyfriend assaulted her and then left prior to officers arriving on the scene.
• On Aug. 24 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a male was involved in felony criminal property damage and a misdemeanor domestic assault. The male suspect fled prior to officers arrival.
DWI, drugs
• On Aug. 20 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI, driving after suspension and for violating a Foss Law, which requires a driver to remain more than one lane over from any vehicles pulled over on the shoulder of a road.
• On Aug. 20 in the 7400 block of East River Road NE a male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and a third-degree DWI after officers located the man slumped over in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle.
• On Aug. 22 at the intersection of 73rd Avenue NE and Baker Street NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI after the driver was pulled over for failing to drive in a single lane.
• On Aug. 23 at the intersection of Mississippi Street NE and University Avenue NE the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a crash was cited for underage drinking and failure to obey a traffic control device.
• On Aug. 25 at the intersection of 73rd Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI after they were pulled over for speeding.
• On Aug. 25 in the 7500 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Aug. 19 in the 7700 block of Ranchers Road NE officers responded to a report of an unresponsive male. Upon arrival officers and Allina EMTs performed life-saving measures, but ultimately the male was declared deceased. Anoka County Crime Lab and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene.
• On Aug. 21 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE first responders were dispatched to a location where a female was not breathing. Upon arrival, the female was found to be decreased. The Anoka County Criminal Investigations Department, The Anoka County Crime Lab and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene.
• On Aug. 23 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Medtronic Parkway NE there was a indecent exposure incident.
• On Aug. 23 in the 6800 block of Washington Street NE there was a fictitious report of a suicidal male that had killed his father. Upon arrival, officers learned the phone call report was fake and that the call was placed to harass the resident over an online game. Charges of terroristic threats, harassment and placing a fictitious emergency phone call are pending until the caller is identified.
• On Aug. 24 in the 400 block of Main Street NE a deceased female was found during a welfare check.
• On Aug. 25 in the 1200 block of Skywood Lane NE officers and Allina EMTs responded to a report of an unresponsive male. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but ultimately the male was pronounced dead. The Anoka County Crime Lab and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 21 in the 8000 block of Highway 65 NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 22 in the 8100 block of Terrace Road NE a residential burglary occurred.
• On Aug. 22 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 24 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft of services.
• On Aug. 25 in the 8400 block of Westwood Road NE there was a theft from a boat.
Property damage
• On Aug. 21 in the 1300 block of 81st Avenue NE city property was damaged.
Assault
• On Aug. 25 in the 300 block of 79th Avenue NE there was a fifth-degree assault.
Miscellaneous
• On Aug. 22 in the 1200 block of 80th Avenue NE an individual was reported as missing.
