BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 15 in the 12300 block of Aberdeen Street NE a burglary occurred.
• On Nov. 15 in the 10200 block of Baltimore Street NE credit card fraud was reported.
• On Nov. 15 in the 9600 block of Tyler Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 15 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE fraud was reported.
• On Nov. 15 in the 2300 block of 108th Lane NE fraud was reported.
• On Nov. 16 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 16 in the 200 block of Northtown Drive NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 16 in the 11600 block of Monroe Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
•On Nov. 16 in the 11500 block of Monroe Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 16 in the 8500 block of Xylite Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 16 in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 16 in the 12500 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 17 in the 10800 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 17 in the 600 block of 129th Lane NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 18 in the 12000 block of Lever Street NE credit card fraud was reported.
• On Nov. 18 in the 1400 block of 129th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 18 in the 11100 block of Pierce Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 18 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE credit card fraud was reported.
• On Nov. 19 in the 4300 block of 109th Avenue NE a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Nov. 19 in the 400 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Nov. 19 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 19 in the 700 block of 98th Lane NE fraud was reported.
• On Nov. 19 in the 12000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 20 in the 8500 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 20 in the 11100 block of Pierce Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 20 in the 1500 block of 109th Avenue NE credit card fraud was reported.
• On Nov. 20 in the 10300 block of Sunset Avenue NE credit card fraud was reported.
• On Nov. 21 in the 12500 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 21 in the 10200 block of Baltimore Street NE credit card fraud was reported.
• On Nov. 21 in the 11200 block of Sixth Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 21 in the 12000 block of Waconia Circle NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Nov. 16 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE property was damaged.
• On Nov. 18 in the 10800 block of Town Square Drive NE city property was damaged.
• On Nov. 20 in the 10800 block of Town Square Drive NE city property was damaged.
• On Nov. 20 in the 10000 block of Filmore Street NE property was damaged.
• On Nov. 21 in the 9600 block of Naples Street NE property was damaged.
Assault
• On Nov. 18 in the 700 block of 91st Avenue NE an assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• In Nov. 15 in the 4700 block of North Road NE an individual was charged with drug possession and tobacco violation.
• On Nov. 15 in the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 133rd Avenue NE an individual was arrested for fourth degree DWI.
• On Nov. 16 in the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 85th Avenue NE an individual was arrested for fourth degree DWI.
• On Nov. 16 in the 10300 block of University Avenue NE an individual was arrested for second degree DWI.
• On Nov. 16 in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue NE an individual was arrested on a warrant and drug charges.
• On Nov. 16 in the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 89th Avenue NE an individual was arrested for third degree DWI and fifth degree controlled substance possession.
• On Nov. 17 in the intersection of Flanders Court NE and 109th Avenue NE an individual was arrested for third degree DWI after a hit and run accident.
• On Nov. 18 in the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Jefferson Street NE an individual was arrested on a warrant and drug charges.
• On Nov. 18 in the intersection of Polk Street NE and Clover Leaf Parkway NE an individual was arrested for fourth degree DWI.
• On Nov. 19 in the 10800 block of University Avenue NE an individual was arrested for third degree DWI.
• On Nov. 19 in the 4700 block of North Road NE an individual was charged with fifth degree drug possession.
• On Nov. 19 in the 4700 block of North Road NE an individual was charged with prescription drug possession.
• On Nov. 20 in the 3400 block of Lake Drive NE an individual possessed a controlled substance.
• On Nov. 21 in the intersection of 85th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE an individual was arrested for second degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 15 in the 1200 block of 89th Avenue NE an individual was arrested on a warrant.
• On Nov. 19 in the 1000 block of 101st Lane NE terroristic threats were made.
• On Nov. 19 in the 10200 block of Fillmore Place NE forgery was reported.
• On Nov. 20 in the 1100 block of 122nd Lane NE terroristic threats were made.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 12 in the 5000 block of Central Ave. NE an individual was pick-pocketed.
• On Nov. 12 in the 1800 block of 40th Ave. NE there was a theft in a building.
• On Nov. 12 in the 5000 block of Madison Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 13 in the 4200 block of Stinson Boulevard NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 17 in the 3700 block of Third Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 17 in the 600 block of 39th Ave. NE there was a theft of motor vehicle parts.
Property damage
• On Nov. 14 in the 700 block of 39th Ave. NE property was vandalized.
• On Nov. 16 at the intersection of 41st Ave. NE and Central Ave. NE an individual was injured in a hit-and-run crash.
• On Nov. 16 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE a vehicle was vandalized.
• On Nov. 17 in the 500 block of 40th Ave. NE a vehicle was vandalized.
• On Nov. 18 in the 3800 block of Second Street NE property was vandalized.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 15 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE officers were dispatched to a male threatening to kill multiple people.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 13 in the 7600 block of University Ave. NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Nov. 13 in the 7600 block of Main Street NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Nov. 13 in the 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a male reported his box vape had been stolen.
• On Nov. 13 in the 6000 block of Main Street NE a male reported a burglary had occurred at his home and someone broke a window and stole items.
• On Nov. 14 in the 100 block of 83rd Ave. NE a boom lift was stolen.
• On Nov. 15 in the 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a burglar stole money from a business.
• On Nov. 15 in the 700 block of 53rd Ave. NE an adult male was arrested for a theft from a business.
• On Nov. 15 in the 1600 block of 69th Ave. NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 16 in the 7500 block of Arthur Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 17 in the 7200 block of Highway 65 NE individuals robbed a gas station at gunpoint and fled.
• On Nov. 17 in the 200 block of 57th Ave. NE a male was arrested for several outstanding warrants after being detained for a theft.
• On Nov. 18 in the 7500 block of Highway 65 NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 17 in the 7700 block of Main Street NE a theft occurred that resulted in property damage.
• On Nov. 18 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE two tires were stolen.
• On Nov. 18 in the 6500 block of University Ave. NE counterfeit currency was used.
• On Nov. 19 in the 700 block of 53rd Ave. NE a female was involved in a theft and then fled.
• On Nov. 19 in the 1600 block of North Innsbruck Drive NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Nov. 16 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a fire occurred.
• On Nov. 16 in the 600 block of 53rd Ave. NE a fire occurred.
• On Nov. 16 in the 6100 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle’s window was broken.
• On Nov. 17 in the 00 block of 43rd Ave. NE a fire occurred.
• On Nov. 19 in the 300 block of 74th Ave. NE a fire occurred.
Assault
• On Nov. 13 in the 200 block of 57th Ave. NE officers responded to a male and female involved in a domestic assault. The female was transported to the hospital.
• On Nov. 13 in the 6000 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE a fight occurred.
• On Nov. 13 in the 5600 block of Regis Trail NE a criminal sexual assault occurred.
• On Nov. 13 at the intersection of Medtronic Parkway NE and Highway 65 NE a male was arrested for two counts of fourth-degree assault on a police officer, obstructing the legal process and for a pedestrian violation after an officer stopped the male pedestrian for crossing Highway 65 against the traffic signal. The male physically fought and spit in the officer’s face.
• On Nov. 14 in the 00 block of 77th Ave. NE a domestic incident occurred between an ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend. The female had minor injuries, and the male fled prior to the officers arriving, but an alert was placed on the male for a gross misdemeanor domestic assault due to him having a previous domestic conviction.
• On Nov. 15 in the 8100 block of Fairmont Circle NE a Fridley male reported he had been sexually assaulted in Minneapolis.
• On Nov. 17 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE an individual reported that they had been the victim of a theft and an assault.
DWI, drugs
• On Nov. 13 in the 200 block of 57th Ave. NE a male was transported to the hospital after overdosing on heroin.
• On Nov. 14 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Central Ave, NE a driver, who was involved in a single-vehicle crash, was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 14 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE a male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of marijuana and multiple other charges.
• On Nov. 15 in the 400 block of Mississippi Street NE a female was cited for drug possession.
• On Nov. 16 in the 7500 block of Baker Street NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 16 in the 4300 block of Main Street NE a male driver was arrested for having an outstanding domestic assault warrant, driving after revocation and fifth-degree possession of marijuana.
• On Nov. 16 at the intersection of 108th Ave. NW and Thrush Street NW a female driver was arrested for second-degree DWI, fourth-degree assault and obstruction of the legal process with force.
• On Nov. 17 in the 6400 block of Third Street NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 17 in the 6800 block of University Ave. NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 17 in the 7500 block of Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for a DWI after a crash occurred.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 14 in the 7400 block of East River Road NE officers were dispatched to a report of a woman who was unconscious at a business and didn’t know what city she was in. Officers arrested the woman because she had two outstanding felony warrants and then transported her to the hospital.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 18 in the 8400 block of Center Drive NE an individual was arrested for possessing stolen property.
• On Nov. 18 in the 8200 block of Central Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Nov. 18 in the 8200 block of Fifth Street NE Wisconsin license plates were stolen.
• On Nov. 20 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE AirPods and a charging cord and block were stolen.
Property damage
• On Nov. 16 in the 1200 block of 80th Avenue NE a vehicle was tampered with.
Assault
• On Nov. 21 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE a domestic assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On Nov. 15 at the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and Terrace Road NE an individual was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
