A suspect has been charged in a domestic assault case that prompted a response by the Anoka County SWAT team in late April.
Ya Naing Oo, 22, of Blaine, faces charges of second-degree assault, threats of violence and domestic assault by strangulation for allegedly threatening a woman with a knife and strangling her.
According to the complaint, on April 26 around 3:07 p.m. Blaine police officers were called a residence in the 9100 block of Tippecanoe Street Northeast regarding an ongoing domestic assault.
By the time officers arrived, the woman and a 1-year-old child managed to escape the home, but a 3-year-old child was still inside.
Oo and the 3-year-old came out of the house after several hours, according to the complaint.
The woman told police Oo was angry because their vehicle was repossessed earlier that day, according to the complaint. Oo allegedly held a knife toward the woman and told her he would kill her.
He allegedly strangled her to the point where it was hard for her to breathe. Officers saw red marks around her neck that were consistent with strangling, according to the complaint.
The victim told law enforcement Oo owned a gun, so officers tried to communicate with him through a public address system. Officers requested help from a St. Paul police officer after learning Oo may not speak fluent English, according to Blaine police.
Oo came out of the house with the 3-year-old around 8 p.m., police said.
Oo has a hearing scheduled for June 23.
His bail was set at $20,000 with conditions.
