Multiple reports of property damage and tampering with vehicles that occurred Oct. 13-14 in Spring Lake Park are being investigated.
According to Spring Lake Park Police Department reports, there were nine reports of mailboxes being damaged and one theft from a vehicle on the 7700 block of Lakeview Lane NE between 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, and 5:44 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14.
There were also a few more incidents that occurred nearby. There was a theft from a vehicle and damage to the vehicle at 12:51 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, on the 7800 block of Van Buren Street NE. a vehicle was damaged at 4:19 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, on the 7800 block of Van Buren Street NE; and a vehicle was damaged at 4:19 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, on the 7800 block of Quincy Street NE.
Spring Lake Park Police Chief Douglas Ebeltoft said at this time investigators are unsure if all the incidents that occurred on the 7700 block of Lakeview Lane are related or if the incidents on 7800 Van Buren Street and 7800 Quincy Street are related.
Ebeltoft said investigators have been unable to identify a person or persons of interest and that the case remains under investigation.
Any with information is asked to contact the Spring Lake Park Police Department at 763-792-7200.
