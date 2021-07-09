Police in Anoka County are combating a dangerous trend that has grown during the coronavirus pandemic: street racing.
Cities such as Anoka, Blaine, Coon Rapids and Fridley have reported problems with street racers, sometimes in groups of 100 or more, gathering and causing property damage, noise and potential road hazards.
“I would say it started last year during COVID when people were looking for things to do,” Coon Rapids police Capt. John Stahnke said.
The large groups are fairly well organized and move around from week to week, he said.
“Our biggest issues have been along Coon Rapids Boulevard and, of course, on the highways,” Stahnke said. “And they like to congregate in the middle of the night at the Foley park and ride.”
Blaine police had similar issues at a park and ride last year and have seen some racers in the southern part of the city, according to Blaine police Capt. Mark Boerboom.
On June 19, Fridley police reported dispersing about 100 street racers along East River Road in the city’s industrial area in the southern part of the city, where they like to congregate.
“They’ve been participating in burnouts and damaging parking lots ... in the southern end of the city,” Fridley police Lt. Kevin Titus said.
Street racing in Minneapolis received attention last month after stray bullets killed two bystanders at illegal events, but the activity has grown in popularity across the country during the pandemic, according to the Associated Press, and some states have passed laws aimed at curbing the problem.
In Anoka County, departments are coordinating with each other and increasing police presence in some areas where the racers tend to show up.
Titus said Fridley police are also encouraging business owners to post no-trespassing signs if they don’t want people congregating in the area.
According to Anoka Police Chief Eric Peterson, officers participating in the Toward Zero Deaths traffic safety program typically work details targeting DWI and distracted driving, but recently illegal street racing has been on the radar. On a single Saturday in May officers in Anoka County made 125 stops and six arrests related to street racing, Peterson said, calling the activity “very dangerous.”
Ultimately safety is the goal of the enforcement activities, according to Stahnke.
“It’s important from a police standpoint that we enforce traffic laws to keep every motorist safe while on the roadways,” he said.
Racers who don’t follow traffic laws pose a danger to others.
“They like to drive fast, take chances,” Stahnke said. “They’re traveling at high speeds, and that just increases the risks and the danger to every motorist on the highway.”
