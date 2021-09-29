By Emilee Wentland
Staff Writer
A St. Paul man is accused of shooting his father to death in St. Paul Sept. 24.
Royal Terrell Arrington, 25, is charged with felony second-degree murder with intent but not premeditated and felony second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony for the death of his father, Royal Terrell Arrington, 44, of Fridley.
According to the criminal complaint, the elder Arrington was pronounced dead at 7:07 p.m. Sept. 24 in the 1200 block of Westminster Street in St. Paul. He had eight gunshot wounds in his body. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner determined he died from blood loss due to the gunshot wounds.
Around that same time, the younger Arrington was reportedly dropped off at Regions Hospital for a gunshot wound.
A witness told police the younger Arrington was at the apartment building visiting her, and after he left with a second witness, she heard gunshots, charges say.
A third witness told police the younger Arrington stays at the apartment often. The three witnesses live together in the apartment.
The third witness said Arrington didn’t get along with his father because his father didn’t get involved in his life until he was 18.
In an interview with police, the younger Arrington allegedly initially said he was shot when he was near his girlfriend’s residence by Snelling Avenue. He was mistaken by some men in a van for a guy named Tank and one of the men shot him. An unknown man picked him up and took him to the hospital, he said.
Law enforcement told Arrington they were investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of Westminster Street in St. Paul in which the victim had Arrington’s name, charges say.
He allegedly responded, “My dad?”
Arrington told police his father has been assaulting him without reason since he got out of prison. He hadn’t spoken to his father in a week or two and his father had threatened to kill him, according to the complaint.
He alleged it could have been his father who shot him in the van near Snelling Avenue.
Police told Arrington that witnesses said he was at the apartment building the evening his father was shot, but Arrington said he hadn’t been there for a few days, charges say.
Arrington then allegedly told police he was going to be honest with them.
His father arrived to the apartment building the evening of the shooting and confronted Arrington in the hallway, he reportedly told police. Arrington’s father assaulted him, so he fought back. He told police his father shot at him twice, hitting him once, according to the complaint.
Arrington allegedly said he wasn’t sure who shot his father, but said it wasn’t him or the second witness, who drove Arrington to the hospital for his gunshot wound.
Investigators told Arrington it didn’t make sense that someone came out of nowhere, shot his father and then ran away. They said either the second witness or Arrington shot the victim, according to the complaint.
Arrington allegedly admitted to shooting his father.
He told police he shot his father twice in the stomach to get him away from him before he ran away and was taken to the hospital, charges say.
Arrington didn’t explain the other six gunshot wounds found on his father’s body,
Arrington was arrested Sept. 24.
Arrington’s bail was set at $1 million Sept. 27. His next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 1.
