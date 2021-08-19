Spring Lake Park Police Chief Douglas Ebeltoft retired Monday, Aug. 16, after 32 years of service to the city and 34 years as a police officer.
Ebeltoft, 56, announced his retirement to the Spring Lake Park City Council Jan. 11.
“I have served with a group of remarkable men and women who daily demonstrate their dedication and commitment to the residents and visitors of Spring Lake Park,” he said in a resignation letter to the City Council. “Over the past several months as I have reflected on this awesome opportunity and honor, I have determined that it is time for me to transition to a new segment of my life’s journey and allow a new Director of Public Safety/Police Chief to lead this department and city through its next chapter of opportunities.”
“You did an excellent job,” Mayor Bob Nelson said at the July 19 council meeting. Nelson has known Ebeltoft since he joined the department. “You were fair. You were honest. You served. You did it all ... You made our city proud, you made our residents proud and you served them very well. ... I’m very appreciative, and the city should know you were a great asset to this city.”
“It has been an honor and a privilege,” Ebeltoft responded.
Spring Lake Park Sgt. Josh Antoine is taking over for Ebeltoft. Antoine has been with the department for almost 18 years, and Ebeltoft has been helping Antoine transition into becoming police chief over the last several months.
Antoine immediately took over as police chief when Ebeltoft stepped down this week.
Training for the badge
Ebeltoft was born and raised in Baudette, located in northern Minnesota on the boundary of the Canadian province of Ontario.
He was first inspired to become a police officer when he was a young boy. He recalls staying up past his bedtime and hiding behind his father’s recliner to watch cop shows like “Adam-12,” “Police Story” and “Police Woman” with his parents, Wayne and Loretta, without them noticing he was still up.
“As time went on in my life, I became more and more interested in law enforcement and the aspect of what they did and how they tried to help people,” Ebeltoft said.
In middle and high school, Ebeltoft began exploring how he could become a police officer and went for ride-alongs with the Minnesota State Patrol and the Baudette Police Department, which no longer exists. Ebeltoft said he “looked up to each and every officer” he rode with because they gave him, “different aspects of law enforcement to life.”
“[The ride alongs] just solidified in my mind what I wanted to for a career, and from that point on until present date, I’ve never been disappointed in my career,” Ebeltoft said. “It has been fulfilling, and I’ve enjoyed just about every aspect of it.”
After graduating high school, Ebeltoft went to Rainy River Community College in International Falls for a year to look at the possibility of becoming an attorney.
“It didn’t last long because I quickly realized that was not the side of law enforcement spectrum I wanted to be a part of,” he said. “I wanted to be out in the public.”
Ebeltoft then attended Hibbing Community College to get his two-year degree in law enforcement.
Patrol officer to police chief
In 1986 the Spring Lake Park Police Department was the first law enforcement agency where Ebeltoft applied. He also put in applications at other departments across Minnesota, but no positions were open.
Ebeltoft then went to Salt Lake City, where he had family, to test for a position. While Ebeltoft was there, he saw an advertisement that the Kemmerer Police Department, in the oil town of Kemmerer, Wyoming, was hiring, so he rented a car and drove from Salt Lake City to Kemmerer.
After he tested, the Kemmerer Police Department offered him a position, which he accepted, an he quickly moved his wife Amy and their four children from Minnesota to Wyoming.
Ebeltoft served the Kemmerer Police Department July 1986 to December 1987. During that time, the town experienced recession, and the population of over 15,000 people dwindled to under 7,000 people, causing the Police Department to lay off officers.
Although Ebeltoft survived the first round of layoffs, he knew a second round was coming and decided to apply again for the Spring Lake Park Police Department, where Police Chief Bruce Porter hired him.
“My time in Kemmerer was fantastic,” Ebeltoft said. “I was in beautiful country. ... I’m an outdoor person, and my whole family is, so we went camping, fishing, hunting and enjoyed what that area had to offer.”
Still, Ebeltoft and his family were excited to move back to Minnesota, where they lived in the city of Blaine.
Ebeltoft has held multiple positions within the Spring Lake Police Department. He started as a patrol officer, working Jan. 25, 1988, to Dec. 31, 1996. Next, he tested and got an investigator position, which he held Jan. 1, 1997, through May 22, 2005. Then he tested for another promotion to became a sergeant, a position he held May 23, 2005, through July 6, 2010. Former Spring Lake Park Police Chief David Toth appointed Ebeltoft to become the next director of public safety/police chief of the department, and Ebeltoft served in the position through Aug. 16, 2021.
While he has enjoyed all the positions he held with the Spring Lake Park Police Department, Ebeltoft said he most liked serving as an investigator because it put him in touch with departments and agencies across the state, country and world.
Reflections on being a police officer
Ebeltoft said he’s responded to thousands of calls including thefts, domestics, medicals, accidents and more. He said there were many good and difficult calls in his career, but a few stood out.
One of his most memorable calls occurred in the late-1980s when a man had collapsed during the night due to a heart attack. Ebeltoft was the first on scene and began treating him while an ambulance was en route.
“We were talking to each other, and you could just see the fear in his eyes, and he asks me, ‘Am I going to die?’” Ebeltoft said. “And I said, ‘Not on my shift if I can help it!’”
The man survived the heart attack and then stopped at the Police Department repeatedly over the years to thank Ebeltoft for saving his life.
“That epitomized why I wanted to be a police officer,” Ebeltoft said. “People need help at times, and if we can provide that help to them, and in this case it was lifesaving, it gives you a feeling you can’t begin to describe how it feels. Unfortunately, though, you can’t save everyone.”
Ebeltoft said the most difficult call he’s ever received was an infant who died from sudden infant death syndrome.
“There’s no way to describe responding to a call of that nature and finding an infant dead — a life who never even got the chance to start living,” he said. “That call has haunted me over the years.”
Ebeltoft said the role of police officer has changed repeatedly over his years of service. He said the most difficult part of the job is being asked to be psychiatrist, psychologist, family counselor, drug counselor, medic and more, for the public.
“More and more is being added on to what we’re required to do,” Ebeltoft said. “The job keeps changing. That’s why it’s important to keep up to date on the training.”
Ebeltoft said public opinion of police officers has gone up and down, but overall the residents of Spring Lake Park have “been very supportive of us, as we are of our community.”
“There were times where I was like, ‘Did I really sign up for this?’ but in general this has been a profession I’m very proud to have been in, and I feel it’s been a very worthwhile and honorary profession,” he said.
Ebeltoft said over the past year he was moving closer and closer to the decision to retire.
“The changing times that we’re going through now are growing outside of my wheelhouse,” Ebeltoft said. “I think a younger generation with new thoughts, new ideas, are needed to help take us to the next level of where law enforcement is going.”
Ebeltoft said he’s excited to spend more time working on a farm he owns in Lake of the Woods County, which he has worked at most weekends throughout his career at Spring Lake Park growing hay and soy beans. He’s also excited to spend more time with his wife, Amy, their four children and five grandchildren.
