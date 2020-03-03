The Spring Lake Park Police Department announced Feb. 18 it has partnered with the Neighbors by Ring app to allow for more open two-way communication with residents in the city.
“The Spring Lake Park Police Department is excited to announce that we’re partnering with Ring.com and joining their Ring Neighbors app for making our community safer,” Spring Lake Park Police Chief Douglas Ebeltoft told the City Council Feb. 18. “This app will provide our residents the ability to have access to community videos, voluntarily submit videos to the app by members of our community as well as providing another way of communicating with the Spring Lake Park Police Department regarding specific events that have occurred in our community.”
Ebeltoft said the Neighbors by Ring app is strictly voluntarily and residents will not be required to use it or hand over footage to police officers.
“The Police Department will not be going door to door looking at these videos,” he said. “This is a program that’s purely voluntarily participation. So that means someone may or may not have something on their video systems. If they do not want to share something, they’ll not be required to, nor will we know if they do, nor will we force them to. We’ll ask for those who want to voluntarily participate to submit stuff to help better our community and help us better our community. ... We’re not able to be at every point and time when something goes on or goes wrong to handle it, but this will be another means where we can combat dealing with situations like that.”
All residents can download the free Neighbors by Ring app even if they do not own a Ring product or have another home security system.
“It’s a phenomenal tool,” Ebeltoft said, who mentioned he has used a Ring home security system and the Neighbors by Ring app in his own home. “It’s amazing how it does work and how simplistic it is.”
The Neighbors by Ring app can be downloaded in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Users will automatically be connected with the Spring Lake Park Police Department and their community on the app. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/tzw75d6.
“The Police Department is very excited to bring yet another means of collaborating with our residents to help keep our community as safe as possible as well as to being able to directly communicate with our community, ” Ebeltoft said.
Interim Mayor Bob Nelson said he was impressed with the app, saying it will help solve cases quicker.
He also said the app is an easy and affordable solution for putting more eyes on crime watch for the small city.
“I really like this,” Nelson said. “I think this is a great, great opportunity. ... This will give them a whole lot more eyes to see everything, and the more eyes we have the better off we are.”
To learn more about the Spring Lake Park Police Department’s partnership with Neighbors by Ring, call Sgt. Josh Antoine at 763-792-7220.
