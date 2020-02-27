A 37-year-old Spring Lake Park man was arrested after his home was raided by SWAT members on a drug tip last month.
Now Dustin Joseph Otis faces multiple felony charges, including one count of possession of a firearm or ammunition by an ineligible person due to a prior crime of violence and one count of fifth-degree controlled substance crime.
A Minneapolis police officer received a tip from a confidential source that Otis was selling methamphetamine and in possession of illegal firearms, according to the criminal complaint.
On Jan. 24 members of the Anoka County SWAT team executed a search warrant at the home located in the 7900 block of Pleasant View Drive Northeast in Spring Lake Park, the charges say.
Otis was not home during the search. Officers allegedly found a handgun attached by a magnet to the underside of a bedroom nightstand. They also reportedly found a gun safe containing 10 firearms and ammunition.
In the basement of the home officers allegedly found 2.7 grams of a substance that field tested positive as methamphetamine.
Otis admitted to owning the guns in the safe, saying he used them for hunting, according to the complaint, but he initially denied knowledge of the methamphetamine. Later he told investigators he knew about the drugs in the basement.
In September 2013 Otis pleaded guilty to one felony count of terroristic threats out of Kanabec County.
He was then sentenced to 45 days in the Kanabec County Jail and five years of supervised probation.
Otis was scheduled to appear in court Feb. 27 for an omnibus hearing.
