Spring Lake Park police responded to a bomb threat Sunday, April 11, at a local church.

The suspect, 39-year-old Brandon Wickman, is charged with felony threats of violence after he allegedly made two 911 calls falsely claiming there was a bomb inside Emmanuel Christian Center, 7777 University Ave. NE.

Police responded to the calls around 8:30 a.m. April 11, according to the criminal complaint.

Wickman allegedly first called police while he was inside the church, telling the operator a juvenile was carrying a bomb, according to the complaint.

Wickman was taken to Unity Hospital for evaluation. He allegedly stole a cellphone from a paramedic and called police again from his hospital room to report a bomb inside the church, according to the complaint.

Police then evacuated about 700 people from the church to allow a bomb squad to search the area, but nothing was found.

Police spoke to the juvenile Wickman identified, but only a backpack with an iPad inside was found, according to police.

A warrant was issued for Wickman’s arrest April 13.

