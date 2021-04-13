Spring Lake Park police responded to a bomb threat Sunday, April 11, at a local church.
The suspect, 39-year-old Brandon Wickman, is charged with felony threats of violence after he allegedly made two 911 calls falsely claiming there was a bomb inside Emmanuel Christian Center, 7777 University Ave. NE.
Police responded to the calls around 8:30 a.m. April 11, according to the criminal complaint.
Wickman allegedly first called police while he was inside the church, telling the operator a juvenile was carrying a bomb, according to the complaint.
Wickman was taken to Unity Hospital for evaluation. He allegedly stole a cellphone from a paramedic and called police again from his hospital room to report a bomb inside the church, according to the complaint.
Police then evacuated about 700 people from the church to allow a bomb squad to search the area, but nothing was found.
Police spoke to the juvenile Wickman identified, but only a backpack with an iPad inside was found, according to police.
A warrant was issued for Wickman’s arrest April 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.