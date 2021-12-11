A Spring Lake Park school bus driver is accused of striking a child in September.
Richard Eldon Synstelien, 81, of Brooklyn Park, was recently charged with gross misdemeanor malicious punishment of a child.
According to the criminal complaint, Spring Lake Park police received a report of a bus driver slapping or spanking a 7-year-old girl on her way home from school Sept. 17.
The girl allegedly told police she was between seats, and the bus driver hit her in the ribs with his hand, charges say. She said the bus driver didn’t say anything prior to hitting her.
The 7-year-old reportedly told police she was afraid to ride the bus because she was scared of the bus driver.
Police identified the driver as Synstelien, who allegedly told police he told the girl to sit in her seat before “patting” her on her bottom.
Surveillance footage reportedly shows Synstelien striking the girl when she was standing on the seat.
Synstelien’s first court appearance is scheduled for April 22, 2022.
