A Coon Rapids man on probation since April 2018 after being convicted of a felony offense in Anoka County District Court has had a new felony charge dropped by the Anoka County Attorney’s Office.
On Feb. 5, the court dismissed a third-degree criminal sexual conduct (force or coercion) count against William Antonie Dontae Meadows, 42, which had been filed Aug. 27, 2018. He had pleaded not guilty Jan. 30, 2019, and was scheduled to go on trial March 2.
But Stacy A. St. George, assistant county attorney, wrote in a court filing that the victim had moved out of state and was no longer cooperating or responding to the state’s attempts to contact her.
“Therefore, we are unable to proceed,” she wrote.
According to the complaint, a woman, 46, alleged she had been raped by Meadows in January 2018 after she had met him on a dating app, spoken to him on the phone, talked via video chat, then agreed to meet, but when they went to Meadows’ residence, he became aggressive and sexually assaulted her even though she tried to resist and push him away.
Meadows had been placed on probation for three years and a 23-month prison sentence was stayed April 25, 2018, on a guilty plea to a felony motor vehicle theft count, while felony domestic assault and gross misdemeanor interference with a 911 call charges were dismissed following an incident at a Coon Rapids address June 27, 2017.
