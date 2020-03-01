Anoka police responded to more calls for service last year than ever before, but the most serious crimes declined, according to a preliminary report from Police Chief Eric Peterson.
In 2019 the department responded to 23,368 calls for service, an average of 64 calls per day, compared to 21,468 calls in 2018.
“We account for 10% of all the calls for service in Anoka County,” Peterson said. “And of the 11 law enforcement agencies in Anoka County, we have the fourth most calls for service, just behind the cities of Coon Rapids, Blaine and Fridley.”
Since 2015, the call volume in Anoka has gone up 30%.
Despite the higher number of calls, the most serious crimes, known as Part 1 crimes for the purposes of FBI reporting, were down in 2019. This category includes homicide, criminal sexual conduct, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, auto theft and arson.
“Our part 1 crimes have steadily declined over the past three years, down 7% from 2018 and down 36% from 2016,” Peterson said.
Anoka hasn’t seen a homicide since 2016, and cases of criminal sexual conduct, aggravated assault and burglary all went down slightly last year.
Auto thefts, however, jumped from 31 in 2018 to 40 in 2019, a five-year high for the city. Peterson noted that most auto thefts take place when a car is left running unattended.
Lesser crimes, known as Part 2 crimes, increased slightly last year.
The city saw 863 traffic accidents in 2019, up from 689 in 2018, which had an unusually low number of accidents, according to Peterson. There were 833 crashes in 2017.
Anoka had 74 personal injury traffic accidents last year, the highest number since 2015, but the city hasn’t had a crash fatality since 2016.
Peterson said the crime numbers are important, but how residents feel also matters.
“It’s been my mission, and it will continue to be the No. 1 gaol of the Police Department, to improve the feeling of safety for all those who live, work and play in Anoka,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.