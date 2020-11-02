When Oregon officials requested assistance in September to fight wildfires, Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Assistant Fire Chief Dan Retka and Assistant Training Chief Dan Anderson didn’t hesitate to answer the call.
The request for help came through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a mutual aid agreement in which states and territories can share resources during natural and man-made disasters.
By Sept. 14, Gov. Tim Walz announced Minnesota would send 29 firefighters and nine trucks to Salem, Oregon, to help fight the wildfires. Firefighters and trucks from the Brainerd, Fisher, Bemidji, Eden Prairie, Motley, Cross Lake and SBM departments gathered in Fergus Falls Sept. 15 and then headed west.
The firefighters fought in the Slater/Devil fire along the Oregon-California state line that spans an estimated 155,000 acres.
For the last few years, Retka has been looking for opportunities for the SBM Fire Department to serve other communities across the country.
To prepare for possible relief missions, the SBM Fire Department invested in its Rescue 3 truck in 2017, which was taken to Oregon. Rescue 3 is an all-hazard response vehicle with four-wheel drive and is equipped to handle multiple terrains.
“The west has been burning for the last few years, so we’ve been talking about how we can help, and it’s something we wanted to give our time to,” Retka said. “We’ve been getting constant calls for California ... for traditional wildfire firefighting. ... We’re not trained for traditional wildfires, so we weren’t comfortable with that. We got this request and it came across as a structural protection, meaning we’re going there to protect structures. Structure firefighting is something we do here.”
Retka approached SBM Fire Chief Charlie Smith on Sept. 14 and said, “If we’re going to do it this is the one we should do.”
Smith agreed. He gave Retka approval to use the Rescue 3 truck and told him to put together a team of two that had to leave for Fergus Falls in less than 12 hours.
Retka said he immediately knew he’d ask Anderson to go along with him to Oregon. Anderson previously served in Louisiana in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina and the 2010 Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness wildfires.
Anderson said the Oregon wildfires were similar to the others in many ways.
“It’s just a lot of people, a lot of resources that they’re trying to deploy in the right areas and get stuff done,” he said.
Retka and Anderson said they were both comfortable accepting the relief mission away from home because both their children were grown up.
“I knew I was going because I wanted to see what this was all about,” Retka said. “I then called Dan and he said ‘Absolutely.’ We were both in a position in our lives where we could do it.”
The Oregon wildfires were Retka’s first relief mission.
“Once I got to work I discovered it was a lot of what I expected,” Retka said. “The way these scenes run it’s a lot of hurry up, hurry up followed by waiting and more waiting. You’re so excited to get in the fight the wait took some getting used to.”
Retka and Anderson left Sept. 15 to travel out west in Rescue 3.
“Residents and people all the way out there in the Dakotas, Montana, Idaho people were giving us thumbs and honking and there were banners out thanking us.” Anderson said. “The response was nice, but it isn’t why we do it.”
“I try to stay humble, but it made me feel good,” Retka added.
Retka and Anderson were stationed in southern Oregon near the Oregon-California border. Originally they were mainly going to protect structures, but when the Oregon wildfire supervisors heard about the capabilities of Rescue 3, they were assigned to mop-up duty in mountainous areas and to help protect off-the-grid-homes.
Mop-up duty means putting out smaller fires to make sure larger fires don’t reignite. Retka and Anderson couldn’t do traditional wildfire firefighting because they don’t have a wildland firefighting certification.
“For wildland fires you don’t so much as fight the fire so much as contain it, so you make a big circle around the fire,” Retka said. “They’d send us out and we’d go in after the fire, kind of behind it, where it’s already burned, and hit hot spots.”
Retka said he and Anderson spent most days outside the Rescue 3 vehicle hiking up and down mountains, putting out fires with only an N95 mask for airway protection, while other Minnesota firefighters moved the truck.
“With the elevation and the smoke it was very difficult to breath,” Retka said. “It was a lot of hard work going up and down those mountains.”
After 12-hour workdays, Anderson and Retka would return to a base camp at Lake Selmac State Park. The camp was the size of five football fields and contained hundreds of tents where firefighters rested, showered, ate and slept.
“Every day was a new day, and every day we’d have a different mission,” Retka said. “Some were kind of cool. Some really were not fun.”
Retka and Anderson said they’ve made lifelong friendships with the 29 Minnesota firefighters who were a part of the relief mission along with many others.
“It was a great experience working with firefighters from all over the country and world,” Retka said. “We worked with some firefighters from Alberta, Canada, Mexico and people from everywhere in between, all in one day. It was pretty neat to be a part of it, and it was a very humbling experience to be part of such a group.”
“It was a lot of work, but it was a lot of fun,” Anderson added. “It’s exciting now getting other guys interested in going on these relief missions, and now we have a line of guys waiting to go. It’s another great way to get our volunteer firefighters out and serving others more.”
When Retka and Anderson arrived in Oregon, the state’s Slater/Devil wildfires were 10% contained. By the time they left Oregon on Thursday, Oct. 1, they were 60% contained, and now they’re nearly 90% contained.
“If it weren’t for the support of the three cities (Spring Lake Park, Blaine and Mounds View) we wouldn’t have been able to be a part of this, and I truly think we made a difference,” Retka said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.