Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Chief Charlie Smith is retiring after six years with the department and more than three decades as a firefighter.
Smith, 49, stepped down as chief Tuesday, March 1, but will serve in an advisory role until May 1 and will train in Dan Retka, the department’s assistant fire chief, as interim chief. Retka will serve as interim chief until a new chief is announced by the Fire Department Board of Directors.
Smith will also work to complete a few projects so they’re not left for Retka or the new fire chief.
“I’m trying to make the transition as smooth as possible,” Smith said.
Smith said several factors led to his decision to retire, but his primary reason was a desire to spend more time with his wife and children.
“Doing any career for 30 plus years is a long time,” he said. “As a firefighter, and with any public safety job, you sacrifice a lot of time with your family. You have shift work, working overnights, meetings and you’re gone during holidays and weekends. It was just one of those things that [my wife and I] talked about as things went along. I felt pulled more towards serving my family and spending time with them.”
Smith has served as a firefighter for more than 31 years, including three years with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department as a firefighter and EMT, one year with the Eau Claire Fire Department as a firefighter and EMT, 17 years with the Duluth Fire Department as a deputy fire chief, 11 months as assistant fire chief of the Lakeville Fire Department and six years as CEO/fire chief of the SBM Fire Department.
Smith also served in the National Guard for over 22 years for the 148th Fighter Wing Fire Department in Duluth from February 1991 through September 2013. He retired at the rank of assistant fire chief.
Smith has served occasionally since February 2004 as an adjunct fire instructor for Lake Superior College in Duluth. Smith said he may continue working as a teacher/instructor at Lake Superior College or elsewhere after he retires.
“I’ve been doing this many, many years, and I wanted to make sure I was committing more to my family than I had in the past,” Smith said. “They’ve sacrificed so much, and I felt now it was my turn to give back to them.”
Smith said he has been also motivated to retire because health risks and dangers firefighters face could potentially cut his retirement short. This factor became a concern after losing several firefighter friends to cancer and heart attacks, including Smith’s friend and colleague Fridley Fire Chief Mike Spencer, who died of a heart attack Sept. 13, 2020.
“SBM is such a wonderful fire department, and I’m definitely going to miss everyone I’ve worked with there,” Smith said. “The department is in good hands, and the cities are in good hands. It’s just a changing of the guard.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.