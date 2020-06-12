A 19-year-old Ramsey woman is one of three charged in federal court in relation to the burning of a St. Paul business.
Bailey Marie Baldus faces one count of conspiracy to commit arson. Samuel Elliott Frey, 19, of Brooklyn Park and 19-year-old McKenzy Ann Dunn of Rosemount are also charged in relation to the fire.
On May 28 the St. Paul business Great Health and Nutrition was damaged by an intentionally set fire, according to the federal affidavit. Investigators examined the store on June 3 and determined the fire was not due to natural or accidental fires, based on the damage to the store and surveillance footage of the scene.
The footage allegedly showed a man, later identified as Frey, and three females, identified as Baldus, Dunn and a minor unnamed in the affidavit.
The four suspects allegedly took beverages from a refrigerator and smashed multiple glass display cases in the store. At one point they also took blue medical masks from one of the damaged display cases, according to the affidavit.
In the video Frey allegedly could be seen pouring what appeared to be hand sanitizer on one of the shelves, while other suspects knocked over shelves.
Frey and other suspects allegedly spent time attempting to spread accelerants, including hand sanitizer and a can of what appeared to be Red Bull.
According to the charges, the footage also showed Frey lighting a fire.
Frey was identified after the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives released images to news media June 5 seeking tips from the public.
On June 8 investigators obtained a warrant to arrest Frey and search his residence. At Frey’s residence agents allegedly observed an unoccupied vehicle registered to Baldus. Upon reviewing registration information the agents determined Baldus closely resembled one of the women in the surveillance footage.
While agents were searching Frey’s residence, he returned, along with a group of people including Baldus, Dunn and the minor suspect.
Agents spoke with the minor, who allegedly confirmed she was with Baldus, Dunn and Frey in the Great Health and Nutrition store.
