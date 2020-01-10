Police confiscated more 60 birds from a pair of Ramsey residents charged with using them for cock fighting.
Tina Mylisa Xiong, 38, faces one felony count of cruelty to animals and one misdemeanor count of overworking or mistreating animals. Jeff Tong Khue Yang, 37, faces one felony count of cruelty to animals using them to fight, one felony count of cruelty to animals and one misdemeanor count of overworking or mistreating animals.
On June 26, 2019, a Ramsey officer responded to a residence on 159th Lane Northwest in Ramsey on reports of a noise complaint regarding a rooster, according to the criminal complaint.
No one responded to the officer’s knocks, but she reportedly heard roosters crowing and saw numerous animal cages and several birds running around with missing feathers and open wounds. The officer sent photos of the birds to the Animal Humane Society and spoke with an investigator who agreed the birds were not receiving proper care.
Two officers later attempted to make contact with the property owners but were unsuccessful. The allegedly found approximately 20 roosters and 10 chickens running loose and additional birds individually caged inside a detached garage.
Officers noted several indicators that the birds had been used in fights, including missing feathers, removed spurs, fresh injuries and being housed in individual cages, the charges say.
On July 1, 2019, officers executed a search warrant and found numerous items that indicated cockfighting, such as bags of bird feathers used to protect wounds, steroids, antibiotics and a container of beaks used by cockfighters to glue onto birds with damaged beaks, according to the complaint.
Officers also found a box full of hand-painted rooster figures and two DVDs with recordings of cock fights, the charges say.
Xiong spoke with officers via the telephone on July 2, 2019, saying he owned the birds but didn’t know about the rooster ordinance. She claimed they were only used for food. Yang claimed the birds were used for fishing lures and that the medications helped the hens lay eggs, according to the complaint.
A total of 61 birds were removed from the property and examined; 47 were considered underweight, and four of those died within a few days of being removed.
