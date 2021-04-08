The Ramsey Police Department will acquire a mine resistant ambush protection vehicle for only the cost of shipping thanks to funds from the state Law Enforcement Support Office.
This type of armored vehicle is typically used by the military to transport soldiers into high-threat areas, because it protects those inside from bullets and explosions. Last month the City Council voted 6-1 to accept the vehicle, with Council Member Ryan Heineman dissenting.
The Police Department plans to use the vehicle as an armored rescue vehicle and expects to need it five to eight times a year.
“This is a piece of protective equipment, similar to our body armor,” Police Chief Jeff Katers said. “Its intended purpose is to protect our officers.”
With funding from the Law Enforcement Support Office 1033 program, in which the department has participated for over 15 years, the department will pay only the $4,950 shipping cost, according to Katers. That will come out of the Police Department’s current budget. The vehicle is valued at $824,000.
The vehicle does not have any mounted weapons, Katers said.
“I don’t think it’s necessarily good planning to say, ‘It can’t happen in Ramsey,’” Katers said. “I realize it may look scary to some folks, but we do have a functional need for this piece of equipment.”
The armored vehicle is expected to be used for the following reasons:
• Protecting officers in the event of an armed person inside a building or vehicle.
• Driving through up to 3 feet of water, or over large debris in a disaster.
• Allowing officers to get closer to armed subjects and stay safe.
• Giving officers cover in active shooter situations.
• Being used with the Fire Department for rescue operations during natural disasters.
• Helping emergency personnel reach residents when a roadway is underwater or covered in debris.
• Assisting other agencies with high-threat incidents.
At armed shooter situations across the country, Katers said, officers often arrive on scene in similar vehicles.
“These other communities are prepared for something that happens,” he said. “I hope we never have to use this piece of equipment, but we unfortunately have had to use them in the past.”
The vehicle needs to be used by law enforcement, but police could drive the vehicle with firefighters — or anyone who is needed — in the back in the event of a natural disaster, Sgt. Kyle Hemmerich said.
“We can work with them,” Hemmerich said. “As long as we’re in control of it, it’s fine.”
The Law Enforcement Support Office doesn’t include training for law enforcement to learn how to use the vehicle, but Hemmerich said the National Guard offers free training, and a private business offers a “relatively cheap” training as well.
The department plans to have the armored vehicle painted to look more like a squad car. Elk River and Anoka have similar vehicles, which they’ve painted to better match their fleet, Hemmerich said. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office also has an armored vehicle.
Hemmerich expects the vehicle to last at least 20-30 years with the department.
When the Police Department decides to get rid of the vehicle, it will be returned to the program so it can be offered to other agencies, Hemmerich said.
“As long as we use it the right way as intended, if it blows up for some reason from old age, then it’s no cost,” Hemmerich said. “We don’t have to repair it before we give it back or anything like that.”
