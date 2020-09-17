A 21-year-old man is charged with causing more than $1,000 in damage to a Ramsey pawn shop.
Orlando Lionel Holden, of Ramsey, faces one felony count of first-degree criminal damage to property.
On April 6 Ramsey police were dispatched to Twin Cities Pawn on a burglary-in-progress alarm, according to the criminal complaint.
Upon arrival, officers found the glass front door had been shattered. A brick was found on the ground nearby. The damage was calculated at $1,300.62, according to the complaint.
Staff showed officers the surveillance footage, which allegedly showed Holden break the front door.
Holden allegedly went to the firearms but found they were locked. He then reportedly looked at the camera.
Staff members identified Holden as a man who had applied for a job, but did not get it. He also allegedly had a dispute over a transaction.
On April 7 officers spoke with Holden over the phone. He admitted to throwing a rock through the front door and told officers he was upset because the shop did not hire him and did not return his Xbox, according to the complaint.
~Compiled by Connor Cummiskey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.