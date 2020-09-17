siren police generic.jpg
File photo

A 21-year-old man is charged with causing more than $1,000 in damage to a Ramsey pawn shop.

Orlando Lionel Holden, of Ramsey, faces one felony count of first-degree criminal damage to property.

On April 6 Ramsey police were dispatched to Twin Cities Pawn on a burglary-in-progress alarm, according to the criminal complaint.

Upon arrival, officers found the glass front door had been shattered. A brick was found on the ground nearby. The damage was calculated at $1,300.62, according to the complaint.

Staff showed officers the surveillance footage, which allegedly showed Holden break the front door.

Holden allegedly went to the firearms but found they were locked. He then reportedly looked at the camera.

Staff members identified Holden as a man who had applied for a job, but did not get it. He also allegedly had a dispute over a transaction.

On April 7 officers spoke with Holden over the phone. He admitted to throwing a rock through the front door and told officers he was upset because the shop did not hire him and did not return his Xbox, according to the complaint.

~Compiled by Connor Cummiskey

