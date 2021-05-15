siren ut

A 27-year-old Ramsey man is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct following a victim’s recently filed report.

According to the criminal complaint, a man told the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division that Patrick Cooke had spent years sexually abusing him when the victim was a minor.

The victim told investigators the sexual assault happened nearly every time he saw Cooke.

Investigators spoke to Cooke, who admitted to sexually abusing the victim from the beginning of 2006 through the end of 2014, the charges say.

Cooke is scheduled for his first appearance in court on July 23.

