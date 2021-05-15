A 27-year-old Ramsey man is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct following a victim’s recently filed report.
According to the criminal complaint, a man told the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division that Patrick Cooke had spent years sexually abusing him when the victim was a minor.
The victim told investigators the sexual assault happened nearly every time he saw Cooke.
Investigators spoke to Cooke, who admitted to sexually abusing the victim from the beginning of 2006 through the end of 2014, the charges say.
Cooke is scheduled for his first appearance in court on July 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.