A 62-year-old Ramsey man is charged with molesting a girl for years when she was under 13.
Brian Joseph Nustvold faces one felony count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one felony count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
On Oct. 25, 2019, a 15-year-old girl disclosed that she was allegedly sexually abused by Nustvold to a forensic nurse, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim reported Nustvold abused her when she was between the ages of 8 and 12 while they lived in Ramsey.
Nustvold allegedly would take her on errands, during which he drove her to an isolated location. There he reportedly raped the girl.
The victim reported three specific incidents including one where he took her to a Home Depot.
In a post-Miranda interview Nustvold denied any sexual abuse or ever taking the victim to a Home Depot, according to the complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.