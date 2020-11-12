A 34-year-old Ramsey man is charged with having sex with a teenage girl.
Christopher George Lazaroff faces one felony count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two felony counts of electronic solicitation of a child.
On Oct. 30 the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Lazaroff allegedly had engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the child on Facebook, according to the criminal complaint. Before he was arrested, Lazaroff allegedly admitted to sending the messages.
The child told officers she was a willing participant and did not want to discuss it further, the charges say.
In a post-Miranda statement Lazaroff said the child had told him no one wanted her and she was ugly, according to the complaint. He said that led to him complimenting and touching her, and eventually the pair was having sex regularly, according to the charges.
