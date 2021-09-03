ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 23 in the 13900 block of Yukon Street NW bikes were stolen.
• On Aug. 23 in the 14500 block of Martin Court NW statues were stolen.
Assault
• On Aug. 24 in the 1600 block o 155th Avenue NW a woman was arrested for domestic assault.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 17 in the 800 block of Fremont Street residential burglary was reported.
• On Aug. 16 in the 2900 block of Cutters Grove Avenue packages were stolen.
• On Aug. 20 in the 700 block of West Main Street theft was reported.
• On Aug. 20 in the 3100 block of Rum River Way theft was reported.
• On Aug. 22 in the 500 block of Greenhaven Road theft was reported.
Assault
• On Aug. 18 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Aug. 17 in the 700 block of West Main Street a man was arrested for drug possession.
• On Aug. 19 in the 2100 block of Ferry Street a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 22 at Seventh Avenue and North Street a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and drinking underage.
Property damage
• On Aug. 16 in the 2800 block of Verndale Avenue vandalism was reported.
• On Aug. 18 in the 100 block of Calhoun Street property was damaged.
• On Aug. 20 at Highway 10 and Fourth Avenue property was damaged.
• On Aug. 20 in the 3300 block of Colfax Avenue property was damaged.
• On Aug. 21 in the 400 block of Douglas Street two vehicles had their tires slashed.
• On Aug. 21 in the 700 block of West Main Street a hit-and-run crash was reported.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 20 in the 10800 block of University Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for receiving stolen property, fifth-degree drug possession, possession of hypodermic needles and driving after suspension.
• On Aug. 20 in the 11600 block of Ulysses Street NE a female was arrested for felony theft and gross misdemeanor obstruction of justice.
• On Aug. 20 in the 4500 block of 123rd Court NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 20 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE a stolen vehicle out of White Bear Lake was recovered.
• On Aug. 20 in the 8600 block of Tyler Street NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On Aug. 20 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE there was a delayed report of a stolen bicycle.
• On Aug. 21 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE a window of a vehicle was broken out, and a purse was stolen from inside.
• On Aug. 21 in the 4100 block of Ball Road NE a Hyundai Sonata left unlocked with the keys still inside was stolen.
• On Aug. 21 in the 11200 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle that resulted in property damage.
• On Aug. 22 in the 4200 block of 121st Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 22 in the 9900 block of Polk Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 22 in the 1500 block of 123rd Lane NE keys were stolen.
• On Aug. 23 in the 3200 block of 92nd Lane NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 23 in the 4000 block of 85th Lane NE a purse was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 23 in the 11300 block of Jefferson Street NE a juvenile female was robbed by multiple male suspects.
• On Aug. 26 in the 4400 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE there was a theft from a business.
Property damage
• On Aug. 20 in the 900 block of 104th Lane NE a mailbox was damaged.
• On Aug. 22 at the intersection of 113th Avenue NE and Club West Parkway NE an individual was arrested for fleeing officers on foot and for providing officers with false information after being involved in a single-vehicle crash.
• On Aug. 23 in the 12800 block of Chisholm Street NE property was damaged during a verbal domestic incident.
• On Aug. 24 in the 1600 block of 93rd Lane NE criminal property damage was reported.
Assault
• On Aug. 24 in the 12800 block of Central Avenue NE a domestic assault was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On Aug. 20 at the intersection of 93rd Lane NE and Highway 10 NE a driver, who was pulled over for expired registration, was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 21 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and Central Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 23 in the 0 block of 109th Avenue NE an individual was arrested during a traffic stop for possession of drug paraphernalia and hypodermic needles.
• On Aug. 23 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE a male was arrested for having an outstanding warrant and for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
• On Aug. 23 in the 00 block of 118th Avenue NE drug paraphernalia was found.
• On Aug. 23 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for felony fifth-degree possession of marijuana, as well as a firearms violation, having no proof of insurance and driving after suspension.
• On Aug. 24 in the 3000 block of Lakes Parkway NE drug paraphernalia, including needles, was located, collected by an officer and placed into evidence for destruction.
• On Aug. 24 in the 9400 block of Baltimore Street NE a driver was arrested for DWI refusal and having an outstanding warrant.
Miscellaneous
• On Aug. 23 in the 9100 block of Washington Street NE a male was found dead in his basement.
• On Aug. 24 in the 1600 block of 125th Lane NE a male was found dead.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 17 in the 5100 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 17 in the 800 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 17 in the 4100 block of University Avenue NE license plates were stolen.
• On Aug. 17 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 19 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 19 in the 5000 block of Seventh Street NE there was an attempted garage burglary.
• On Aug. 19 in the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop there was an attempted theft of a vehicle.
• On Aug. 22 in the 4600 block of University Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 22 in the 4300 block of Sixth Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 23 in the 4200 block of Fourth Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 23 in the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a cash register.
Property damage
• On Aug. 23 in the 4800 block of Jefferson Street NE property was damaged.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 19 in the 9900 block of Redwood Street NW residential burglary was reported.
• On Aug. 19 in the 3400 block of 129th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Aug. 19 in the 10900 block of Flora Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Aug. 21 in the 10400 block of Partridge Street NW mail was stolen.
• On Aug. 21 in the 1600 block of 119th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On Aug. 21 in the 11600 block of Raven Street NW theft was reported.
• On Aug. 22 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a robbery was reported.
• On Aug. 22 in the 2700 block of Main Street NW theft was reported.
• On Aug. 22 in the 3000 block of Main Street NW theft was reported.
• On Aug. 23 in the 10700 block of Hanson Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Aug. 23 in the 3100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Aug. 24 in the 11400 block of Foley Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Aug. 24 in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Aug. 24 in the 9700 block of Butternut Street NW residential burglary was reported.
• On Aug. 25 in the 13100 block of Hanson Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Aug. 25 in the 2800 block of 113th Avenue NW residential burglary was reported.
• On Aug. 25 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 25 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a bicycle was stolen.
Assault
• On Aug. 19 in the 10600 block of Tamarack Street NW assault was reported.
• On Aug. 21 in the 11200 block of Osage Street NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Aug. 21 at 119th Avenue NW and Woodbine Street NW a driver was arrested for DWI refusal.
• On Aug. 21 at Highway 10 NW and Main Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 21 at Highway 10 NW and Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 22 in the 9200 block of Springbrook Drive NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 24 at Highway 10 NW and Main Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Aug. 19 in the 12600 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On Aug. 20 in the 12000 block of Flamingo Street NW property was damaged.
• On Aug. 20 in the 12000 block of Ibis Street NW property was damaged.
• On Aug. 20 in the 12000 block of Eagle Street NW property was damaged.
• On Aug. 20 in the 12000 block of Flamingo Street NW property was damaged.
• On Aug. 20 in the 1500 block of 120th Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On Aug. 20 in the 1500 block of 120th Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On Aug. 20 in the 2300 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On Aug. 21 at Main Street NW and Coon Creek Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On Aug. 23 in the 11200 block of Hanson Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On Aug. 25 in the 2800 block of 113th Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On Aug. 25 in the 10600 block of Hummingbird Street NW property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On Aug. 19 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and East River Road NW a suspect fled police in a vehicle.
• On Aug. 20 at 99th Avenue NW and Quince Street NW a suspect fled police in a vehicle.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 22 in the 19000 block of Jackson Street NE theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Aug. 25 in the 24300 block of Highway 65 NE two catalytic converters were stolen.
Assault
• On Aug. 24 in the 22500 block of Yancy Street NE a woman was arrested for domestic assault.
Property damage
• On Aug. 22 in the 19000 block of Jackson Street NE a vehicle window was broken.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 18 in the 1600 block of 68th Avenue NE there was a report of stolen firearms.
• On Aug. 19 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a male reported that he found his stolen vehicle and it had several bullet holes in it from being involved in a shooting in Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department was notified about the vehicle.
• On Aug. 19 in the 1300 block of 53rd Avenue NE there was a report of a first-degree burglary and thefts from multiple vehicles when a suspect entered a garage and stole three handicap parking permits from the vehicles parked inside the garage.
• On Aug. 19 in the 1200 block of 72nd Avenue NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On Aug. 20 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was arrested for a theft, property damage and obstruction of justice.
• On Aug. 20 in the 5400 block of Main Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a company vehicle.
• On Aug. 20 in the 1000 block of Osborne Road NE a headlight was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 21 in the 600 block of Kimball Street NE a residential burglary occurred.
• On Aug. 22 in the 7300 block of Van Buren Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 22 in the 7300 block of Able Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 23 in the 7000 block of University Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Aug. 23 in the 6400 block of University Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 23 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE there was a theft.
Property damage
• On Aug. 18 in the 7400 block of Central Avenue NE a male damaged a vehicle when he tampered with it.
• On Aug. 20 in the 5600 block of Hackmann Avenue NE property was vandalized.
• On Aug. 20 in the 600 block of Bennett Drive NE a fire occurred.
• On Aug. 20 in the 5200 block of Third Street NE two tires were slashed on a vehicle.
• On Aug. 21 in the 5000 block of Third Street NE there was a fire at an apartment complex.
Assault
• On Aug. 18 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE there was a delayed report of an assault in a parking lot.
• On Aug. 20 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE there was a fifth-degree assault report from an employee at a business.
• On Aug. 22 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an individual was arrested for an assault that was motivated by bias.
• On Aug. 22 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a woman was assaulted by her brother, who was arrested.
DWI, drugs
• On Aug. 21 in the 5600 block of Hackmann Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI after striking a stop sign and leaving the site of the crash.
• On Aug. 21 in the 6200 block of University Avenue NE a female driver was arrested for second-degree DWI after she was pulled over for failure to maintain a lane.
• On Aug. 21 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE narcotics were found, collected by an officer and sent for destruction.
• On Aug. 22 at the intersection of Satellite Lane NE and Third Street NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and cited for driving after revocation.
• On Aug. 23 in the 6400 block of East River Road NE a female was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and driving after cancellation.
Miscellaneous
• On Aug. 19 in the 7100 block of University Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On Aug. 23 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a male was found dead. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Anoka County Criminal Investigative Division were notified of the death.
• On Aug. 24 in the 1200 block of Onondaga Street NE a woman was found unresponsive by a dispatched officer and was not breathing. Life saving measures were attempted, but the woman was declared dead. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Anoka County Criminal Investigative Division were notified of the death.
• On Aug. 24 in the 7400 block of 7400 block of West Circle NE a male was found dead. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office was notified of the death.
• On Aug. 24 in the 6000 block of Fifth Street NE a fire occurred.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 20 in the 3200 block of Interlachen Drive NE a wallet and garage door opener were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On Aug. 20 in the 100 block of 178th Avenue NE a cooler was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On Aug. 21 in the 1300 block of McKay Drive NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Aug. 22 in the 17600 block of Central Avenue NE a duffel bag was stolen from a vehicle that had its window broken.
• On Aug. 23 in the 16800 block of Highway 65 NE a Sea-Doo and a trailer were stolen.
• On Aug. 25 in the 2100 block of Soderville Drive NE knives and change were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On Aug. 26 16800 of Highway 65 NE a catalytic converter was stolen off an RV.
Assault
• On Aug. 20 in the 15400 block of Highway 65 NE a man was arrested for assault.
DWI/Drugs
• On Aug. 20 at 175th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for DWI refusal.
• On Aug. 26 in the 1400 block of Constance Boulevard NE a man was arrested for third-degree DWI. His blood test showed his BAC was at .234.
NOWTHEN
DWI/Drugs
• On Aug. 21 in the 18800 block of Brought Street NW a man was arrested for drug possession.
OAK GROVE
Property damage
• On Aug. 23 in the 18900 block of Cedar Drive NW a building was vandalized.
• On Aug. 24 in the 18900 block of Lake George Boulevard NW a church was vandalized.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 15 on 150th Lane NW theft was reported.
• On Aug. 16 on Alpine Drive NW 10 air conditioners to be used for scrap metal were stolen overnight.
Assault
• On Aug. 17 on Limonite Street NW a juvenile was arrested for domestic assault.
DWI/Drugs
• On Aug. 13 at Hematite Street NW and 146th Circle NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 17 in the 7400 block of Highway 10 NW a driver was arrested for DWI.
Property damage
• On Aug. 14 in the 5900 block of 144th Circle NW an unknown person egged the victim’s home.
• On Aug. 17 in the 7600 block of Sunwood Drive NW a vehicle was damaged while parked in a ramp.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 20 in the 7700 block of Lakeview Lane NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 20 in the 400 block of Manor Drive NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 25 in the 500 block of Manor Drive NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 25 in the 7700 block of Highway 65 NE a robbery occurred.
• On Aug. 25 in the 8100 block of Fillmore Street NE there was a burglary of items in a shed at a home.
Property damage
• On Aug. 25 in the 7800 block of Highway 65 NE property was damaged.
Assault
• On Aug. 25 in the 8000 block of McKinley Street NE a domestic assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On Aug. 25 in the 7700 block of Highway 65 NE an individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Miscellaneous
• On Aug. 21 in the 600 block of Osborne Road NE an elderly female died of natural causes.
• On Aug. 26 in the 7800 block of Quincy Street NE an adult female died of natural causes.
• On Aug. 26 in the 600 block of 82nd Avenue NE there was a tree fire in the backyard of a home.
The St. Francis Police Department did not submit reports in time for publication this week.
