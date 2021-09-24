ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 10 in the 13500 block of Jay Street NW theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported.
• On Sept. 10 in the 13500 block of Jay Street NW a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Sept. 10 in the 1700 block of 148th Avenue NW a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Sept. 11 in the 16300 block of Country Parkway a purse was stolen from a vehicle.
DWI/Drugs
• On Sept. 14 in the 3400 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Sept. 16 in the 2200 block of 141st Lane NW a driver was arrested for DWI.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 7 in the 2900 block of Cutters Grove Avenue a suspect stole gas and grilled cheese sandwiches from a gas station.
• On Sept. 10 in the 500 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard theft was reported.
• On Sept. 12 in the 2900 block of Cutters Grove Avenue theft was reported.
• On Sept. 11 in the 300 block of Coolidge Street theft was reported.
Assault
• On Sept. 6 in the 800 block of West Garfield Street domestic assault was reported.
• On Sept. 6 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue assault was reported.
• On Sept. 11 in the 2700 block of 11th Avenue domestic assault was reported.
• On Sept. 11 in the 500 block of East River Road assault was reported.
• On Sept. 12 in the 200 block of Clay Street a man was arrested for domestic assault.
DWI/Drugs
• On Sept. 8 in the 3700 block of Seventh Avenue drugs were found in a child’s backpack.
• On Sept. 9 in the 1300 block of Seventh Avenue drugs were found in a vehicle.
• On Sept. 12 at Highway 10 NW and Armstrong Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Sept. 7 in the 700 block of Washington Street property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On Sept. 10 in the 10 block of Maple Lane a suspect was charged with obstructing the legal process.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 7 in the 700 block of 47th Avenue NE in Hilltop there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 7 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a misdemeanor theft occurred.
• On Sept. 8 in the 700 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 8 in the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 8 in the 4400 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 8 in the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE an individual was arrested during a traffic stop for possession of a stolen vehicle, a replica firearm and drug paraphernalia, and for having an outstanding felony warrant.
• On Sept. 10 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a gross misdemeanor theft occurred.
• On Sept. 10 in the 4400 block of Reservoir Boulevard NE a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 13 in the 600 block of 39th Avenue NE there were thefts from multiple vehicles parked in a secure lot.
• On Sept. 13 in the 500 block of 38th Avenue NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On Sept. 13 in the 3800 block of Third Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 13 in the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE a juvenile male was arrested for stealing and possession of a stolen vehicle, careless driving and for having no driver’s license.
Property damage
• On Sept. 8 in the 1200 block of Circle Terrace Boulevard NE property was damaged.
• On Sept. 11 in the 4100 block of Central Avenue NE vandalism was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On Sept. 8 in the 4300 block of Fifth Street NE a Minneapolis adult male driver, who was slumped over in his vehicle, was arrested for DWI.
• On Sept. 9 in the 4400 block of Third Street NE a Minneapolis adult male driver was arrested for DUI after being involved in a crash.
• On Sept. 9 at the intersection of 52nd Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a Fridley adult male driver was arrested for DWI during a traffic stop.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 9 in the 9400 block of Foley Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Sept. 9 in the 11300 block of Partridge Street NW a bicycle was stolen.
• On Sept. 9 in the 11300 block of Xeon Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Sept. 9 in the 9900 block of Bluebird Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Sept. 10 in the 10 block of 106th Avenue NW residential burglary was reported.
• On Sept. 10 in the 11800 block of Vintage Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Sept. 11 in the 11500 block of Robinson Drive NW theft was reported.
• On Sept. 11 in the 11200 block of Robinson Drive NW burglary, domestic assault and a stolen vehicle were reported.
• On Sept. 11 in the 11000 block of Robinson Drive NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 11 in the 10 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 11 in the 2900 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Sept. 11 in the 2800 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Sept. 12 in the 2100 block of 112th Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 12 in the 3500 block of Main Street NW theft was reported.
• On Sept. 13 in the 11300 block of Dogwood Street NW theft was reported.
• On Sept. 14 in the 11100 block of Cottonwood Street NW residential burglary was reported.
• On Sept. 14 in the 400 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Sept. 15 in the 11300 block of Partridge Street NW a vehicle was stolen.
Assault
• On Sept. 11 in the 12300 block of Drake Street NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On Sept. 11 in the 3800 block of 119th Avenue NW assault was reported.
• On Sept. 14 in the 10800 block of Cottonwood Street NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Sept. 15 in the 3900 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Sept. 10 in the 11300 block of Dogwood Street NW a suspect was arrested for controlled substance possession.
• On Sept. 11 at 127th Avenue NW and Shenandoah Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for underage drinking and driving.
• On Sept. 13 in the 9900 block of Butternut Street NW drugs were reported.
• On Sept. 14 at Highway 10 NW and Main Street NW a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On Sept. 15 in the 9900 block of Bluebird Street NW drugs were reported.
• On Sept. 15 in the 1500 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Sept. 9 in the 2000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On Sept. 9 in the 1200 block of Egret Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On Sept. 10 in the 300 block of 105th Avenue NW property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On Sept. 11 in the 400 block of 109th Avenue NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 13 in the 24300 block of Highway 65 NE tools were stolen from an unsecured bed of a pickup truck.
• On Sept. 15 in the 1500 block of Viking Boulevard NE a boat was stolen.
Assault
• On Sept. 12 in the 2000 block of University Avenue NE assault was reported.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 8 in the 5100 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred. The suspect was trespassed from the property.
• On Sept. 8 in the 200 block of Satellite Lane NE there was a report of a second-degree burglary, felony theft and fourth-degree property damage to a doorway.
• On Sept. 9 in the 1200 block of 73H Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Sept. 9 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 10 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE an adult male and female were arrested for mail theft, possession of burglary tools, fifth-degree drug possession and/or having outstanding warrants after they were found stealing from mailboxes and the investigation revealed additional crimes.
• On Sept. 10 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an individual was cited for a theft.
• On Sept. 11 in the 1600 block of North Innsbruck Drive NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 11 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Sept. 11 in the 7100 block of University Avenue NE a theft was reported.
• On Sept. 12 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 13 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen during a third-degree burglary.
• On Sept. 13 in the 5300 block of Monroe Street NE there was a delayed report of a burglary at a business.
• On Sept. 13 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a purse was stolen.
• On Sept. 14 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 14 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a woman reported having her keys stolen from her hands by a male, who then stole her vehicle.
• On Sept. 14 in the 5400 block of Seventh Street NE cash was stolen from inside an apartment.
Property damage
• On Sept. 8 in the 0 block of 77th Way NE graffiti on a wall of a building was reported.
• On Sept. 8 in the 800 block of Osborne Road NE there was an arson incident where a playground area was set fire. No suspects were located.
• On Sept. 12 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a vehicle was vandalized.
Assault
• On Sept. 8 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE two individuals were victims of a domestic assault by their two adult daughters.
• On Sept. 9 in the 6000 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE a school resource officer witnessed a fight. All parties were separated.
• On Sept. 9 in the 5000 block of Hughes Avenue NE a male was arrested for fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, fifth-degree assault, theft and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• On Sept. 11 in the 200 block of Liberty Street NE a domestic assault and robbery were reported. The suspect left prior to officers’ arrival.
• On Sept. 11 in the 1600 block of 68th Avenue NE a male was involved in a domestic assault against a female. The male suspect left prior to officers’ arrival.
• On Sept. 11 in the 5600 block of Polk Street NE an adult male was arrested for a domestic assault.
• On Sept. 12 in the 7000 block of University Avenue NE an assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On Sept. 9 at the intersection of 53rd Avenue NE and Seventh Street NE a male driver, who was pulled over for failing to stop for a stop sign, was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and third-degree test refusal.
• On Sept. 12 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE two individuals were arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after being found passed out in a vehicle parked in a parking lot.
• On Sept. 12 in the 7600 block of University Avenue NE a passed out male was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and hypodermic needles.
• On Sept. 14 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI after being pulled over for having no headlights on.
Miscellaneous
• On Sept. 11 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a Fridley police officer was flagged down by an anonymous citizen who stated he had information that there was a stolen vehicle, possibly in the area, with multiple armed suspects and that they may be heading to Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department was advised of the tip.
• On Sept. 11 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Interstate 694 a driver was arrested during a traffic stop for possession of a pistol without a permit and possession of a firearm while having an assault weapon conviction for a crime of violence.
• On Sept. 12 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a fire occurred.
• On Sept. 12 in the 6100 block of Starlite Boulevard NE a fire occurred.
• On Sept. 12 in the 5900 block of East River Road NE an officer was dispatched to a medical call. Upon arrival, the officer found a female not breathing and unresponsive. The woman was declared dead. The Midwest Medical Examiner and Anoka County Criminal Investigative Division detectives responded to the scene.
• On Sept. 14 in the 6400 block of Dellwood Drive NE there was a medical call for an elderly woman who was not breathing. Officers declared the woman dead upon arrival.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 11 in the 3200 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW hay was stolen from a yard.
• On Sept. 13 in the 14600 block of Highway 65 NE some harvested crops were stolen.
DWI/Drugs
• On Sept. 10 in the 17500 block of Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Sept. 14 at Bunker Lake Boulevard and Johnson Street NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Sept. 15 at Highway 65 NE and Constance Boulevard NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Sept. 16 in the 14900 block of Durant Street NE a man was found with meth and marijuana in his pockets.
NOWTHEN
Assault
• In the 22400 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW assault was reported.
Property damage
• On Sept. 12 in the 19300 block of Uranium Street NW a trail camera was damaged.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 11 in the 21200 block of Old Lake George Boulevard NW two generators were stolen from a pickup truck.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 3 in the 8300 block of Highway 10 NW a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Sept. 4 in the 8300 block of Highway 10 NW a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Sept. 7 in the 5400 block of 144th Way NW theft was reported.
• On Sept. 8 in the 8000 block of 146th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Sept. 9 in the 8300 block of Highway 10 NW theft was reported.
• On Sept. 9 in the 9000 block of 167th Lane NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On Sept. 7 in the 7500 block of 146th Avenue NW domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Sept. 4 in the 14000 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Sept. 4 in the 15500 block of Yakima Street NW a mailbox was damaged.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 10 in the 23300 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On Sept. 10 in the 3300 block of Bridge Street NW a woman reported she was attacked by four people.
DWI/Drugs
• On Sept. 14 in the 4400 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fifth-degree drugs.
• On Sept. 14 in the 4000 block of 233rd Avenue NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Sept. 12 in the 4800 block of 241st Avenue NW property was damaged.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 10 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a residential garage.
• On Sept. 12 in the 8100 block of Pleasant View Drive NE a motorcycle was stolen.
• On Sept. 13 in the 7900 block of Pleasant View Drive NE a residential burglary occurred.
• On Sept. 14 in the 900 block of County Road 10 NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 15 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE there was a residential burglary.
• On Sept. 16 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a suspicious vehicle was located that had a stolen license plate.
Property damage
• On Sept. 12 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On Sept. 13 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE property was damaged.
• On Sept. 13 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE there was a fifth-degree assault.
• On Sept. 15 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On Sept. 15 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On Sept. 15 in the 900 block of County Road 10 NE property was damaged.
• On Sept. 16 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Osborne Road NE property was damaged.
Assault
• On Sept. 10 in the 800 block of 83rd Avenue NE an assault was reported.
The Blaine Police Department did not provide reports in time for publication this week.
