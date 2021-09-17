ANDOVER

Theft, burglary

• On Sept. 3 at Xeon Street and 169th Avenue NW lumber was stolen from a construction site.

• On Sept. 5 in the 2300 block of 149th Avenue NW a catalytic converter was stolen.

• On Sept. 6 in the 10 block of 177th Avenue NW an unsecured generator was stolen from a yard.

• On Sept. 7 in the 13400 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a vehicle with its keys inside was stolen from a parking lot.

• On Sept. 8 in the 14200 block of Thrush Street NW a catalytic converter was stolen.

• On Sept. 8 in the 2300 block of Veterans Memorial Drive a catalytic converter was stolen.

Assault

• On Sept. 6 in the 1000 block of Andover Boulevard NW a man was arrested for domestic assault.

• On Sept. 9 in the 13700 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW assault was reported.

DWI/Drugs

• On Sept. 6 at 155th Avenue and Seventh Avenue NW a man was arrested for meth possession.

• On Sept. 7 at Verdin Street NW and 167th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

Property damage

• On Sept. 4 in the 15400 block of Wintergreen Street NW trash cans were vandalized.

• On Sept. 8 in the 2200 block of 141st Avenue NW a garage door was damaged.

ANOKA

Theft, burglary

• On Aug. 30 in the 1300 block of Highway 10 a vehicle was stolen.

• On Aug. 30 in the 200 block of Yoho Drive a catalytic converter was stolen.

• On Aug. 31 in the 200 block of Harrison Street theft was reported.

• On Aug. 31 at Eighth Avenue and South Street a vehicle was stolen.

• On Sept. 1 in the 1700 block of River Avenue robbery was reported.

• On Sept. 2 in the 700 block of Birch Street a bicycle was stolen.

• On Sept. 2 in the 1000 block of Lincoln Street a package was stolen.

• On Sept. 2 in the 1000 block of Cross Street a vehicle was stolen.

• On Sept. 2 in the 800 block of Benton Street mail was stolen.

• On Sept. 3 in the 1100 block of West McKinley Street a license plate was stolen.

• On Sept. 3 in the 2600 block of Cutters Grove Avenue a vehicle was stolen.

Assault

• On Aug. 31 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue assault was reported.

• On Aug. 31 in the 400 block of Douglas Street domestic assault was reported.

• On Sept. 2 in the 2800 block of Greenhaven Road assault was reported.

• On Sept. 2 in the 1800 block of Sixth Avenue a woman was hit in the arm with an airsoft gun pellet.

• On Sept. 3 in the 1000 block of Lincoln Street domestic assault was reported.

DWI/Drugs

• On Sept. 5 at Ninth Avenue and Monroe Street a man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, fleeing police in a vehicle, obstructing the legal process and driving after suspension.

• On Sept. 5 in the 200 block of East Main Street a woman was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession.

Property damage

• On Aug. 30 in the 2700 block of Fourth Avenue a suspect was charged with property damage, fleeing police on foot, obstructing the legal process and tampering with a vehicle.

• On Sept. 1 in the 1100 block of Queens Lane property was damaged.

• On Sept. 1 in the 1900 block of Ferry Street property was damaged.

• On Sept. 5 in the 2200 block of State Avenue vandalism was reported.

• On Sept. 5 in the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue vandalism was reported.

Miscellaneous

• On Sept. 1 at Pleasant Street and Fourth Avenue a driver fled police in a vehicle.

BLAINE

Theft, burglary

• On Sept. 3 in the 200 block of 99th Avenue NE a theft was reported.

• On Sept. 3 in the 200 block of 92nd Avenue NE there was a theft.

• On Sept. 3 in the 1500 block of 93rd Lane NE there was a delayed report of thefts from multiple work tucks in a parking lot.

• On Sept. 4 in the 13000 block of Legacy Creek Parkway NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Sept. 4 in the 1400 block of 91st Avenue NE a trailer was stolen.

• On Sept. 4 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE there was a delayed report of a theft.

• On Sept. 5 in the 2000 block of 128th Lane NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Sept. 5 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE a bicycle was stolen.

• On Sept. 5 in the 13100 block of Quail Creek Drive NE there was an attempted catalytic converter theft.

• On Sept. 5 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Sept. 5 in the 2300 block of Quail Creek Parkway NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Sept. 5 in the 700 block of 121st Lane NE an American flag with two shepherds hooks was stolen from a yard.

• On Sept. 5 in the 13000 block of Jewell Circle NE construction material was stolen.

• On Sept. 6 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft.

• On Sept. 6 in the 8600 block of Tyler Street NE there was a burglary in a detached garage where a bicycle was stolen.

• On Sept. 7 in the 4200 block of 121st Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Sept. 7 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 113th Avenue NE a vehicle fled a traffic stop and was pursued. The pursuit ended with a successful PIT maneuver. An adult male and female were arrested for fleeing officers in a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, having an outstanding warrants, and/or use of force.

• On Sept. 8 in the 100 block of 89th Avenue NE a bicycle was stolen.

• On Sept. 8 in the 10600 block of Nassau Street NE a welder was stolen from a construction site.

• On Sept. 9 in the 9400 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Sept. 9 in the 11100 block of Quincy Boulevard NE there was a residential burglary.

Property damage

• On Sept. 3 in the 1100 block of 129th Avenue NE a vehicle crashed into a mailbox. There were no injuries.

• On Sept. 4 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a fire in an unoccupied vehicle.

• On Sept. 4 in the 10300 block of Flanders Street NE property was vandalized.

• On Sept. 5 in the 12700 block of Monroe Street NE a mailbox was vandalized.

• On Sept. 5 in the 11300 block of Aberdeen Circle NE there was a garage fire.

• On Sept. 6 in the 4800 block of 104th Avenue NE a mailbox was damaged.

• On Sept. 9 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE there was a crash where one person was transported to the hospital after being injured in the crash.

• On Sept. 9 in the 11000 block of Nassau Circle NE there was a report of a house with property damage.

Assault

• On Sept. 4 in the 1500 block of 122nd Avenue NE there was a report of a domestic assault with a possible weapon. An adult male was arrested.

DWI, drugs

• On Sept. 3 in the 11500 block of Central Avenue NE an adult female was cited for drinking and driving while being under the age of 21.

• On Sept. 4 in the 11400 block of 93rd Lane NE an adult female driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and having an open bottle.

• On Sept. 4 at the intersection of 89th Avenue NE and Naples Street NE an adult female was arrested for fifth-degree possession of drugs, having an outstanding warrant, providing false information to police officers, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving after suspension, and storing methamphetamine paraphernalia in a vehicle.

• On Sept. 3 in the 800 block of Paul Parkway NE officers responded to a possible overdose.

• On Sept. 3 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of two males soliciting marijuana sales outside of a business.

• On Sept. 5 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and Polk Street NE an adult male was arrested for second-degree DWI.

• On Sept. 5 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and Polk Street NE an adult male was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Sept. 6 at the 10300 block of Lexington Avenue NE an adult female driver was arrested for third-degree DWI after she was pulled over for an illegal lane change.

• On Sept. 7 at the intersection of University NE and 104th Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for a controlled substance DUI. The driver refused to submit to testing.

• On Sept. 7 at the intersection of Jefferson Street NE and County Road 10 NE an adult male passenger was arrested for possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a vehicle.

• On Sept. 8 at the intersection of County Road 10 NE and Jefferson Street NE drug paraphernalia was located during a vehicle search.

Miscellaneous

• On Sept. 3 in the 3600 block of 92nd Avenue NE an adult male was found dead during a welfare check.

• On Sept. 4 in the 12600 block of Eldorado Court NE an individual died during a medical call.

• On Sept. 4 in the 1500 block of 127th Lane NE there was a report of a 59-year-old female who had died at a residence.

• On Sept. 6 at the intersection of Fillmore Street NE and Paul Parkway NE an adult male was arrested for possessing a pistol without a permit.

• On Sept. 7 in the 8600 block of Lincoln Street NE there was a report of an accidental discharge of a firearm.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

Theft, burglary

• On Aug. 31 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE car keys were stolen.

• On Aug. 31 in the 900 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop there was a theft.

• On Aug. 31 in the 700 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop there was a theft.

• On Aug. 31 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft.

• On Aug. 31 in the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft.

• On Sept. 2 in the 4600 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Sept. 3 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.

• On Sept. 5 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Sept. 6 in the 4200 block of Washington Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

Property damage

• On Sept. 1 in the 1300 block of Circle Terrace Boulevard NE property was damaged.

• On Sept. 4 in the 4200 block of Van Buren Street NE property damage occurred during a verbal domestic.

Assault

• On Sept. 1 in the 4600 block of Tyler Street NE a misdemeanor domestic assault and order for protection violation occurred in addition to a gross misdemeanor interference with a 911 call and misdemeanor property damage.

DWI, drugs

• On Aug. 31 in the 1000 block of Grandview Court NE a slumped over Columbia Heights male driver was arrested for DWI.

COON RAPIDS

Theft, burglary

• On Sept. 2 in the 1500 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On Sept. 3 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Sept. 4 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW theft from a vehicle and property damage were reported.

• On Sept. 5 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Sept. 6 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On Sept. 6 in the 9700 block of Palm Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.

• On Sept. 6 in the 3100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On Sept. 7 in the 1800 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.

• On Sept. 7 in the 10100 block of Foley Boulevard NW theft was reported.

• On Sept. 8 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a bicycle was stolen.

Assault

• On Sept. 2 in the 10 block of 85th Avenue NW assault was reported.

• On Sept. 3 in the 400 block of 105th Lane NW domestic assault was reported.

• On Sept. 3 in the 11300 block of Foley Boulevard NW assault was reported.

• On Sept. 3 in the 200 block of 105th Lane NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.

• On Sept. 3 in the 3500 block of River Rapids Drive NW assault was reported.

• On Sept. 4 in the 2000 block of 111th Lane NW domestic assault was reported.

• On Sept. 5 in the 12700 block of Flamingo Street NW domestic assault was reported.

• On Sept. 7 in the 11600 block of Raven Street NW domestic assault was reported.

• On Sept. 8 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW assault was reported.

DWI/Drugs

• On Sept. 3 in the 10400 block of Foley Boulevard NW drugs were reported.

• On Sept. 4 at 119th Avenue NW and Round Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

• On Sept. 4 at Foley Boulevard NW and Northdale Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.

• On Sept. 5 in the 9600 block of Foley Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for DWI.

• On Sept. 6 at East River Road NW and 87th Lane NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

Property damage

• On Sept. 2 in the 3300 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW property was damaged.

• On Sept. 3 in the 10000 block of Woodcrest Drive NW property was damaged.

• On Sept. 4 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW property was damaged.

• On Sept. 5 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW property was damaged.

• On Sept. 7 in the 12000 block of Jonquil Street NW property was damaged.

• On Sept. 7 in the 9200 block of East River Road NW property was damaged.

• On Sept. 8 in the 1600 block of 118th Lane NW property was damaged.

• On Sept. 8 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW property was damaged.

Miscellaneous

• On Sept. 2 in the 10800 block of Robinson Drive NW a driver was arrested for criminal vehicular operation.

• On Sept. 5 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and University Avenue NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.

EAST BETHEL

Theft, burglary

• On Sept. 6 in the 1500 block of Viking Boulevard NE a truck was stolen.

• On Sept. 7 in the 1200 block of 237th Avenue NE a package was stolen.

• On Sept. 7 in the 18400 block of Lexington Avenue NE tools and batteries were stolen from work vehicles.

DWI/Drugs

• On Sept. 3 in the 8300 block of 181st Avenue NE a driver was arrested for refusing to take a DWI test. The vehicle he was in was stolen out of Apple Valley.

Property damage

• On Sept. 7 in the 1100 block of 233rd Avenue NE juveniles were vandalizing a park.

FRIDLEY

Theft, burglary

• On Sept. 2 in the 6300 block of Quincy Street NE a gas card and work tools were stolen from a vehicle.

• On Sept. 3 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE a company’s truck was stolen.

• On Sept. 3 in the 5300 block of East River Road NE a trailer was stolen.

• On Sept. 3 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a shoplifter was cited for theft and arrested on an outstanding warrant.

• On Sept. 4 in the 6200 block of Jackson Street NE a garage was burglarized.

• On Sept. 4 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a bicycle and the bicycle’s lock were stolen.

• On Sept. 4 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a wallet was stolen.

• On Sept. 4 in the 700 block of 63rd Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Sept. 4 in the 7100 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Sept. 5 in the 5800 block of Central Avenue NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.

• On Sept. 5 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a bicycle was stolen.

• On Sept. 6 in the 7900 block of Riverview Terrace NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Sept. 6 in the 600 block of Kimball Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Sept. 6 in the 7900 block of Riverview Terrace NE there was a theft from a vehicle.

• On Sept. 7 in the 7200 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was stolen.

Property damage

• On Sept. 1 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE tires on a vehicle were slashed.

• On Sept. 2 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 57th Avenue NE there was a vehicle fire.

• On Sept. 3 in the 900 block of Osborne Road NE there was a report of criminal property damage at a business.

• On Sept. 5 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE there were four broken locks on multiple storage lockers. Nothing is believed to have been stolen.

• On Sept. 5 in the 5700 block of 2H Street NE a man reported that his ex-girlfriend damaged his car, but that he did not wish to pursue charges.

Assault

• On Sept. 1 in the 100 block of 61st Avenue NE an adult female was arrested for domestic assault.

• On Sept. 1 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Mississippi Street NE there was a delayed report of a domestic assault.

• On Sept. 4 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a female was arrested for second-degree domestic assault against a male.

• On Sept. 6 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE a male driver, who brandished a knife at occupants of another vehicle following a crash, was arrested for second-degree assault and obstruction of the legal process.

• On Sept. 6 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a male was involved in a domestic assault against a female who was transported to a hospital for minor injuries. The male left prior to officers’ arrival.

DWI, drugs

• On Sept. 2 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and University Avenue NE a female driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

• On Sept. 3 at the intersection of Highway 65 NE and Fireside Drive NE a male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and an alcohol abstinence restrictions violation.

• On Sept. 6 at the intersection of 57th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.

• On Sept. 6 in the 100 block of 69th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

Miscellaneous

• On Sept. 4 in the 1600 block of 73rd Avenue NE a male was involved in a gross misdemeanor harassment incident where he had been threatening an individual over the phone.

• On Sept. 6 in the 4900 block of Roman Road NE a fire occurred.

• On Sept. 7 in the 7400 block of Able Street NE a man was found dead. The scene was investigated by Midwest Medical Examiners and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

HAM LAKE

Theft, burglary

• On Sept. 3 in the 13600 block of Radisson Road NE wire was stolen from a job site.

• On Sept. 3 in the 16800 block of Highway 65 NE a catalytic converter was stolen off a vehicle.

• On Sept. 4 in the 14600 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was stolen from a business.

• On Sept. 5 in the 16800 block of Highway 65 NE a catalytic converter was stolen.

• On Sept. 6 in the 17500 block of Lever Street NE brake fluid and a yoga mat were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

• On Sept. 6 in the 4500 block of 176th Avenue NE a key fob was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

• On Sept. 6 in the 17700 block of Marmon Street NE speakers, sunglasses and headphones were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

• On Sept. 7 in the 13800 block of Aberdeen Street NE four catalytic converters were stolen.

• On Sept. 8 in the 13800 block of Johnson Street NE a vehicle was stolen.

• On Sept. 9 in the 16400 block of Aberdeen Street NE tools were stolen from an unsecured vehicle.

Assault

• On Sept. 3 in the 13300 block of London Street NE a man was arrested for domestic assault.

• On Sept. 6 in the 2000 block of Mapleton Drive NE domestic assault was reported.

Property damage

• On Sept. 8 in the 1300 block of Crosstown Boulevard NE a business’s front door was smashed.

OAK GROVE

Theft, burglary

• On Sept. 5 in the 21900 block of Evergreen Street NW a purse was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Sept. 9 at 181st Avenue NW and Dahlia Street NW equipment was stolen from a job site.

RAMSEY

Theft, burglary

• On Sept. 2 in the 6200 block of Highway 10 NW a vehicle was stolen.

Assault

• On Aug. 29 in the 14000 block of Dysprosium Street NW a man was arrested for domestic assault.

• On Aug. 30 in the 5300 block of Sunwood Drive NW assault was reported.

• On Sept. 1 criminal sexual conduct on a school bus was reported.

DWI/Drugs

• On Aug. 30 on 145th Avenue NW two teenage boys were found with drugs.

Property damage

• On Aug. 27 in the 7200 block of Highway 10 NW vandalism was reported.

• On Aug. 27 in the 15900 block of Xenon Street NW garage door siding was damaged.

Miscellaneous

• On Aug. 27 in the 9500 block of Highway 10 NW a suspect fled police on a motorcycle.

ST. FRANCIS

Theft, burglary

• On Sept. 6 in the 22900 block of Navajo Street NW theft was reported.

• On Sept. 7 in the 23000 block of Kerry Street NW theft was reported.

• On Sept. 7 in the 22500 block of Tulip Street NW a package was stolen.

DWI/Drugs

• On Sept. 2 at 229th Avenue and Ambassador Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.

• On Sept. 5 in the 23100 block of Guarani Street NW a man was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession and a woman was arrested for second-degree DWI.

Property damage

• On Sept. 3 in the 4400 block of 236th Avenue NW property was damaged.

• On Sept. 3 in the 23200 block of Woodbine Street NW vandalism was reported.

• On Sept. 5 in the 3000 block of 230th Lane NW a vehicle was egged.

SPRING LAKE PARK

Theft, burglary

• On Sept. 3 in the 8400 block of Center Drive NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• On Sept. 7 in the 400 block of Maple Street NE there was a delayed report of a residential burglary.

Property damage

• On Sept. 6 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE property was damaged.

Assault

• On Sept. 7 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of a domestic assault where a male was assaulting a female.

